MEXICO CITY — England and Mexico are set to meet in a Round of 16 showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a high-stakes knockout match that fans across the United States and around the world can watch through a range of television and streaming options.

The match is being played at Estadio Ciudad de México, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, in the heart of Mexico's capital. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5, but severe and highly volatile summer storms in the area, including heavy downpours, forced organizers to push the start time back by one hour to 9 p.m. ET, or 2 a.m. GMT on July 6. Fans checking listings should be aware of the adjusted schedule when tuning in.

In the United States, the match is being broadcast in English on FOX and FOX Sports, with a Spanish-language broadcast available on Telemundo and Universo. Viewers without access to traditional cable can stream the game through FOX One, the network's dedicated streaming platform, which offers a short free trial period for new subscribers. FOX One carries a live feed of every match at this year's tournament, making it one of the most straightforward options for cord-cutters looking to follow the World Cup from start to finish.

Beyond FOX's own platforms, the match is also available through a number of other streaming services, including Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Peacock and Sling. Fubo and DirecTV both offer free trial periods for new customers, giving fans a way to watch the match and other World Cup coverage without an upfront subscription cost. Peacock, meanwhile, carries the Spanish-language Telemundo and Universo simulcasts as part of its live sports offerings, alongside a broader library of on-demand programming.

Fans outside the United States looking to access a specific regional broadcast, such as the official Mexican feed carried by TelevisaUnivisión and TV Azteca, can do so using a virtual private network service to route their connection through a server in the relevant country, a common workaround for accessing geo-restricted sports broadcasts. Viewers using this method should be aware that terms of service for some platforms may restrict this practice, and access can vary depending on individual streaming providers.

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The stakes for Sunday's match are significant for both sides. Mexico has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far, sweeping through Group A without conceding a single goal before following that up with a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the Round of 32. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez were on the scoresheet in that win, with Jiménez's goal marking his 47th international strike for Mexico. As co-host of this year's tournament, Mexico has drawn heavily on home advantage, with Estadio Ciudad de México providing a raucous atmosphere and Mexico City's altitude posing a physical challenge for visiting teams.

England's path to the Round of 16 has been considerably less smooth. Thomas Tuchel's side needed a late brace from captain Harry Kane to overcome DR Congo in the Round of 32 after trailing early in that match. Kane's performance made him the first English player to score twice in a World Cup knockout match since Gary Lineker accomplished the feat in 1990, and he now has five goals in the tournament overall. England finished top of Group L during the group stage, though a scoreless draw with Ghana along the way suggested the team has not always found its rhythm easily.

Historically, the overall head-to-head record favors England, which has won six of the nine previous meetings between the two nations. The teams' only prior World Cup meeting came in the 1966 group stage, a match England won 2-0 en route to lifting the trophy that year. The two sides last met in a 2010 international friendly, which England won 3-1. Despite that overall record, Mexico has never lost to England on home soil, a streak that dates back to their first meeting in Mexico City in 1952, which El Tri won 2-1. Mexico's most famous victory over England at Estadio Azteca came in 1985, when a Luis Flores goal secured a 1-0 win during a warm-up tournament ahead of the 1986 World Cup.

The winner of Sunday's match will advance to face Norway in the quarterfinals. Norway, led by Erling Haaland, pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far earlier Sunday, defeating Brazil 2-1 in a result that reshaped the bracket heading into the latter stages of the knockout rounds.

Off the pitch, Sunday's match has also drawn attention for its entertainment lineup, with the Mexican rock band Maná scheduled to perform for the sold-out crowd at the stadium. The match's designated anthem is "Aquí No Es Así," a well-known track from Mexican band Caifanes, adding a local flavor to the atmosphere surrounding one of the tournament's most anticipated Round of 16 fixtures.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the first men's tournament hosted jointly by three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — and the first to feature an expanded 48-team format. The tournament runs from June 11 through July 19, with matches spread across 16 host cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico; Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; and 11 cities across the United States. The expanded format has resulted in 104 total matches this year, up significantly from the 64-match structure used in previous 32-team tournaments.

For fans looking to plan their viewing beyond Sunday's match, the knockout rounds continue into the following week, with Portugal facing Spain and the United States taking on Belgium on Monday, July 6, followed by additional quarterfinal matchups later in the tournament. Fans are encouraged to check official broadcaster listings for the most up-to-date kickoff times, as adjustments due to weather or other factors, as seen with Sunday's Mexico-England match, remain a possibility as the tournament progresses through its business end.