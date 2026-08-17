Read more (VIDEO) Emirates Unveils 2.4-Meter Arsenal Crest Sculpture Built From Recycled A380 And Boeing 777 Jet Parts (VIDEO) Emirates Unveils 2.4-Meter Arsenal Crest Sculpture Built From Recycled A380 And Boeing 777 Jet Parts

Arsenal and Manchester City meet Sunday in the FA Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season, with the match carrying extra significance as Premier League champions Arsenal face an FA Cup-winning Manchester City side beginning a new managerial era.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. British Summer Time at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, breaking from the fixture's usual home at London's Wembley Stadium, which was unavailable this year due to previously scheduled concerts. The Football Association confirmed the 74,000-capacity Welsh venue as the replacement host.

Arsenal enters the match as reigning Premier League champions after winning its first English top-flight title in 22 years under manager Mikel Arteta, a triumph that came alongside a run to this year's Champions League final, where the Gunners ultimately fell to Paris Saint-Germain in May. Arsenal has been active in the transfer market since, with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes completing a £75 million move from Newcastle United, a signing teammate Mikel Merino said has given Arsenal what he believes is now the strongest midfield in world football.

Manchester City qualified for Sunday's match as winners of the 2026 FA Cup, and the fixture carries particular significance for the club given it marks Enzo Maresca's first competitive match in charge following Pep Guardiola's departure after nine trophy-laden seasons at the helm. Maresca, who previously managed Leicester City and Chelsea, took over a City side that endured what has been described as a turbulent summer as it works through its own transition period. City enters the match after completing a preseason tour of Asia.

For viewers in the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with streaming available through ESPN+, the ESPN app, and Fubo, which is offering eligible new subscribers a free trial that can be used to watch the match without an upfront subscription cost. Kickoff in the U.S. is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern time, or 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the match on TNT Sports, with coverage carried across both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as via streaming through HBO Max. In Canada, the match is available through Sportsnet World and Sportsnet+. Australian viewers can watch via Stan Sport, while fans in New Zealand can access the match through beIN Sports Connect.

Broadcast rights extend further across international markets as well. In India, Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network have confirmed live coverage of the match. German viewers can watch on DAZN Germany and DAZN1, while French audiences can access the match through beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect. In Spain, the match airs on Movistar Plus+, and Italian viewers can watch via DAZN Italia. In Brazil, coverage is available through ESPN Brazil and Disney+, while Argentine viewers can watch on ESPN Argentina and Disney+. Mexican audiences can access the match through TNT Sports and Max.

Given the wide range of legitimate broadcast partners carrying the match across different countries, viewers are encouraged to check with an official rights holder in their specific region for accurate access details, since broadcast rights and streaming availability can vary and are subject to change.

On the pitch, the two sides enter Sunday's match with a closely contested recent head-to-head record. Their most recent meeting came in the Premier League on April 19, when Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Across their last five meetings, City holds a slight edge with two wins to Arsenal's two, along with one draw. Arsenal's most emphatic result during that stretch came in a 5-1 home victory in February 2025, while City claimed a separate 2-0 win over Arsenal in a Carabao Cup meeting in March 2026.

Both managers have emphasized that Sunday's match should be treated with the seriousness of a competitive final rather than simply a preseason exhibition, given that it offers both clubs a genuine opportunity to open the new campaign with a trophy in hand. For Maresca specifically, a win would provide an early marker of success as he begins reshaping Manchester City following Guardiola's historic tenure, while a victory for Arsenal would allow the club to build further on last season's long-awaited title triumph right from the opening weekend of the new campaign.

With kickoff approaching and broadcast partners across the globe carrying the match live, fans in nearly every major market have a legitimate, officially licensed way to watch Sunday's Community Shield clash between two of the Premier League's most successful clubs as the 2026-27 English football season officially gets underway.