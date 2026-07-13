For the first time in World Cup history, all four of FIFA's top-ranked teams entering the tournament have advanced to the semifinals, setting up a historic final four featuring France, Spain, England and defending champion Argentina. The pairings are set: France meets Spain Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, followed by England against Argentina Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the winner of each match advancing to the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

France enters as the tournament's outright form team, having won all six matches so far while outscoring opponents 16-2. Kylian Mbappé leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with eight goals, supported by an attacking trio that also includes Ousmane Dembélé, who has five goals of his own, and Michael Olise, currently leading the tournament in assists. Les Bleus dispatched Senegal, Iraq and Norway comfortably in the group stage before overcoming a more physical Paraguay side in the round of 16 and swatting aside Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals despite Mbappé having a first-half penalty saved. France coach Didier Deschamps, in his fourth and final World Cup in charge of his home country, entered this tournament with a squad built around a notably different midfield structure than in previous cycles, a change that has proven largely irrelevant given how thoroughly France's attack has carried the team. France is now bidding for its third consecutive World Cup final appearance and enters as the tournament's betting favorite, with odds having shortened from +500 at the tournament's start to +150 heading into the semifinal.

Spain, meanwhile, has advanced more cautiously despite entering the tournament as reigning European champions riding a 36-game unbeaten streak. Held to a surprise scoreless draw by Cape Verde in their opener, Spain eased through the group stage with wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay before needing late goals from substitute Mikel Merino to escape both Portugal in the round of 16 and Belgium in the quarterfinals. Spain has conceded just one goal across five matches, a mark widely regarded as the tournament's best defensive record, anchored by goalkeeper Unai Simón, the favorite for the tournament's Golden Glove award. That slower path through the knockout rounds has had one notable benefit: it has allowed players who entered the tournament as fitness doubts, including midfielder Rodri and 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, additional time to build match rhythm. Yamal has broken Lionel Messi's record as the youngest World Cup goal scorer during this tournament and is the favorite to win the Young Player of the Tournament award, setting up a storyline in which he could face Messi directly in the final should both teams advance.

Tuesday's France-Spain matchup carries additional historical weight as a rematch of the 2024 European Championship final, which Spain won 2-1 after falling behind early to a goal from Randal Kolo Muani, before Yamal and Dani Olmo scored to complete the comeback. Spain also defeated France in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, giving Les Bleus a clear revenge narrative heading into Tuesday's contest between the tournament's top two FIFA-ranked teams.

On the other side of the bracket, Argentina's path to the semifinals has been considerably more turbulent than France's or Spain's, despite the team's status as defending champion. After cruising through the group stage with wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, Argentina needed extra time to escape a stunning near-upset against World Cup debutant Cape Verde, winning 3-2 after the underdogs twice came from behind. Things looked even more dire in the round of 16 against Egypt, when Argentina trailed 2-0 with roughly 10 minutes remaining before Cristian Romero and Messi scored within four minutes of each other to force extra time, setting up Enzo Fernández's dramatic 93rd-minute winner. Argentina needed extra time again in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Switzerland, with Julián Álvarez's 112th-minute strike ultimately breaking a tie against a Swiss side that had been reduced to 10 men. Messi remains tied with Mbappé atop the tournament's Golden Boot standings with eight goals, but Argentina's repeated reliance on late individual moments of brilliance, rather than consistent control across 90 minutes, has raised questions among analysts about whether that formula can hold up against a significantly tougher opponent in the semifinal.

England, by contrast, enters Wednesday's match against Argentina on the back of a similarly dramatic but ultimately more composed run through the knockout stage. The Three Lions needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice, including the winner three minutes into the added period, after Norway's Erling Haaland and Andreas Schjelderup had largely kept England's other attacking threats quiet for long stretches. England's victory matched the team's record for most wins in a single World Cup tournament, a mark previously set during England's title-winning run in 1966. Manager Thomas Tuchel has built his attacking approach heavily around Harry Kane's tendency to drop deep from the No. 9 position to link play, while rotating wingers including Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze to provide width and pace in behind. Analysts have noted a potential vulnerability in England's reliance on Kane and Bellingham specifically, with Marcus Rashford's goal against Croatia in the group stage standing as the only England goal scored by a player other than that pair through six matches.

Betting markets currently list France as the tournament's overall favorite at +150 to win the title, with Spain second at +310. In the England-Argentina matchup specifically, England holds a slight edge on the moneyline, priced at +160 compared with Argentina at +210, with oddsmakers giving England a modest advantage to advance outright at -130 against Argentina's +106.

Whichever two teams ultimately emerge from Tuesday's and Wednesday's matches will meet in New Jersey on July 19 for the sport's ultimate prize, capping a tournament that has already delivered a historic all-top-four semifinal field and a series of dramatic, extra-time knockout matches that have tested each of the remaining contenders in strikingly different ways heading into the competition's decisive final week.