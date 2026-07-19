Argentina and Spain meet today at MetLife Stadium, officially rebranded New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with fans around the world able to watch the match for free through a range of broadcasters and streaming trials depending on their location.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time, 8 p.m. British time and 5 a.m. Monday in Australian Eastern Standard Time. The match caps a tournament that has already delivered dramatic comebacks and generational storylines, with defending champion Argentina, led by 39-year-old Lionel Messi, looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles, while Spain, unbeaten through seven matches and led by 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, chases its second championship following its lone previous title in 2010.

In the United States, Fox holds the English-language broadcast rights and will air the match live, with the game also available to stream on Fox One and the Fox Sports app. Fox One offers a three-day free trial for new subscribers, enough to catch the final without a subscription cost if signed up in time. Viewers with a basic over-the-air antenna can also pick up Fox for free in most metro areas. For cord-cutters without an antenna, live TV streaming services including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all carry Fox and offer free trial periods ranging from three to ten days for new subscribers, with Hulu + Live TV's trial covering three days and DirecTV's Entertainment package, which includes more than 90 live channels, offering a five-day free trial. The Spanish-language broadcast airs on Telemundo, available through DirecTV and other providers, and can also be streamed on Peacock, which offers an ad-supported subscription for $11 a month; Walmart+ members receive Peacock access included with their membership.

In the United Kingdom, the final is available completely free through both the BBC and ITV, with no subscription required beyond a valid UK television license. Viewers can stream the match on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both offering full match coverage alongside pre- and post-game analysis.

Ireland will carry the match free of charge on RTE, with coverage available through the RTE Player app and website. Australia will offer free streaming through SBS On Demand for fans watching Monday morning local time given the early kickoff. Canada will broadcast the match on CTV and stream it through Crave at no cost to viewers, with kickoff falling at 3 p.m. Eastern or 12 p.m. Pacific time to match the U.S. window.

Elsewhere around the world, Brazilian fans can watch for free through CazéTV's YouTube channel, while Belgium will carry the match on RTBF and VRT, the Netherlands on NOS, and Switzerland across multiple free platforms including SRF Play, RTS Play and RSI Play depending on the viewer's language region. Turkish viewers can access the final through TRT's free coverage.

Read more Messi's Argentina Faces Yamal's Spain in World Cup Final Sunday as Old Guard Meets New Generation of Soccer Messi's Argentina Faces Yamal's Spain in World Cup Final Sunday as Old Guard Meets New Generation of Soccer

Today's final also carries one of the most extensive pregame and halftime entertainment lineups in World Cup history. Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of kickoff, while Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams are set to perform during the pre-match ceremony, with additional appearances expected from internet personality IShowSpeed and actor Tom Cruise. At halftime, Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS are all scheduled to take the stage, marking a star-studded showcase timed to the tournament's conclusion.

On the field, Spain enters as the tournament's most statistically dominant side, having conceded just once across seven matches, that lone goal coming against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Manager Luis de la Fuente's side delivered a composed, disciplined performance in Tuesday's semifinal win over France, with full-backs Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella limiting the space available to Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé throughout that match. Yamal, despite entering the final fully fit, has had a comparatively quiet tournament by his own standards, though many observers expect the Barcelona forward to be a decisive factor if the final comes down to individual moments of quality.

Argentina, by contrast, has taken a far more turbulent route to the final, needing extra time or late comebacks in multiple knockout matches, including Wednesday's stunning 2-1 semifinal win over England, in which Argentina trailed before scoring twice in the final minutes, with Messi assisting on both goals. Messi enters the final having already broken the men's World Cup all-time scoring record, with 21 career goals across six tournaments, and currently leads this year's Golden Boot race with eight goals, one ahead of the tiebreaker over France's Kylian Mbappé heading into the final.

Today's match will mark the 15th all-time meeting between Argentina and Spain, with the two nations having split their history evenly at six wins apiece and two draws. The teams have not met since a March 2018 friendly, which Spain won convincingly, 6-1, though neither side's current roster closely resembles the one that took the field in that earlier meeting.

For fans hoping to watch outside their home country's broadcast territory, a virtual private network, or VPN, remains one option for accessing a specific national broadcaster's stream, though users should be aware that doing so may violate the terms of service of some streaming platforms even where using a VPN itself is legal.

With free broadcast and streaming options available across dozens of countries and a halftime show featuring some of music's biggest names, today's final is positioned to draw one of the largest global television audiences in World Cup history as Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain compete for the sport's ultimate prize at MetLife Stadium.