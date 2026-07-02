The 2026 World Cup has delivered some of the most prolific individual performances in the tournament's modern era, with six players already sitting at four or more goals as the round of 32 concludes and the round of 16 prepares to begin. From a six-goal tie at the top of the Golden Boot standings to a teenage winger rewriting World Cup history and a veteran striker coming from behind to save his nation's tournament, here is a look at the five players who have been most outstanding in North America this summer.

1. Kylian Mbappé — France

Mbappé now has six goals through the round of 32, level with Lionel Messi. However, his two assists give him the lead in the Golden Boot race, as assists are used as a tiebreaker under FIFA's rules when players are level on goals. The 27-year-old opened with braces against Senegal and Iraq in the group stage before adding another two-goal performance against Sweden in the round of 32. His brace against Sweden took Mbappé's total to 18 career World Cup goals, breaking a tie with Miroslav Klose for second on the all-time top men's scorers list, leaving him just one behind the all-time leader, Lionel Messi.

Mbappé is not just scoring; he is directing the tempo of what has been the tournament's most dominant team. France have defeated Senegal 2-0, Iraq 3-0, Norway 4-1, and swept past Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, with Mbappé involved in the majority of their most dangerous moments. His 32-minute hat trick against Norway featured two identical, stunning curling efforts to the far corner that showcased why he remains one of the most technically gifted forwards in the history of the sport. Entering the round of 16 against Paraguay, Mbappé is the favorite in betting markets to win the Golden Boot, priced at +125 by FanDuel.

2. Lionel Messi — Argentina

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At 39, Messi has already done more at this World Cup than most players accomplish in an entire career. Messi has scored six of Argentina's goals so far and carries a WhoScored average rating of 8.92, the highest of any player in the tournament. He opened his campaign with a hat trick against Algeria, followed by a brace against Austria, and continues to carry the weight of Argentina's title defense on his aging but still extraordinary shoulders.

Messi now has 19 career World Cup goals, the most in the history of the men's tournament, a record he set during this tournament and which Mbappé is now approaching rapidly. The tiebreaker in the Golden Boot race currently separates the two, but Messi will have opportunities to reclaim the outright lead when Argentina face Cape Verde in their round of 32 fixture. Beyond the goals, Messi's influence on Argentina's positional structure and his ability to unlock defenses with a single pass or change of direction remains unmatched by any player at the tournament.

3. Erling Haaland — Norway

Haaland has five goals through the round of 32, including a late winner in Norway's 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, placing him one behind the co-leaders at the top of the Golden Boot standings. The Norway striker has maintained the same extraordinary form that has defined his club career for Manchester City in recent seasons, demonstrating an ability to score in a variety of ways, with both feet and in the air, that has made him one of the most complete center forwards the tournament has seen.

Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 competitive internationals for Norway, scoring 25 goals in this run, a streak of scoring consistency that rivals anything Messi or Mbappé have produced for their respective national teams over the same period. Norway will face Brazil in the round of 16, a matchup that will test Haaland against one of the tournament's best defensive units and give him the clearest indication yet of whether his individual production can sustain against the highest-quality opposition.

4. Vinícius Júnior — Brazil

Brazil's winger has been the most electrifying player at the tournament when operating at his best, combining pace, dribbling and finishing in ways that have consistently created panic among opposing defenders even when the end product has not always materialized. Vinícius scored in each of Brazil's group stage matches, becoming just the fifth Brazilian player to score in all three group games at a single World Cup, joining a list that includes Jairzinho, Romário, Ronaldo and Rivaldo, each of whom went on to win the tournament outright.

Despite his four goal contributions for Brazil so far, Vinícius ranks fifth in WhoScored's best player rankings, a reflection of how extraordinary the performances at the top of the field have been. His duel with Norway's defense in the round of 16 promises to be one of the tournament's defining individual matchups, pitting his speed and creativity against a side that has conceded only twice across their four games.

5. Harry Kane — England

Kane's campaign has followed the precise arc that defines the most important players: unremarkable when the team is safe and then absolutely decisive when everything is on the line. After a group stage in which England navigated mixed results against Croatia, Ghana and Panama, Kane delivered his most significant contribution of the tournament when it mattered most against Congo DR in the round of 32, scoring twice in the final 15 minutes to rescue a 2-1 victory from a match England were in serious danger of losing.

Kane and Haaland are each one goal behind the Golden Boot co-leaders Messi and Mbappé, and Kane has won the award before, claiming the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Kane now has 13 career World Cup goals, a tally surpassing Pelé and placing him among a very small group of elite finishers in the tournament's long history. His challenge heading into the round of 16 against Mexico is considerable, with El Tri yet to concede a goal across four matches and playing in front of the most intimidating home crowd in international football at the Estadio Azteca. If Kane can find the net against Mexico on Sunday, the discussion about England's title credentials becomes considerably more serious.