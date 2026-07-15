ARLINGTON, Texas — Spain booked their place in Sunday's World Cup final after dismantling France 2-0 on Tuesday, ending the tournament run of the pretournament favorites and reaching their first championship match since winning the title in 2010.

In a semifinal billed as a coin-flip matchup between two European heavyweights, Spain dominated for most of the contest and more than deserved the victory. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal put manager Luis de la Fuente's side ahead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after France left back Lucas Digne was penalized for inadvertently kicking Lamine Yamal in the box. It was one of several errors that marred a dismal first-half performance from France.

Didier Deschamps, who will step down as France's coach after the tournament, absorbed another blow 10 minutes later when Arsenal center back William Saliba was forced off with a back injury and replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

France, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, showed brief signs of life after halftime, but any momentum was erased by Spain's second goal. Right back Pedro Porro combined on a give-and-go with midfielder Dani Olmo before calmly slotting a finish past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

For all of France's attacking talent, the team finished with an expected-goals total of just 0.3. Spain, the reigning European champions, advanced to face either England or Argentina, who meet Wednesday in the tournament's second semifinal in Atlanta.

A Team Effort Undoes the Favorites

Spain's approach relied on technical ability across the lineup to neutralize France's strengths, according to ESPN senior writer Gabriele Marcotti, who noted the team's ability to keep possession for long stretches and immediately hunt to win the ball back blunted France's buildup play. Central midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni were outmanned by Spain's midfield and received little help from a back line built around defenders not known for their ability on the ball, Marcotti wrote. Saliba's injury replacement, Lacroix, compounded the issue.

That press, Marcotti wrote, robbed France of the long ball over the top that its speed-based forwards — Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé — rely on. Deschamps tried adjustments, dropping Michael Olise deeper before halftime and then substituting Manu Koné for Rabiot to add passing composure, without success.

Spain's Path to the Final

Spain's win secured their first World Cup final appearance since 2010, when they lifted the trophy. Waiting in New Jersey will be either England, whom Spain defeated to win Euro 2024, or Argentina, a matchup that would revive a fixture that was originally scheduled as the 2025 Finalissima before being canceled amid the Iran war and scheduling conflicts tied to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, according to Marcotti. Spain and Argentina last met in a March 2018 friendly — a 6-1 Spain win that Lionel Messi missed through injury.

If Spain face England, it will not be a straight repeat of the Euro 2024 final, as manager Thomas Tuchel has altered the squad he inherited from predecessor Gareth Southgate.

France's Attack Goes Silent

ESPN's Julien Laurens described France's vaunted front four of Mbappé, Olise, Barcola and Dembélé as going from "Fantastic Four" to invisible in the biggest match of the tournament. Deschamps, typically a conservative and defensive-minded coach, had adjusted his approach throughout the tournament to accommodate the group's talent — a strategy that worked until Tuesday.

Olise appeared uncharacteristically nervous and was stifled by Spain midfielder Rodri, according to Laurens, eventually retreating to the right wing for stretches of the match. Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, struggled similarly, managing only two late shots on target as his most meaningful contribution — echoing his early substitution in the 2022 World Cup final. Mbappé had France's most notable moments but was often isolated, forced to create chances largely on his own. Barcola, meanwhile, was hampered by a late lineup change; Deschamps had reportedly favored Désiré Doué to start on the left before reversing course on the morning of the match, leaving France without the space to use Barcola's pace effectively.

Defense Carries Spain

Spain entered the match having allowed just one goal through their first six games, and their back line delivered again under pressure from France's attack. Goalkeeper Unai Simón was required to make only three saves, most of them routine, according to ESPN writer Bill Connelly.

With left back Marc Cucurella pushing frequently into attacking areas, the defensive burden fell to Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Porro and center backs Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí. That group combined to win 25 of 34 individual duels — 74% — and made 44 defensive interventions, per Connelly's analysis. Mbappé, dominant through the tournament's first six matches, won just two of 11 duel attempts and managed only three shots worth a combined 0.08 expected goals. France attempted just 10 shots from 152 touches in the attacking third over the full match.

Spain weathered a late push from France, conceding possession and daring Les Bleus to break down a low defensive block — a tactical puzzle France had struggled to solve throughout the tournament. Spain again proved equal to the task, extending their shutout streak to six of seven matches heading into the final.

Redemption for Rodri and Porro

The victory offered a measure of redemption for two Spanish players who endured difficult club seasons. Rodri played just 21 league matches in 2025-26 while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in September 2024, and Porro was part of a Tottenham Hotspur side that narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League. Both were central to Tuesday's win — Rodri anchoring Spain's midfield press in the first half, and Porro helping contain France's wide attackers before scoring the decisive second goal.

Should Spain complete the tournament with a win Sunday, both players could add World Cup winners' medals to resurgent campaigns on the international stage.