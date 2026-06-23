Messi vs. Mbappe: Who Has the Edge in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have emerged as the two clearest frontrunners in one of the most closely watched Golden Boot races in recent World Cup history, with both stars firing on all cylinders through the tournament's opening rounds even as a deep field of elite forwards continues nipping at their heels.

Messi's Record-Breaking Surge

Messi has stormed to the top of the standings through a combination of individual brilliance and historic milestone-chasing. Lionel Messi stormed towards the top of the Golden Boot charts after scoring a stunning hat trick in Argentina's opening group game against Algeria. The Inter Miami superstar powered the reigning champions to a 3-0 victory and equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record in the process with his 16th World Cup finals goal.

That milestone chase reached its conclusion days later. After missing a penalty in the early stages of Argentina's second game against Austria, he fired in a lovely strike to move clear of Klose before making it 18 in total in injury time. He's accounted for all five of his country's goals and has now surpassed Brazil's Marta for the most goals any player has scored in the World Cup, men's or women's.

Mbappe's Own Parallel Pursuit

While Messi has dominated headlines for breaking the all-time record, Mbappe has continued his own prolific run in pursuit of the current tournament's top scorer crown. France then breezed past Iraq 3-0 in their second group outing, and Mbappe added another two goals to his haul as the 2018 winners qualified for the round of 32, bringing his tournament tally to 16 goals across 16 career World Cup games.

Read more Mbappe Names Messi and Ronaldo Best Players in the World, Downplays His Own Scoring Record Chase Mbappe Names Messi and Ronaldo Best Players in the World, Downplays His Own Scoring Record Chase

The Frenchman enters this tournament with a specific personal ambition driving him. The 2022 Golden Boot winner is chasing an unprecedented second consecutive award, a feat no player has ever achieved.

Where the Betting Markets Stand

Reflecting how tightly matched the two stars currently are, oddsmakers have installed them as co-favorites heading into the knockout rounds. Messi and Mbappe are the +300 favorites just ahead of Kane at +350 in the 2026 Golden Boot odds at FanDuel. A separate sportsbook listed nearly identical figures, with Mbappe at +155 and Messi at +165, underscoring just how evenly matched the betting markets currently view the race between the two icons.

A History of Sharing the Final Stage

The Messi-Mbappe rivalry at the World Cup is not new territory for either player, having already produced one of the most dramatic individual scoring battles in tournament history. Mbappe and Messi were the top two at the 2022 World Cup, and there is a fair chance they could end up meeting in the final again. Mbappe won the Golden Boot that year as France lost in the final to Messi's Argentina. The Frenchman finished with eight goals, while Messi had seven but got the trophy he really wanted.

Why a Deep Tournament Run Matters Most

Beyond individual scoring totals, history suggests that advancing deep into the knockout stages will likely prove decisive in determining the eventual Golden Boot winner. Of the past six Golden Boot winners, only James Rodriguez of Colombia failed to reach at least the semifinals. That historical pattern gives both Messi and Mbappe a meaningful advantage, given that both Argentina and France are widely considered among the tournament's strongest contenders to advance deep into the bracket.

The Expanded Format Could Change the Calculus

This year's tournament structure introduces a new variable that could meaningfully shape how the race ultimately plays out. Messi is the clear leader heading into the knockout rounds. However, the expanded 48-team format means teams can now play eight games on the way to the final. That gives other contenders like Erling Haaland and Mbappe — both in their peak years — a genuine opportunity to overhaul Messi if they can fire their nations deep into the competition.

Analysts have specifically pointed to the relative strength of each contender's national team as a factor likely to influence the race's outcome. Mbappe, meanwhile, has France behind him — one of the tournament favourites — so his path to the final is arguably clearer than anyone else's.

Other Contenders Lurking Behind the Two Frontrunners

While Messi and Mbappe have separated themselves at the very top of the odds board, several other elite forwards remain in genuine contention for the award. Erling Haaland has waited a long time for his first World Cup, and he has made it count. He scored twice in a dominant 4-1 win over Iraq on matchday one, before adding two more against Senegal on matchday two, including a side-foot volley that cannoned in off the bar — giving him four goals already and firmly establishing him in contention for the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane has also factored prominently into the conversation, having arrived at the tournament in red-hot club form. Kane faces the toughest task given his two-goal start, but he is capable of hat tricks on the biggest stage, having scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 club season.

Messi's Case for Continued Dominance

Despite his advancing age, Messi has shown no signs of slowing down on the world's biggest stage. At 38 years old, turning 39 the same week as the Austria match, Messi is proving that age is just a number on the grandest stage of all. His tactical knowledge and ability to think five steps ahead have kept him among the elite players in this tournament, and his hat trick against Algeria was his first since 2024.

Mbappe's Case for Catching Up

For Mbappe's part, his continued proximity to Messi's pace, combined with France's status as one of the tournament's strongest overall sides, gives him arguably the clearest tactical path of any contender toward both a deep tournament run and continued goal-scoring opportunities. Having already won the award once in 2022 with eight goals, Mbappe enters this tournament's knockout stages with direct experience translating individual scoring form into a deep run on the biggest possible stage.

The Verdict

Based on the available evidence — current goal totals, betting market pricing, historical patterns favoring deep tournament runs, and the relative strength of Argentina and France as title contenders — the race remains genuinely a coin flip between the two players, with betting markets reflecting almost identical odds for each. Messi currently holds a numerical edge in total World Cup goals scored and has already etched his name into history as the tournament's all-time leading scorer, while Mbappe's status as the reigning Golden Boot winner and France's clearer path through a favorable knockout draw gives him a legitimate case to reclaim the award and become the first player in tournament history to win it twice in a row.

With both Argentina and France having already secured passage into the knockout rounds, the Golden Boot race is likely to be decided as much by how far each player's national team advances as by the players' individual scoring rates from this point forward. Given that six of the past seven Golden Boot winners reached at least the semifinals of their respective tournaments, the coming weeks of knockout-stage action — rather than the group stage already completed — will likely prove decisive in determining whether Messi adds the Golden Boot to his historic all-time scoring record, or whether Mbappe becomes the first player in World Cup history to win the award in consecutive tournaments.