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LOS ANGELES — With Group G finely poised, both Belgium and Iran can take a big step toward the knockout phase when they continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday. All four teams are locked on one point after their first fixture, so victory in Los Angeles could prove vital; defeat for either side might leave them on the brink of an early exit.

Belgium's Underwhelming Start

Still clinging on to the aging remnants of a "golden generation," Belgium kicked off their World Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-1 draw against Egypt on Monday evening. After falling behind to a stunning strike by Emam Ashour, the Red Devils then turned to one of their old masters, with substitute Romelu Lukaku effectively forcing Mohamed Hany to score an own goal.

However, Belgium are now winless across their last three World Cup matches, having won 11 of the previous 13, and that demonstrates a recent decline. Despite their lofty status as one of Europe's top teams, they suffered an embarrassing exit in the group stage at Qatar 2022, before limping out in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Still Considered Strong Favorites Overall

Nonetheless, Rudi Garcia's side are still ranked ninth by FIFA and topped their group in qualifying with 18 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals and conceding only seven. Given their next two group games are against underdogs Iran and New Zealand, most will still expect Belgium to go through, particularly with the talent available to Garcia.

Iran's Resilient Opener

While the Belgians have previously reached two semi-finals, Iran have made six World Cup appearances without getting past the first phase. Amid unceasing off-field issues, head coach Amir Ghalenoei led his side out for their opener on Tuesday, and they showed great spirit to twice fight back from behind. Both Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mahebi equalized against New Zealand to claim a potentially valuable point, although that was Iran's most "winnable" game on paper.

A Tournament Clouded by Off-Field Tension

Iran's participation in this tournament had been shrouded in uncertainty for several months, due to the ongoing conflict with host country USA, the overriding reaction was one of relief simply to be competing. Under an agreement brokered with FIFA, Ghalenoei's squad are not permitted to stay overnight on U.S. soil, so they returned straight to their base in the Mexican city of Tijuana to prepare for Sunday's meeting with Belgium.

A First-Ever Meeting Between the Two Nations

It will be the first encounter between the two countries at senior level, but history suggests that Iran should not expect to prevail. Not only have the West Asian nation produced just three wins from 19 World Cup matches to date, but they have also lost seven of 10 against European opposition.

Belgium's Team News

Following a below-par performance against Egypt, Belgium boss Garcia may decide to make changes, though it remains to be seen whether Lukaku is fit enough to start up front. The Red Devils' all-time top scorer emerged from the bench to win his 127th cap earlier this week, but he barely played for Napoli last season and has now gone seven World Cup games without a goal.

Utility forward Charles De Ketelaere might therefore continue as a false nine, with Leandro Trossard and Matías Fernández-Pardo also capable of filling that role. As Zeno Debast is still sidelined by a thigh injury, both central defenders could be retained, but with Maxim De Cuyper and Joaquín Seys waiting in the wings, neither full-back can be sure of keeping his place.

Iran's Team News

Meanwhile, Iran have minor doubts about midfield pair Roozbeh Cheshmi and Saman Ghoddos, the latter of whom was forced off against New Zealand due to an ankle issue. In that game, 36-year-old Rezaeian became the oldest player on record to both score and assist in one World Cup match, and he will continue to feature at right-back.

Up front, captain and star striker Mehdi Taremi aims to increase his haul of 60 international goals, most likely linking up with Shahriyar Moghanlou or Belgium-based Dennis Eckert.

Predicted Lineups

Belgium's possible starting lineup: Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

Iran's possible starting lineup: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi, Moghanlou.

The Prediction

We say: Belgium 2-1 Iran. Although Belgium are top seeds and Iran will take the role of embattled outsiders, there may not be that much to choose between the pair this weekend. Neither side is completely sound at the back, but the Belgians' greater quality in attacking areas should see them claim three precious points.

With all four Group G teams currently tied on a single point following the opening round of matches, Sunday's result in Los Angeles carries significant weight for both nations' paths through the remainder of the group stage. A Belgium win would put Garcia's side firmly back on track toward the knockout rounds, given their comparatively favorable remaining fixture against New Zealand. For Iran, already navigating extraordinary off-field circumstances tied to their inability to remain overnight on U.S. soil, a positive result against one of Europe's traditionally strongest sides would represent a genuinely significant achievement — and would keep alive their bid to finally advance past the group stage for the first time in program history.