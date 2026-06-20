PHILADELPHIA — Brazil hopes its 2026 World Cup gets going on Friday, taking on Haiti as Group C moves into matchday two of the tournament with the five-time champions looking for their first win after a sluggish start.

Carlo Ancelotti's Seleção was sluggish in its opening match against Morocco, outplayed by the 2022 semifinalist and perhaps fortunate to escape without picking up a loss. The result left Brazil searching for answers heading into a far more favorable matchup on paper against a Haitian side appearing at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

Vinicíus Júnior Points to the Pitch

Brazil's star forward offered a specific explanation for the team's struggles in their opener, pointing to conditions at MetLife Stadium rather than tactical shortcomings. Vinicíus Júnior pointed the finger at the MetLife Stadium pitch, saying the dry playing surface made it difficult to get into Brazil's usual rhythm. In Philadelphia, conditions won't be any cooler, but the field at least isn't sitting atop a hard synthetic surface below, offering the Brazilians at least one meaningful change in playing conditions as they look to find their footing.

A Historic First Meeting in Decades

The matchup carries notable historical significance given how rarely these two nations have crossed paths on the World Cup stage. In Haiti, Brazil faces an opponent at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, but the Caribbean nation has made clear it intends to do more than simply make up the numbers in Group C.

A Significant Talent Gap, but Signs of Competitiveness

Despite the considerable gap in overall quality between the two nations, Haiti has shown flashes of genuine competitiveness in its own World Cup opener that suggest this matchup may not be the complete mismatch the rankings would otherwise indicate. Brazil got better in the second half against Morocco, and that momentum should continue against a significantly weaker opponent — Haiti is ranked 85th in the world by FIFA after the opening round of matches, even falling below New Zealand in the live standings.

Still, in narrow defeat, Haiti edged possession against Scotland and matched its opponent in expected goals at 1.05 xG, demonstrating an ability to at least compete at this level. Ultimately, however, it is a massive mismatch which ought to only produce one winner.

Brazil's Path to Improvement

Analysts have identified a clear area where Brazil needs to show growth if it hopes to convert its talent advantage into an actual result on the scoreboard. Brazil will hope to create more than a single big chance in this match, which was the case against Morocco. A large part of that was due to being stifled by a strong opponent, but manufacturing opportunities more frequently remains important if the Seleção wants to assert its dominance against lesser opposition.

A Lopsided Head-to-Head History

The two nations' limited history on the pitch overwhelmingly favors Brazil by a remarkable margin. Haiti has only ever tasted defeat in meetings with Brazil across three prior matches, in 1974, 2004, and 2016. The Seleção has scored 17 goals to Haiti's one across those encounters — a staggering disparity that underscores just how lopsided Friday's matchup is expected to be on paper.

Predicted Lineups

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make several changes to his starting lineup following Brazil's underwhelming performance against Morocco. Despite an outstanding Premier League season, Brentford's Igor Thiago underwhelmed on his opportunity to lead the line for his country at a World Cup and could pay the price. Manchester United's Matheus Cunha is next in line — and actually wears the No. 9 jersey as well.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City veteran Danilo could also be drafted into the starting eleven. He replaced Roger Ibañez, usually a center back, at halftime against Morocco after a first-half booking. Lucas Paquetá may also drop to the bench after Brazil's first-match struggles.

Brazil's predicted lineup in a 4-4-2 formation: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Paquetá, Casemiro, Guimarães, Raphinha; Cunha, Vinicíus Jr.

On the Haitian side, manager Sébastien Migné faces only a slight doubt heading into the match. Beyond a slight doubt over Duckens Nazon, an unused substitute against Scotland, Haiti manager Sébastien Migné doesn't have any issues to contend with. Given how close it was against the Scots, he could pick the same team for this match as well.

The main debate within Haiti's lineup centers on a single position. The main question is whether Dallas FC's Louicious Deedson keeps his starting place on the right flank — he was replaced after 61 minutes by Josué Casimir in the opening match and could be in danger of losing his starting role.

Haiti's predicted lineup in a 4-4-2 formation: Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.

Score Prediction

Based on the significant talent disparity between the two nations and Brazil's improved form as their opening match progressed, the expected outcome heavily favors the Seleção, with a final score prediction of Brazil 2, Haiti 0.

Match Details

The match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time, or 1:30 a.m. British Summer Time on June 20.

How to Watch

Viewers in the United States can watch the match on the FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, or FOX One. In Canada, coverage is available on TSN+, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, and the RDS App. Mexican viewers can tune in via ViX Mexico and TUDN, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch on ITV1, ITVX, STV Scotland, and the STV Player.

What's at Stake for Group C

With Scotland sitting atop Group C following their own opening win and Morocco having drawn with Brazil in the tournament's early going, a victory for the Seleção on Friday would be a critical step toward repositioning themselves in contention for a favorable finish in the group. For Haiti, even a respectable defeat against one of the tournament's traditional powerhouses would represent a meaningful marker of progress for a program competing at football's biggest stage for the first time in more than five decades — while an upset, however unlikely given the historical and statistical gap between the sides, would rank among the most stunning results of the tournament's opening rounds.