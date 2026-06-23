EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway booked their place in the last 32 of the World Cup with victory over Senegal in New Jersey. After just two games in the competition, the Manchester City striker has now scored twice as many goals — four — as any other Norway player in World Cup history.

How the Goals Unfolded

Full-back Marcus Pedersen, on as an early substitute, capitalized on a poor clearance from Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to put Norway 1-0 up late in the first half — before Haaland took over in the second.

He raced on to Martin Ødegaard's incisive through ball to double the lead in the 48th minute, becoming Norway's all-time top scorer at World Cups in the process, before Ismaila Sarr pulled a goal back to give Senegal hope.

But Haaland restored his team's two-goal cushion five minutes later with a calmly taken side-foot volley which went in off the bar.

A Remarkable Scoring Streak

Haaland has now scored in 12 consecutive competitive matches for Norway, registering at least two goals in each of the past six.

Sarr struck again in injury time to set up a nervy finale, and the Crystal Palace winger could have equalized in the final seconds but put his header over the bar.

However, Ståle Solbakken's Norway had been much the better side, even in a somewhat scrappy first half, and held on for a second straight win that means they have qualified from Group I alongside France.

Senegal must beat Iraq in their last group game to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Analysis: A Clinical Performance on the Biggest Stage

With four goals in two games, Haaland is clearly enjoying his first World Cup. Rather than being weighed down by the pressure of spearheading his country's attack, he is thriving. His exploits for Manchester City in recent years mean he is already a superstar of the sport, but the World Cup remains the grandest stage of all, and Haaland is doing all he can to make his mark.

The 25-year-old was quiet for much of the first half but showed his quality with a superb cushioned pass to tee up Ødegaard, who should have scored. Haaland then had the chance to show his captain how it is done in front of goal when he dispossessed Senegal keeper Édouard Mendy — but the striker hit the post with the goal at his mercy.

That was soon forgotten as he rifled in his first goal early in the second half, the inevitable conclusion of a swift Norway counter-attack. Normal service had been resumed, and another clinical finish, on the volley with his weaker foot, looked to have put the result beyond doubt and ultimately proved decisive.

By the end, the only surprise was that Haaland had not completed a first World Cup hat trick. But with at least two more games to play, there is still plenty of time for that.

A Golden Boot Contender in the Making

Haaland's performance against Senegal adds another significant entry to what has already become one of the tournament's most closely watched individual storylines, with his current tally of four goals placing him firmly among the leading contenders in this year's Golden Boot race alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Norway take on France in their final group game on Friday at 8 p.m. BST. Both sides have already qualified but will be keen to finish top of the group. Senegal face Iraq at the same time, needing a win to have any chance of going through as one of the best third-placed teams.

What Comes Next

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With Norway already through to the knockout rounds and Haaland's scoring form showing no signs of slowing down, attention will turn to Friday's clash with France, where top spot in Group I will be on the line between two of the tournament's strongest sides so far. For Senegal, the path forward is far less forgiving — a win against Iraq is now the team's only realistic route to extending their World Cup campaign, given Ismaila Sarr's continued goal-scoring efforts have so far not been enough to secure the points needed to keep their fate in their own hands.