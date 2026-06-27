VANCOUVER — Group G reaches its conclusion Friday with a match that, on paper, should be a mismatch between a European football power and World Cup newcomer New Zealand. In practice, it has become a contest both teams desperately need to win simply to survive the group stage.

Belgium and New Zealand meet at BC Place in a fixture loaded with stakes neither side anticipated entering the tournament. The top two spots in Group G remain up for grabs for both teams, and the winner of the match will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Belgium's underwhelming start

For a nation that finished third at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium's opening two results have been a source of growing frustration rather than confidence heading into the knockout rounds. Belgium's most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Iran, played with 10 men for a significant portion of the match after Nathan Ngoy's dismissal. Prior to that, Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in its World Cup opener.

The lack of scoring threat has been particularly striking given the talent on Belgium's roster. Across this tournament and the previous edition four years ago, Belgium has scored just two goals in five matches, one of which was an own goal from Egypt's Mohamed Hany in the team's opening 1-1 draw. Belgian players have had 69 shots since last scoring from open play in 2022, with Kevin De Bruyne involved in 40% of those attempts.

That profligacy was on full display in Belgium's most recent outing. Despite Ngoy's second-half red card, 10-man Belgium managed 23 unsuccessful shots in the goalless draw with Iran — the most shots without scoring in a World Cup match for Belgium since a 28-shot scoreless effort against Saudi Arabia in 1994.

What's at stake for the Red Devils

The math facing Belgium is straightforward but unforgiving. Belgium currently sits third in the standings after its underwhelming draws with Egypt and Iran, but three points against New Zealand would still send the team through. A draw could be enough depending on the result of Egypt vs. Iran, while a loss would almost certainly mean elimination.

Manager Rudi Garcia's side does carry one significant advantage into the match: momentum away from the World Cup stage, if not on it. Belgium has won two and drawn three of its last five matches overall, with no defeats in that sequence, having beaten Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in June friendlies.

New Zealand's historic opportunity

For New Zealand, appearing at just its third men's World Cup and first in 16 years, Friday represents a chance to make history regardless of the long odds. New Zealand's most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Egypt, a match in which the team conceded three times after taking an early lead. Its only World Cup win in the sequence dating back five matches came against Chile, a 4-1 friendly result in March, with defeats also coming against England and Haiti in pre-tournament warmups.

The pattern of conceding leads has become a defining and troubling theme of New Zealand's tournament so far. New Zealand has taken the lead in three of its eight all-time World Cup matches but won none of those, drawing two and losing one. New Zealand is just the second team in World Cup history to fail to win any of its first three World Cup matches in which it led, joining Bulgaria, which failed to win its first six such matches under the same circumstance.

Despite the defensive concerns, there have been flashes of attacking quality that suggest New Zealand isn't simply outclassed. Motherwell winger Elijah Just scored both of New Zealand's goals in its 2-2 draw with Iran, with Chris Wood turning provider in that match by claiming two assists.

The numbers favor Belgium heavily

Statistical models give Belgium an overwhelming edge heading into kickoff. The Opta supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-match simulations of the contest, with Belgium winning 81.0% of them. New Zealand achieved a first World Cup victory in only 6.9% of the data-led simulations, while a draw accounted for 12.1% of scenarios.

New Zealand's broader World Cup history offers little encouragement for an upset. New Zealand remains unbeaten in just two World Cup matches against European opposition, having managed 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Italy at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, and is yet to win at the finals in eight all-time attempts.

Key absences and team news

Belgium will be without one of its starting defenders due to suspension. Lille center back Nathan Ngoy was dismissed against Iran and will miss the New Zealand match, with Arthur Theate expected to deputize in his place. Zeno Debast, who would ordinarily be the alternative replacement, has been dealing with a fitness issue of his own.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley, meanwhile, appears set to stay the course with the same group that has competed in both matches so far. Bazeley has selected the same starting XI for both of New Zealand's matches at the tournament and has an entirely fit roster to choose from for Friday's finale.

A first-ever meeting between the two nations

Friday's match carries the added intrigue of uncharted territory between the two football nations. New Zealand and Belgium have no recorded head-to-head meetings at senior international level, making this a genuinely historic first encounter. The gulf in World Cup experience between the sides is stark, with Belgium appearing in the tournament for the 14th time, with a best finish of second place in 1978, while New Zealand is making just its third overall appearance.

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The bigger picture in Group G

The match's outcome will be shaped in part by what happens simultaneously in the group's other fixture. If Egypt beats Iran in the concurrent match, Belgium cannot finish higher than second in the group, but whoever finishes as runner-up would face a favorable matchup against either Australia or Paraguay in the next round.

With kickoff approaching at BC Place, the script appears largely written on paper: a heavily favored Belgian side searching for the cutting edge that has eluded it through two matches, against a New Zealand team simply trying to make history by winning a World Cup match for the first time in program history. Whether Belgium's individual talent finally translates into goals, or New Zealand once again proves resilient enough to make the night uncomfortable, Friday's result will determine which of the two nations' World Cup journeys continues into the knockout stage.