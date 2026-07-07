The 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16 is nearing its conclusion, with three of the tournament's four quarterfinal matchups now locked in and the final two spots set to be determined Tuesday when Argentina faces Egypt in Atlanta and Switzerland meets Colombia in Vancouver.

The bracket's first confirmed pairing sends Morocco against France on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium. Morocco advanced with a commanding 3-0 win over co-host Canada, making the North African side the first African nation to reach back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals, building on its historic run to the semifinals in 2022. France, meanwhile, secured its spot with a 1-0 win over Paraguay, with Kylian Mbappe converting the match's only goal from the penalty spot. Mbappe currently sits tied for the tournament's Golden Boot lead with seven goals.

The second confirmed quarterfinal will see Spain take on Belgium on Friday, July 10, at Los Angeles Stadium. Spain reached this stage with a dramatic 1-0 win over Portugal, decided by a stoppage-time goal from substitute Mikel Merino in the 91st minute. The result marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's storied World Cup career, as the 41-year-old had announced before the match that it would be his final appearance at the tournament regardless of outcome. Belgium advanced to face Spain after routing co-host United States 4-1 in a result that ended the Americans' World Cup run in the Round of 16 for a fourth consecutive tournament, despite forward Folarin Balogun returning to the starting lineup after a controversial reinstatement following a previously overturned red card.

The third confirmed matchup pits Norway against England on Saturday, July 11, in Miami. Norway punched its ticket with a stunning 2-1 upset over five-time champion Brazil, powered by two late goals from Erling Haaland that sent Brazil home in its earliest World Cup exit since 1990. England, for its part, survived a chaotic 3-2 win over co-host Mexico at Estadio Azteca, a match that featured two red cards and two penalties before England held on to advance, though the celebration was tempered when midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a serious wrist injury after falling during the postgame festivities.

With three quarterfinals set, all eyes now turn to Tuesday's remaining Round of 16 fixtures. In Atlanta, defending champion Argentina faces Egypt in a heavily anticipated matchup pairing Lionel Messi against Mohamed Salah. Argentina enters as an overwhelming favorite according to betting markets and prediction models, having reached this stage with a hard-fought, extra-time win over tournament debutant Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Messi, who is tied with Mbappe and Haaland atop the tournament's scoring charts, has been widely credited as the driving force behind Argentina's title defense so far. Egypt, meanwhile, reached the Round of 16 for the first time in 92 years on the strength of a penalty shootout win over Australia, with Salah converting a signature "Panenka"-style attempt during that shootout.

The day's second remaining fixture sends Switzerland against Colombia in Vancouver, a matchup widely regarded as the tightest tie of the round. Colombia enters unbeaten through the group stage and Round of 32, with wins over DR Congo, Ghana and Uzbekistan, along with a goalless draw against Portugal that showcased the team's defensive solidity. Switzerland has similarly impressed, dropping points only in a draw against Qatar during the group stage. Betting markets have narrowly favored Colombia, though the margin between the two sides remains slim, with some models giving Colombia only a marginal statistical edge heading into kickoff.

The winners of Tuesday's two matches will meet in the tournament's fourth and final quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11, in Kansas City, completing the bracket's path to the semifinal round.

This year's tournament has already produced several notable storylines beyond the results themselves. The expanded 48-team format, the first of its kind in World Cup history, has led to a total of 104 matches spread across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With Canada eliminated by Morocco, the United States eliminated by Belgium, and Mexico eliminated by England, none of the tournament's three co-host nations remain in contention, a notable development for a competition built in part around showcasing North American soccer on home soil.

The race for the tournament's Golden Boot has also become a defining subplot of the knockout rounds. Messi, Mbappe and Haaland currently sit tied atop the scoring charts with seven goals apiece, marking the first time in World Cup history that three players have reached that tally in the same tournament. FIFA's official tiebreaker rules for the award favor total assists first, followed by fewest minutes played among tied scorers, a distinction that currently favors Mbappe given his two assists so far, compared to none for Messi and Haaland. With all three players' teams still alive in the tournament heading into the quarterfinal round, the scoring race is expected to remain unsettled for at least several more matches.

Looking further ahead, the semifinal round is scheduled to follow the conclusion of the quarterfinals later this month, with the tournament's final set for July 19. As the bracket narrows from its current 16-team field down to the eventual four semifinalists, storylines abound heading into the coming week, from Messi and Salah's head-to-head battle in Atlanta to the tightly contested Switzerland-Colombia tie in Vancouver, both of which will help shape the final path toward the World Cup's concluding stages later this month.

World Cup 2026 Bracket — Quick Reference