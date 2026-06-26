ARLINGTON, Texas — Japan and Sweden meet at Dallas Stadium fighting for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds, with both nations facing dramatically different paths into Thursday's decisive Group F showdown.

Where the Group Stands

Japan and the Netherlands are currently tied in Group F with four points each, with the Dutch holding the tiebreaker on goals. But Sweden is right on their heels with three points. The winner of Thursday's Japan vs. Sweden match will likely advance, while the loser is going home.

What's at Stake for Each Team

A historic victory for Graham Potter's side would catapult the Swedes to six points, instantly securing automatic qualification for the round of 32. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the Netherlands vs. Tunisia fixture, a win could potentially vault Sweden into a top-two finish, completely eliminating any reliance on wild-card scenarios. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Japan on four points, forcing the Samurai Blue to sweat on the parallel result or hope to advance as one of the best third-placed wild cards. Should Hajime Moriyasu's men secure all three points, it would complete an undefeated group stage campaign for the Asian heavyweights and leave Sweden in a highly precarious position.

Japan's Path to This Moment

Japan made history against Tunisia in Monterrey, winning 4-0 to become the first country representing the Asian Football Confederation to score four goals in a single World Cup game. Daichi Kamada needed only four minutes to convert essentially Japan's first attack when he turned in Keito Nakamura's endline cross at close range.

That result followed a dramatic comeback in their opener. In a thrilling Group F opener in Arlington on June 14, Japan denied the Netherlands a win with a last-minute equalizer — Koki Ogawa's corner deflected off Daichi Kamada and past Bart Verbruggen in the 89th minute to secure a 2-2 draw. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 51st minute; Keito Nakamura pulled Japan level six minutes later, and Crysencio Summerville restored the Dutch advantage, but Japan refused to slow down.

Sweden's Rollercoaster Group Stage

Sweden's campaign has swung dramatically between two extremes. Sweden became the first team to win their first game by four goals and then lose their second by four goals since Sweden in 1938. Fresh off a 5-1 win of their own over Tunisia, Sweden were on the receiving end of the same scoreline at the hands of the Netherlands. Brian Brobbey scored a first-half brace inside the first 20 minutes, dispatching two close-range efforts in the fifth and seventeenth minute — the fourth-fastest brace in World Cup history. The fixture was Sweden's worst defeat at the World Cup since being thrashed 7-1 by Brazil in 1950.

Team News for Japan

Takefusa Kubo remains a major doubt for this crucial encounter due to a lingering knee injury. The Real Sociedad attacker sustained the issue during their draw against the Netherlands. Shuto Machino has also struggled with illness and is yet to feature on the pitch. In his absence, Hajime Moriyasu will likely retain the rest of his high-flying starting eleven tonight.

Team News for Sweden

Graham Potter faces tough personnel decisions following their defensive collapse against the clinical Dutch side. Anthony Elanga could earn a starting role at right wing-back after scoring a fine consolation goal. Youngster Lucas Bergvall pushes hard to replace Celtic midfielder Benjamin Nygren to provide extra defensive steel. Star attackers Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak will continue their blooming partnership up front.

A Key Tactical Battle in Midfield

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Japanese midfield on Matchday 2, Daichi Kamada is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Samurai Blue. Kamada operated masterfully in the heart of the midfield against Tunisia, breaking forward to provide a vital creative spark and getting himself on the scoresheet. Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Sweden's standout midfielder Jesper Karlström, who anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, attempting to provide tactical protection during a difficult outing against the Netherlands.

Predicted Lineups

Japan's predicted starting eleven: Z. Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, H. Itō; Dōan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Itō, Kamada; Ueda.

Sweden's predicted starting eleven: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyökeres, Isak.

A Notable Tournament Milestone

Beyond the immediate group stakes, Thursday's fixture also carries a piece of World Cup history. The teams have previously met six times, including Japan's 2-0 group stage victory at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which they co-hosted with South Korea. Their latest meeting took place in the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup, which Japan also won by 2-0. This fixture was the 1,000th World Cup match, with the previous milestone of 900 having been reached at the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Match Details and How to Watch

The match kicks off at 6 p.m. local time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with referee Iván Barton of El Salvador in charge. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website, with kickoff at midnight BST heading into Friday.

What's Ahead for the Group Winner

The winner of Group F will advance to play the runner-up of Group C, Morocco, while the runner-up of Group F will advance to play the winner of Group C, Brazil. With Tunisia having already lost their match and been eliminated, becoming the third team eliminated from the tournament following Haiti and Türkiye, Thursday's result will determine the final shape of one of the tournament's most competitive groups.

With Japan needing only a draw to guarantee their place in the knockout stage and Sweden requiring a win to keep their own qualification hopes fully in their own hands, Thursday's match at Dallas Stadium carries genuinely high stakes for both nations. A Japan victory or draw would complete one of the more memorable group-stage campaigns of the tournament for the Samurai Blue, while a Sweden win would erase the memory of their lopsided defeat to the Netherlands and set up a potential top-two finish in the group, depending on how the simultaneous Netherlands-Tunisia fixture unfolds.