Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 20th minute Tuesday to give Spain a 1-0 lead over France in the first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup, breaking the deadlock early in a highly anticipated clash between the tournament's two top-ranked teams at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Oyarzabal sent French goalkeeper Mike Maignan the correct direction but beat him with the height of his shot, converting from the spot to give Spain the early advantage. It marked Oyarzabal's fifth goal of the tournament, continuing his run as one of Spain's most reliable finishers throughout the knockout stage. The penalty came after a spell of pressure from both sides, with France having pushed the early tempo despite Spain holding more of the possession in the opening minutes.

GOOOOAAL FROM THE SPOT! Spain takes the lead!



Mikel Oyarzabal scores his 5th goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/as5Ti2YEzd — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 14, 2026

Read more World Cup 2026 Semifinal Team Analysis: France, Spain, England and Argentina Prepare for Showdowns World Cup 2026 Semifinal Team Analysis: France, Spain, England and Argentina Prepare for Showdowns

Both sides made notable adjustments to their lineups ahead of kickoff. France manager Didier Deschamps brought Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bradley Barcola into the starting XI in place of Manu Koné and Désiré Doué following the team's quarterfinal win over Morocco. The change marked milestones for both players: Tchouaméni earned his 50th international cap, while captain Kylian Mbappé made his 21st World Cup appearance, officially surpassing Hugo Lloris to become the most-capped French player in tournament history. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, by contrast, opted for continuity, fielding an unchanged starting XI from the side that defeated Belgium in the quarterfinals, with Fabián Ruiz retaining his midfield spot over Pedri and super-sub Mikel Merino once again held in reserve on the bench.

Mbappé entered Tuesday's match tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi atop the tournament's Golden Boot standings with eight goals, and sitting one goal shy of matching Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record of 21. Despite an early chance created off a pass from Ousmane Dembélé, Mbappé was unable to convert in the opening 20 minutes, with Spanish defenders arriving in time to snuff out the danger.

Tuesday's match carries significant recent history for both sides. Spain has won the two nations' last two competitive meetings, defeating France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich and 5-4 in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, results that have added an extra edge to Tuesday's rematch. France, however, holds the head-to-head edge in World Cup meetings specifically, having beaten Spain 3-1 in the round of 16 in 2006. Both nations have gone on to win the World Cup since that match, with Spain triumphing in 2010 and France in 2018.

Spain entered the semifinal off a stretch in which the team outscored opponents 10-1 following a surprise opening-match draw with Cape Verde, while France arrived unbeaten through six matches and had not conceded a goal across its three knockout-stage contests prior to kickoff. The winner of Tuesday's match will advance to Sunday's World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where either defending champion Argentina or England awaits following Wednesday's second semifinal in Atlanta. As of Oyarzabal's goal, Spain led 1-0 with the first half still in progress.