VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Nestory Irankunda channeled his inner Tim Cahill, sprinting to the corner flag with punches, ducks and weaves after scoring the opening goal as Australia pulled off a stunning 2-0 upset victory over Turkey in their 2026 World Cup Group D opener on Sunday at BC Place.

The Socceroos, featuring a youthful starting lineup full of surprises, delivered one of their most impressive World Cup performances in recent memory, spoiling Turkey's return to the tournament after a 24-year absence. Goals from Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, combined with a heroic display from debutant goalkeeper Patrick Beach, secured the three points and sent a strong message in their campaign launch.

Irankunda, one of three young stars thrust into the starting XI, broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler delivered a precise lofted ball over the top, which the dynamic forward pounced on. Irankunda took a touch inside a defender before finishing coolly with a side-footed effort past the converging Turkish defenders and goalkeeper as three red shirts closed in.

The 20-year-old celebrated wildly, reviving Cahill's iconic corner-flag routine, before being swarmed by teammates, including what appeared to be the entire bench. The 10,000 or so Australian fans in Vancouver erupted, evoking memories of past Socceroos triumphs.

Metcalfe doubled the lead later in the match with a powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area during a swift counterattack. The goal triggered more celebrations among the yellow-clad supporters as Australia held firm to claim the victory.

Coach Tony Popovic's bold selections paid dividends. Beach, the 22-year-old Melbourne City goalkeeper, started ahead of veteran Mathew Ryan in a pre-match shock. Beach produced a series of outstanding saves, including a fingertip effort in the first half that pushed a powerful long-range shot from Abdulkerim Bardakci onto the post, and multiple crucial stops in the second half, including a low dive to deny Arda Guler from a free kick. His performance signaled the arrival of a new national hero between the posts.

Irankunda and Okon-Engstler, along with defender Cam Burgess, were also notable inclusions. Okon-Engstler started in midfield over veteran Jackson Irvine, while the team captained by Harry Souttar had an average age of just 24, with Burgess the oldest starter at 30.

Australia began tentatively, with Turkey enjoying 73% possession in the opening 10 minutes. The Socceroos largely sat deep, absorbing pressure and looking for direct balls into channels for forward M. Toure, who was tightly marked. Moments of indecision showed early nerves, but they reached the first drinks break level.

Popovic addressed Irankunda and Toure on the sideline before the breakthrough came shortly after. Turkey pushed hard after halftime, introducing dangerous winger Kenan Yildiz, who added invention on the left. The Turks dominated possession overall (69% to 31%) and created numerous chances, registering 8 shots on target to Australia's 4, but Beach and a disciplined defense stood tall with heroic blocks and key interventions.

The match statistics underscored Australia's efficiency: 5 corners to Turkey's 8, but the Socceroos made their limited opportunities count. Fouls favored Australia 12-4 as they frustrated the more experienced Turkish side.

Lineups reflected the youth movement for the Socceroos:

Australia: Beach; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Bos, Metcalfe, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler; Irankunda, Toure. Substitutes used included Velupillay, Geria, Behich, Irvine and others.

Turkey featured a strong squad with players like Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Calhanoglu, Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz and Akturkoglu, bringing on Yildiz and others in search of an equalizer.

This result puts Australia level on points with the United States in Group D after the U.S. defeated Paraguay. It marks a strong start for the Socceroos in a tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, with Vancouver's BC Place providing a vibrant atmosphere.

The victory highlights the depth and potential of Australia's next generation. Irankunda, already making waves, became one of the youngest goalscorers in Socceroos World Cup history with his clinical finish. Okon-Engstler's vision and Beach's shot-stopping provided the foundation for the upset.

Turkey, eager to make an impact on their return, will look to bounce back in subsequent group matches. Their technical players, led by the likes of Calhanoglu and Guler, created plenty of pressure but were denied by Australia's organization and Beach's brilliance. Near misses and solid defensive work from the Socceroos, including contributions from Circati, Souttar and others, proved decisive.

For Australia, the focus now shifts to building on this momentum. Popovic's faith in youth has been vindicated early, setting a positive tone for the campaign. The traveling fans created a sea of yellow, adding to the special occasion and echoing historic moments like the 2006 World Cup run.

Back home, celebrations broke out in places like Melbourne's Federation Square and Adelaide, with supporters cheering local heroes. The result boosts confidence ahead of tougher tests in the group stage.

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This match will be remembered as a landmark moment for the Socceroos' resurgence on the global stage. With young talents stepping up under pressure, Australia has given its supporters plenty to cheer about as the 2026 World Cup unfolds. The blend of experience from players like Souttar and the energy of the newcomers created a balanced side capable of competing against strong opposition.

As the tournament progresses, both teams will analyze this encounter. For Australia, maintaining defensive solidity while capitalizing on transitions will be key. Beach's heroics have given the squad belief, and Irankunda's flair adds an unpredictable attacking threat. Turkey must find a way to convert their possession advantage into goals in future games.

The Socceroos' 2-0 win not only earns vital points but also injects excitement into their World Cup journey. With the eyes of the football world on Group D, Australia's youngsters have announced themselves on the biggest stage.