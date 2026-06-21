As the 2026 World Cup moves past the midpoint of group play, betting markets and prediction exchanges have converged on a clear, if still fluid, picture of which national teams look most capable of lifting the trophy come the tournament's conclusion. Here are the five teams currently rated as the strongest contenders, based on the latest odds and on-field performances through the opening rounds of group play.

1. France

France has emerged as the clear betting favorite after a dominant start to the tournament. France is now the clear favorite to win the 2026 World Cup after beating Senegal 3-1 in its opening game. French superstar Kylian Mbappé scored twice in the opening win.

That early result triggered a significant market shift away from Spain, the tournament's other pre-tournament co-favorite. BetMGM has since responded by moving France into the +375 favorite, while sliding Spain out a bit to the +500 second choice. One World Cup outlet noted that France surpassed Spain atop Kalshi's outright market after La Roja's scoreless draw with Cape Verde.

France's path forward also looks comparatively favorable. Les Bleus will face Norway and Iraq in their next two group stage matches as they eye a deep tournament run, giving manager Didier Deschamps's side a clear opportunity to build momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

2. Spain

Despite their stumble against Cape Verde, Spain remains squarely in the championship conversation given the overall strength and depth of their roster. Spain played to a 0-0 draw as a -1200 favorite against Cape Verde, in its first World Cup, a +2800 underdog. "It's a huge result. One of the most shocking results at the World Cup that you'll probably ever see," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said. "It killed a ton of parlays and same-game parlays. But I think Spain will be all right. Spain lost to Switzerland in Game 1 in 2010. They can regroup."

Analysts continue to cite squad depth as Spain's defining structural advantage heading into the knockout stage. The leading teams can rotate key players across their matches without a significant drop in quality. Spain, France, and England all have two competitive players for every position, a depth advantage that often proves decisive across a long, physically demanding tournament.

3. England

England has steadily climbed the odds board as the tournament has progressed, with the team's tournament draw and squad depth giving manager Thomas Tuchel's side a realistic path deep into the competition. Under Thomas Tuchel, England's squad depth and tournament draw give them a realistic chance of reaching the latter stages for the first time since 1990.

England and Argentina have surpassed former third-choice Portugal, which suffered a draw with Congo, further cementing the Three Lions' position among the tournament's top tier of contenders. England's roster also benefits from elite individual talent at key positions, with attacking firepower at the top, including players like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, considered a structural edge in knockout football given how often individual moments of quality decide tight elimination matches.

4. Argentina

The reigning champions remain firmly entrenched among the tournament's top contenders, aided by a group draw that has allowed them to manage their workload through the early rounds. Argentina, in Group J, has a manageable draw that should allow the team to conserve energy for the knockout rounds, a structural advantage shared with England heading into the tournament's more demanding later stages.

Argentina's continued presence near the top of the betting markets also reflects the broader value placed on teams with reliable penalty-kick takers and proven knockout-stage performers, a category that has historically included Lionel Messi and that continues to apply to Argentina's current generation of players even as the squad transitions to its next core of stars.

5. Brazil

Despite a shaky start that included a draw with Morocco, Brazil has rebounded to qualify for the knockout stage and remains one of the sport's most talented rosters on paper. Brazil became the first South American team to qualify for the Round of 32 after clinching a 3-0 win against Haiti. The Seleção have taken four points from their first two games, but traders are unconvinced, with Brazil now priced at just 6.9% with Kalshi and 5.9% with Polymarket to lift the trophy.

Analysts have continued to flag genuine star power as the basis for Brazil's case, even amid lingering doubts about overall tactical cohesion. Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha give them pace, flair, and genuine match-winning quality, but Group C — featuring Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti — is trickier than it first looked, as that opening stalemate showed. The doubt is cohesion. Ancelotti is elite at club level, but international football gives him far less time to build rhythm.

A Notable Riser Outside the Top Five: The United States

While France, Spain, England, Argentina, and Brazil currently occupy the top tier of championship contenders, the co-host United States has emerged as the tournament's most significant mover in the betting markets following its strong start. The U.S. men's national team could not have dreamed of a better start to the tournament. After dominating Paraguay 4-1 in the opener last week, the U.S. responded with a commanding 2-0 win over Australia. The USA has now won two straight men's World Cup matches for the second time in history.

Prior to the tournament, the U.S. was +5500 to win the tournament. Now, after its group stage dominance, USA is +3300 to win the World Cup, its lowest mark since the odds were released back in December — a dramatic shift that, while still leaving the Americans well outside the top tier of true favorites, reflects genuine momentum behind the co-host nation as the tournament progresses.

With the expanded 48-team tournament still working through the remainder of group play, the betting markets and prediction exchanges are likely to continue shifting rapidly as more results come in and the field narrows toward the knockout stage. France's current position atop the oddsboard reflects both its dominant opening performance and a comparatively favorable remaining group schedule, but as Spain's stumble against Cape Verde demonstrated, even the tournament's most heavily favored sides remain vulnerable to upset in a format that has already produced some of the most shocking individual results in recent World Cup history. With the knockout rounds still weeks away, the gap between these top five contenders and the rest of the field is likely to come into much clearer focus once the group stage concludes entirely.