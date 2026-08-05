Chelsea and Juventus meet Wednesday in one of the summer's most closely watched preseason friendlies, with both European giants using the match at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The match, part of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time in Hong Kong, which translates to 8 a.m. UTC. That puts the start time at roughly 4 a.m. Eastern time in the United States, giving American fans an early wake-up call if they want to catch the match live.

How to Watch in the United States

Fans in the United States have multiple ways to follow the match. The game will be shown live on Prime Video, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo, giving viewers a choice between several major streaming platforms depending on existing subscriptions. Paramount+ carries CBS Sports' soccer coverage broadly, including UEFA Champions League matches, in addition to a wide slate of other sports and entertainment programming, while CBS Sports Golazo offers dedicated soccer coverage as part of its programming lineup.

How to Watch in the UK and Elsewhere

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will not be shown on traditional television. Instead, Chelsea is streaming the game live through the club's own CFC+ subscription service, available via the Chelsea Official App and the club's website. Supporters should note that the CFC+ stream will not be available in Hong Kong, Macau or Italy, meaning fans in those specific markets will need to seek alternative broadcast options where available.

For those without access to a CFC+ subscription or one of the U.S. streaming platforms, Chelsea's Matchday Live service offers minute-by-minute updates throughout the match via the club's official app and website, including confirmed starting lineups as soon as they are announced, along with live text commentary, statistics and imagery throughout the game. Juventus has also indicated the match will be available to watch for free through its own club channels as part of coverage of what the Italian club is calling the first fixture of its Summer Tour.

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A Big Test for Both Sides

Wednesday's match represents a significant challenge for both clubs as they continue building toward the new season. Chelsea enter the fixture off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Sydney, a result that saw manager Xabi Alonso continuing to experiment with his tactical setup as his first full season in charge of the Premier League side approaches. Alonso's side also faced 10-man Tottenham during the Australian leg of their preseason tour before moving on to face Juventus and, subsequently, AC Milan in Hong Kong and Jakarta.

Juventus, meanwhile, arrive in strong defensive form, having yet to concede a goal across their preseason warmup matches so far, most recently claiming a 2-0 win over Nice. Manager Igor Tudor is using the club's preseason schedule to continue establishing his tactical identity with the Serie A side ahead of the new campaign, and is expected to field a strong lineup against Chelsea given the profile of the opponent.

Squad News and Returning Players

Among the storylines surrounding Chelsea's squad ahead of the match is the potential involvement of winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who could make his return to competitive football after a 20-month suspension following an adverse finding for a banned substance in 2024. Alonso has confirmed that the 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea for $115 million in January 2023, is available for selection as the club continues preparing for the new season. Chelsea has been using its preseason friendlies broadly to build squad chemistry, improve match fitness, and integrate several new signings, while also providing valuable minutes to players returning from injury or international duty over the offseason.

What Comes Next

Wednesday's match against Juventus is not Chelsea's final preseason test. The club is scheduled to continue its Asia tour with a subsequent friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong before wrapping up preparations with a match in Jakarta, Indonesia. Once the squad returns to London, Chelsea will host Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 15, in what is expected to be their final home tune-up before officially opening the 2026-27 Premier League season away to Fulham on Monday, Aug. 24.

For Juventus, Wednesday's fixture against Chelsea is similarly positioned as one of the tougher tests of their preseason slate, with the Italian club continuing preparations for their own return to competitive football as the new Serie A campaign approaches.

A Marquee Preseason Matchup

While no trophy or competition points are on the line, Wednesday's friendly carries added significance given the profile of both clubs and the timing within their respective preseason schedules. With Chelsea working to sharpen its form under Alonso following back-to-back tour matches, and Juventus looking to extend a clean defensive record under Tudor, the match offers both managers a valuable opportunity to assess squad depth and tactical cohesion against high-level opposition before facing the pressures of the regular season.

Fans looking to follow the match across any platform are advised to confirm regional streaming availability ahead of kickoff, given the blackout restrictions in place for Hong Kong, Macau and Italy on Chelsea's own CFC+ service, as well as the early morning start time facing viewers across North America.