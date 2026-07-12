Norway and England meet Saturday, July 11, in a World Cup quarterfinal that will decide which nation advances to the semifinals, and American viewers have several options for tuning in as kickoff approaches at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. Eastern time, or 2 p.m. Pacific, with broadcast coverage beginning an hour earlier. In the United States, the game will air on FOX, with live streaming available through FOX One and FOX Sports, according to FOX's official World Cup coverage page. Viewers without a traditional cable subscription can also stream the match through fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers and carries FOX along with more than 100 other channels.

Internationally, the match will be shown on ITV1 in the United Kingdom, where kickoff falls at 10 p.m. local time. Coverage is also scheduled on Zee5 in India, where the match begins at 2:30 a.m. Sunday local time, and on SBS in Australia, with kickoff set for 7 a.m. Sunday. Fans in Spanish-speaking markets in the U.S. can follow Telemundo's coverage, which streams every World Cup match live on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

Norway's run to this stage represents the deepest World Cup appearance in the country's history. The Scandinavian nation, appearing at the tournament for the first time since 1998, finished second in Group I before defeating the Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 and then stunning Brazil by the same scoreline in the round of 16, a result built on a second-half brace from striker Erling Haaland. Norway's only defeat across its last five matches came against France, a 4-1 loss during the group stage, and the team has scored 10 goals while conceding 10 across that five-match stretch.

England, by contrast, arrives having dropped just one point across its last five matches, a scoreless draw with Ghana during the group stage. The Three Lions won their group with victories over Croatia, 4-2, and Panama, 2-0, before grinding out a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the round of 32 and a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16, a match that saw England play a portion of the second half with 10 men after a red card. England has scored 11 goals across its last five matches while conceding five.

Haaland has emerged as the central storyline of Norway's tournament, scoring seven goals through four matches, a tally that ranks third in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot behind only Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who have each scored eight. He has found the net in every match he has played at this World Cup, including both goals in Norway's win over Brazil. Kane, meanwhile, sits one goal behind Haaland for the tournament after helping push his career World Cup total to 14, with his most recent goal coming on a 60th-minute penalty against Mexico.

Both national team managers addressed the significance of the individual matchup between their star forwards ahead of kickoff. Norway coach Stale Solbakken acknowledged the framing directly in his pre-match news conference. "I think it's Norway versus England, but I don't think it is a secret that Kane is the match winner number one for England and Haaland is the match winner number one for us," Solbakken said.

Kane offered praise for his Norwegian counterpart while distinguishing their respective playing styles. "I think we're completely different players. I know we're both strikers, but we're in almost two different positions," Kane told reporters Friday. "Erling is incredible. His goalscoring record, physically, he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and his goalscoring record speaks for itself."

England enters the match dealing with a series of fitness concerns. Jarell Quansah is serving a suspension after a red card against Mexico, ruling him out of Saturday's match and a potential semifinal appearance. Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a broken wrist, while Reece James remained doubtful with a hamstring issue heading into the weekend. According to a report from Goal.com, midfielder Declan Rice also missed two consecutive training sessions this week due to an illness that has affected the squad, leaving his availability for Saturday's match in question. Norway, by contrast, reported no fitness concerns within its camp ahead of kickoff.

Historically, the head-to-head record between the two nations favors England in recent meetings, though the overall series is more evenly split going back decades. England has won both of the two teams' most recent matches, friendlies played in 2012 and 2014, each finishing 1-0. Looking further back, England has won six of the previous 11 meetings between the sides, while Norway's two wins both came during World Cup qualifying matches, including a 2-0 victory in 1993 that dealt a blow to England's qualification hopes for the 1994 tournament.

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Fans traveling abroad or hoping to access streaming services tied to their home country have been advised by several outlets to consider a virtual private network, or VPN, to work around regional broadcast restrictions, a common practice for major international sporting events. Guidance from Goal.com recommended downloading a reputable VPN service, connecting to a server located in the country where the desired broadcast is available, and clearing browser cache or cookies to ensure the location change takes effect before attempting to stream through a broadcaster's website or app.

The winner of Saturday's match will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland, continuing a tournament that has already delivered a series of upsets and standout individual performances. With Miami under a heat advisory forecasting conditions that could feel above 104 degrees Fahrenheit around kickoff, weather may also play a role in how the match unfolds over the course of the afternoon.