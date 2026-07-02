SEATTLE — The United States men's national team carries its highest momentum in a generation into Monday night's Round of 16 clash against Belgium at Lumen Field, but Mauricio Pochettino's side will have to navigate the elimination bracket without leading scorer Folarin Balogun, who received a controversial red card in Wednesday's 2-0 round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina that will keep him out of the Seattle fixture.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with Fox providing English-language broadcast coverage and Telemundo and Peacock carrying Spanish-language feeds for the nation's largest sporting event in Seattle since the 2026 tournament was awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico as co-hosts.

The American victory over Bosnia was built around Balogun's third goal of the tournament and a strong second-half performance that validated the tactical approach Pochettino had maintained throughout the group stage. Christian Pulisic returned to the starting lineup after missing time with a calf injury sustained in the team's tournament opener, a significant boost that reunited him with Balogun in the starting eleven for the first time with full fitness. Together they gave the American attack a dimension that had been partially constrained through the group stage's final two matches, and the result left the United States having won their group for the first time since 2010.

But Balogun's red card late in the Bosnia match now forces Pochettino to reorganize his attack for what could be the most important American World Cup match in a generation. Ricardo Pepi is the most likely replacement to lead the line Monday, a striker with strong club form who gives the USMNT a physical presence and the ability to hold the ball with his back to goal even if he lacks Balogun's movement and finishing instincts.

Belgium's path to Seattle was considerably more difficult. The Red Devils edged Senegal 3-2 in extra time in their Round of 32 match, a grueling 130-plus minutes that required Romelu Lukaku to come off the bench and provide a momentum-shifting contribution for the second consecutive game. The result advanced Belgium but raised real questions about the team's fitness heading into Monday's match, with an extra 30 minutes of effort on top of 90 already in their legs compared to the United States' more controlled victory.

Belgium's squad, widely acknowledged to be the final chapter of a golden generation that promised so much and delivered relatively little at major tournaments, features Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois among several players expected to be making their final World Cup appearances. The group was third place in 2018 in Russia but suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, a failure that deepened the sense of unfulfilled potential surrounding one of Europe's most individually talented squads of the past decade. This tournament represents a final opportunity to reverse that narrative.

The recent head-to-head record technically favors Belgium, who beat the United States 5-2 in a friendly played in March, but several American analysts and reporters covering the tournament have cautioned against reading too much into that result given the personnel changes, fitness developments and tactical adjustments that have characterized Pochettino's side since that friendly took place. Belgium's performances at this tournament have been uneven even by the standards of a team that reached the Round of 16, and the American camp is confident the March result does not reflect the current state of either team.

Pochettino has made a point throughout the tournament of keeping his squad deeply prepared, including the decision to rest several key players for the group-stage match against Turkey, a calculation that now pays dividends with fresher legs for Belgium, who had no such luxury in their grueling extra-time victory against Senegal. The contrast in energy levels heading into Monday's match has been one of the more frequently cited factors in analytical breakdowns of the fixture.

Tactically, the match sets up as a clash between the United States' aggressive, high-energy pressing style built around midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and Belgium's attempt to use De Bruyne's playmaking and Lukaku's physical presence to control tempo and find space in transition. Pochettino's system has emphasized explosive, positional wing play from Alex Freeman on the right and Antonee Robinson on the left, with Pulisic and Sergino Dest capable of combining with Pepi through central channels in Balogun's absence.

Experts covering the tournament for USA TODAY offered split predictions. Nancy Armour and Jim Reineking both backed the United States 2-1, with Armour noting Belgium had looked beatable throughout the tournament and Reineking citing potential tired legs for Belgium after extra time. Richard Morin predicted a more comfortable 3-1 American victory, arguing that Belgium's vulnerabilities would be exposed even without Balogun in the lineup. Victoria Hernandez picked Belgium 2-1, suggesting Lukaku would continue providing the decisive spark that has carried the aging squad this far and that losing Balogun would prove a significant enough blow to tip the match in Europe's favor.

The stakes are clear for both franchises. A United States victory would send the co-host nation to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, the last time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 in a major tournament. The potential quarterfinal opponent would be the winner of Spain or Austria versus Portugal or Croatia, a prospect that would pit the United States against one of Europe's most decorated football nations at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

For Belgium, defeat would close the book on the country's most celebrated generation of players, ending a chapter that began with enormous promise in the late 2000s and that their supporters and football analysts alike have long agreed underperformed at successive major tournaments relative to the extraordinary individual talent the nation produced across that period.

Monday's match in Seattle has the ingredients of one of this World Cup's defining encounters, even if the absence of Balogun introduces a level of tactical uncertainty for the United States that the team did not face going into Wednesday's round of 32 fixture.