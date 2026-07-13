France and Spain, the two highest-ranked teams in Europe and pre-tournament favorites, meet Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal, a matchup many fans and analysts have described as the most anticipated fixture of the tournament, with a place in the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium on the line.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Eastern time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, marking the final of nine match days held at the venue this tournament, the most of any of the World Cup's 16 host cities. The match will air on FOX and Telemundo in the United States, with streaming available through the FOX Sports app, Tubi and Peacock.

Both teams arrive having gone unbeaten through six matches, though their paths to the semifinal have looked slightly different. France has won every match it has played, outscoring opponents in commanding fashion throughout the group stage before dispatching Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 and controlling a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco. Spain opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde before winning every match since, keeping a clean sheet through the round of 16 before conceding a single goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium. Statistical models have given France a modest edge heading into kickoff. Opta's supercomputer projected France with a 42.1% probability of winning in regulation time, compared with 31.8% for Spain and a 26.1% chance the match extends to extra time.

Betting markets have reflected a similarly tight spread. FanDuel Sportsbook listed France at +130 on the 90-minute moneyline, with Spain at +230 and a draw at +220, while pricing France at -148 to advance to the final overall against Spain's +120. SportsLine analyst Martin Green, who enters the tournament on a hot streak in his soccer betting picks, said he is leaning toward the match going over 2.5 total goals, pointing to Spain's attacking quality as a key factor. "They clearly have enough quality to unlock France's defense," Green said, adding that France's attacking depth presents an equally difficult challenge for Spain's back line. "It's hard to see Spain keeping Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, and Bradley Barcola at bay for 90 minutes," Green said.

The tournament's biggest individual storyline centers on the head-to-head battle between two of soccer's most electrifying young talents: France's Kylian Mbappé and Spain's Lamine Yamal, familiar rivals from their meetings in La Liga's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Mbappé enters the match tied atop the tournament's Golden Boot race with eight goals, averaging a goal every 65 minutes on the pitch, and has scored twice in three previous professional matchups against Spain. Yamal, just 18, has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the tournament and previously scored twice against France in Spain's dramatic 5-4 win over Les Bleus in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals, a result that still looms over Tuesday's rematch.

France and Spain have met 38 times overall, with Spain holding a decisive edge in the head-to-head series at 18 victories to France's fewer wins, including seven wins in the two nations' last 10 meetings. The two sides have faced each other just once at a World Cup, a 2006 last-16 meeting France won 3-1 behind goals from Franck Ribéry, Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane. At the European Championships, the two teams have met five times, splitting results evenly with two wins apiece and one draw, including a 2-1 Spain win in the Euro 2024 semifinal that sent Spain on to eventually lift that tournament's trophy.

Tactically, much of the pre-match analysis has centered on the midfield battle, where Spain is widely considered to hold an advantage behind the control of Rodri and Pedri. RotoWire's soccer editor said France's ability to disrupt that rhythm may hinge heavily on the fitness of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has missed France's last two matches. "I lean Spain, and it comes down to the midfield," the analyst wrote. "Rodri and Pedri controlling the tempo is the single biggest factor on the pitch, and if Aurelien Tchouameni is anything less than fully fit, France's ability to slow that down falls away. France will get their moments in transition and I expect Kylian Mbappe to find one, but I think Spain's control tells over 90-plus minutes."

Defensively, both sides enter the match among the tournament's stingiest units. France's back line has been beaten just once across six matches, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan recording four clean sheets, while Spain's Unai Simón has conceded only once during Spain's own six-match unbeaten run, which includes four clean sheets of his own. That defensive solidity on both sides has led several analysts to predict a tightly contested, low-scoring affair likely to be decided by a single moment of individual quality rather than a wide-open, high-scoring contest, despite the presence of some of the tournament's most dangerous attacking talent on both rosters.

Beyond Mbappé and Yamal, the matchup also features a compelling wide-player battle, with France's Michael Olise and Spain's Nico Williams both capable of turning transition moments into scoring chances on opposite flanks. Set-piece duties also loom as a factor, with Olise and Dembélé handling the majority of France's corners and free kicks, while Spain's attacking output on dead balls runs primarily through Alex Baena and Yamal himself.

Whichever team wins Tuesday's match will advance to face the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal between Argentina and England, played in Atlanta, for the World Cup title at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. For both France and Spain, Tuesday's contest carries stakes well beyond a single match: France is chasing a second consecutive World Cup final appearance and a title defense that has looked increasingly ruthless throughout the tournament, while Spain, the reigning European champions, is aiming to prove its case as the best team in the world on the sport's biggest remaining stage, with revenge for last year's Nations League semifinal defeat also firmly in the backdrop heading into kickoff.