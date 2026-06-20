Socceroos World Cup 2026: Where to Watch Every Australia Match Free on SBS

Australian football fans can watch every single Socceroos match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup completely free of charge, with the entire tournament — all 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico — airing live without a subscription through the national broadcaster SBS.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on June 12 in Australian Eastern Standard Time, with the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa kicking off at 5 a.m. AEST, and was broadcast as an exclusive event on SBS in Australia. All 104 matches from host nations the United States, Canada, and Mexico are being shown live and free, with matches also shown live on SBS Viceland.

Free Coverage Across Every Platform

The breadth of SBS's coverage extends well beyond simply televising matches on its main free-to-air channel. All 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are available live and free in Australia across SBS, SBS Viceland, and SBS On Demand.

SBS is streaming every game for free Down Under, with the free-to-air Australian broadcast network televising all 104 games of the World Cup between its SBS and SBS Viceland channels, with live streaming available via its SBS On Demand platform. Coverage tops out at 1080p, and the broadcaster has also built out an intuitive World Cup hub, daily preview and highlights shows, and extensive highlights of each and every fixture, within the hour. SBS is completely free to use, with no messy sign-ups required — just a simple free World Cup stream, though access is restricted to viewers physically located within Australia.

Full Replays and Highlights Available Quickly

For fans who miss a live match or simply want to revisit key moments, SBS has built out an extensive library of replay and highlight content tied to every fixture. All 104 games of the World Cup are available to live stream on SBS On Demand. Not only that, but they're all available as full replays within 40 minutes of the final whistle, as well as 30-minute, 12-minute, and three-minute highlights packages within an hour of full-time.

Full match replays are available after every match, including pre- and post-game coverage.

Australia's Group D Schedule

The Socceroos have been drawn into Group D for this year's tournament, facing a trio of opponents across the group stage before any potential progression to the knockout rounds. Australia face the USA, Paraguay, and Türkiye in Group D. All three group matches are broadcast on SBS, allowing fans to watch free of charge.

Australia kicked off their World Cup participation on Sunday, June 14, in Australian Eastern Standard Time, as they faced Türkiye. Australia followed that result with their second group match against the United States on June 19, before completing the group stage against Paraguay.

Favorable Kickoff Times for Australian Viewers

One of the more welcome aspects of this year's tournament for Australian fans is the relatively convenient scheduling, a notable departure from past tournaments held in less favorable time zones. The 2026 World Cup is far more viewer-friendly for Australians than European-hosted tournaments. With most matches played in U.S. time zones, U.S. East Coast matches kick off around 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. AEST during early mornings, while U.S. West Coast matches kick off around 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEST during mornings to lunchtime. Mexico matches kick off around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. AEST, and Canada matches kick off around 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEST.

Compared to Qatar 2022, where group matches kicked off between midnight and 6 a.m. AEST, the 2026 schedule offers significantly more accessible viewing hours for Australian fans. All three Socceroos group stage matches are being played on the U.S. West Coast — in Vancouver, Seattle, and Santa Clara. For Australian viewers, this means afternoon and lunchtime kickoffs for two of the three matches, with the USA fixture serving as the early-morning outlier. The Socceroos' West Coast fixtures at 2 p.m. and 12 p.m. AEST are particularly convenient.

Watching From Outside Australia

For Australian expatriates or travelers currently located overseas who still want to access SBS's free coverage, a virtual private network can provide a workaround to the platform's geographic restrictions. A VPN allows users to choose the location they wish to connect to in the app — for instance, if someone is in the U.S. and wants to view an Australian service, they would select Australia from the list. From there, users can stream live by heading to SBS On Demand to catch every World Cup game for free.

Additional Football Content Beyond Live Matches

Beyond live coverage of matches themselves, SBS has also curated a broader library of football programming designed to keep fans engaged throughout the tournament. In the lead-up to the World Cup, football fans could explore a wide range of football documentaries, videos, and highlights on SBS On Demand, including the FIFA+ FAST channel, offering a curated mix of football programming from across the global game. Available 24/7, the FIFA+ channel features live matches, classic games, and original series from both the men's and women's game.

SBS On Demand also features a collection of 60 classic FIFA World Cup matches from 1970 to 2022, including memorable Socceroos fixtures and some of the most iconic finals in tournament history.

Other Broadcast Options for Australian Viewers

While SBS remains the primary and only fully free option for watching the Socceroos and the broader tournament, a small number of supplementary platforms may also carry coverage depending on existing rights arrangements. Australian broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between free-to-air and streaming platforms. Optus Sport holds rights to UEFA and international football and is likely to carry full tournament coverage as an add-on or included package, while Stan Sport may carry supplementary coverage depending on sub-licensing agreements.

The Bigger Picture for the Tournament

This year's expanded 48-team World Cup format has significantly increased the overall scale of the tournament compared to past editions, giving SBS an even larger broadcasting commitment to fulfill across the group stage and beyond. The 2026 World Cup, expanded from 32 teams to 48, features 12 groups of four and will include 104 games, instead of the 64 played in previous tournaments, running from June 11 through July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America.

With the Socceroos' three group-stage fixtures against Türkiye, the United States, and Paraguay all confirmed for free broadcast on SBS, Australian fans have a clear and fully accessible path to following every match of their national team's campaign without needing to pay for any additional streaming subscription. Should Australia progress past the group stages, any subsequent knockout-stage matches will also be added to SBS's broadcast schedule, with specific start times to be confirmed as the tournament moves into its decisive later rounds.