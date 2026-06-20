FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Scotland will bid to make World Cup history Friday night when they face Morocco at Gillette Stadium. Never before has Scotland reached the knockout stages of a major tournament, but Steve Clarke's side will progress to the last 32 with a victory over a Moroccan team many consider among the tournament's most dangerous dark horses.

The Stakes for Scotland

Scotland's first game was certainly their easiest on paper, against the 83rd-ranked Haiti. John McGinn scored the only goal of the game, taking Scotland to the top of the group. That result has set up arguably the most significant 90 minutes in the modern history of Scottish football, with a win Friday capable of securing a knockout-stage berth the nation has never previously achieved at a major tournament.

A Dangerous Opponent

Morocco enters this match as one of the most respected sides in the tournament, having reached the semifinals of the previous World Cup. Morocco, now eighth in the world, are dark horses for the tournament after reaching the semifinals four years ago. Even a point from this game would be a bonus for Clarke and his squad.

That assessment reflects the scale of the challenge facing Scotland, even with the considerable confidence the team carries after its opening win. Steve Clarke has been candid about embracing Scotland's position as the underdog against a side widely regarded as one of the tournament's most complete teams.

A Test Against a Familiar Foe From the Past

While Friday's meeting represents new territory in terms of the stakes involved, it is not the first time these nations have crossed paths on the world stage, with both having figured in the same group during Scotland's previous World Cup appearance. Scotland's run through this group stage continues a pattern of facing storied opposition; their final group match will pit them against Brazil, another side they faced in their last World Cup group stage, back in 1998. Back then, Brazil won 2-1 to kick off their tournament.

Broadcast Details

Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti and blockbuster final group-stage clash against Brazil will be broadcast on the BBC, while their game against Morocco in Boston will be shown on ITV. The match kicks off at Gillette Stadium at 11 p.m. GMT on Friday.

Should Scotland progress from the group stage, the BBC will have three of the top four picks in the round of 16 and three of the top five picks in the round of 32, reflecting the broadcaster's significant rights investment in following the team's potential knockout-stage journey.

Betting Markets Lean Toward Morocco

Oddsmakers have installed Morocco as the favorite heading into the match, reflecting both the side's pedigree and its run to the semifinals in the previous tournament. A bet of $100 would win $522 total if Scotland wins, while a bet of $138 would win $238 total if Morocco wins, underlining the gap in perceived favoritism between the two sides despite Scotland's perfect start to the tournament.

Group C Standings Entering the Match

Scotland entered the match with a record of one win, no draws, no losses, and three points, while Morocco sat with no wins, one draw, no losses, and one point. The betting line for the match had Morocco as a 1.5-goal favorite, with the over/under set at 2.5 total goals.

A Squad Built Around Continuity

Scotland heads into the match with a roster constructed around continuity from their World Cup qualifying campaign and a clear identity established under Clarke's management. The squad includes Scott McTominay, Ross Stewart, and Craig Gordon among the 26 players selected, giving the team a blend of Premier League and continental experience to call upon against a technically gifted Moroccan side.

Concerns Beyond the Pitch

Off the field, Scottish supporters have faced their own set of challenges navigating the logistics of following the team across the United States during this expanded, 48-team tournament. Reports have highlighted growing concerns among traveling fans over the cost of domestic transport between World Cup host cities, prompting Clarke himself to publicly caution supporters against taking on excessive debt simply to attend matches in person.

In a lighter footnote tied to the team's presence in New England, Massachusetts officials moved to formally "legalize" haggis ahead of the tournament, a symbolic nod to the thousands of Scottish supporters expected to descend on the region for the match.

The Broader Context for Group C

Friday's meeting in Boston represents the clash between the top two sides currently positioned in Group C, following each team's opening result earlier in the tournament. With Brazil having played to a draw against Morocco in their own opener, and Haiti having pushed Scotland closer than many expected before ultimately falling 1-0, the group has already demonstrated a level of competitiveness that makes Friday's result difficult to project with full confidence.

A victory for Scotland would not only deliver the country's first-ever appearance in a major tournament knockout stage, but would also place significant pressure on both Morocco and Brazil heading into the final round of group matches. For Morocco, even a draw would keep the team's own knockout-stage path firmly intact, given the side's status as one of the pre-tournament dark horses to watch.

Regardless of Friday's outcome, Scotland's campaign will be decided in its final group match against Brazil in Miami on June 24 — a fixture that, depending on how Friday's result unfolds, could end up determining not just Scotland's fate, but the final composition of the entire group heading into the round of 32.