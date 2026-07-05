EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The most loaded round of 16 fixture of the 2026 World Cup kicks off Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium when five-time champion Brazil faces Norway in a match that features one of football's most compelling individual duels, Vinícius Júnior against Erling Haaland, and the most discussed selection question of Brazil's entire tournament: will Neymar finally get a meaningful opportunity to play?

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5, with the match available on Fox Sports and Telemundo in the United States. The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Miami on Saturday, July 11, where they will face the winner of Mexico versus England.

On the Neymar question, the answer based on all available reporting ahead of Sunday's match is no, the 34-year-old Santos forward is not expected to start. Carlo Ancelotti, in his most direct comments on the topic, has left open the possibility that Neymar could feature as a substitute if Norway push Brazil into a difficult situation, but the prevailing expectation among analysts and journalists covering the tournament is that Ancelotti will persist with Endrick or Matheus Cunha in the more central attacking role ahead of Neymar, who has played only 14 minutes of competitive football at this World Cup, a cameo in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland.

Ancelotti has been candid throughout the tournament about Neymar's difficult situation. He acknowledged that Neymar isn't happy about spending so much time on the bench, saying, "He's not happy with the situation, but he's behaving very well. He's training extremely well." The Brazil manager also praised Neymar's professionalism and influence inside the dressing room. "He's respectful, kind and loved by his teammates. He's an important figure because of his quality and because he's a humble person. I'm very happy with him."

Ancelotti also acknowledged the obvious truth about Neymar's desire without framing it as a problem. "Of course he wants to play, like he always has. He doesn't come to me demanding minutes, but it's very clear. That's a positive thing. No player should be happy sitting on the bench," the coach said.

The context around Neymar's limited role is important. He was included in Brazil's squad for a fourth World Cup despite ongoing fitness concerns and a career that, by his own admission in prior interviews, has been repeatedly interrupted by serious injury. Ancelotti reportedly made clear from the start that Neymar's role would be conditional. During the video call in which Ancelotti informed Neymar of his selection, Neymar replied: "No problem. I'll be one more member of the group, and I'll help." Ancelotti's response was direct: "Will you help me? Helping also means staying on the bench."

Whether Neymar can change that dynamic against Norway remains one of Sunday's most closely watched subplot. Some critics argue Ancelotti has limited his own attacking options by selecting a half-fit Neymar over in-form alternatives such as João Pedro, but those decisions have already been made. The question now is whether the coach reaches for Neymar off the bench if Brazil need a creative spark against a Norwegian defense that has conceded seven goals in its four matches at this tournament, the joint-most among any team to have advanced to the round of 16.

Brazil's path to Sunday has not been straightforward despite the talent at Ancelotti's disposal. The Selecao required Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute winner to see off Japan in the round of 32 in what was, according to Goal.com, the latest normal-time goal ever scored in a World Cup knockout match. That narrow escape underscored the concerns about Brazil's midfield following Lucas Paquetá's hamstring injury, which rules the playmaker out of Sunday's match. Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães will need to contain Martin Ødegaard, Norway's Arsenal captain, while simultaneously providing the platform for Vinícius Júnior to operate with the freedom his directness demands.

Vinícius has been Brazil's most dangerous player throughout the tournament, scoring in each of the group stage matches and proving consistently difficult for opposing defenders to contain in one-on-one situations. The Real Madrid winger's pace, dribbling and finishing make him the focal point of whatever Brazil does going forward, with Ancelotti's game plan built significantly around giving him space and support to operate in transition.

The individual matchup on the other side of the pitch is equally compelling. Haaland enters Sunday with five tournament goals, having scored in each of Norway's three group stage matches and adding the decisive late winner in the round of 32 victory over Ivory Coast. He has already become the first Norwegian player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match and the first player since 1954 to score in each of his first three World Cup appearances. His partnership with Arsenal captain Ødegaard gives Norway a creative midfield outlet capable of finding him in the positions where he is most dangerous, high and wide of the defensive line or arriving late into the six-yard box.

Gabriel Magalhães will be assigned the task of limiting Haaland's impact. The Arsenal center back and the Manchester City striker have developed one of the Premier League's most competitive and physical individual rivalries over several seasons of title-race battles between their clubs, and each man has had the better of the other at different moments. Gabriel called Haaland the toughest opponent he faces, while analysts noted that if there is any center back who might be able to hold his own against Haaland, it is Gabriel.

The historical record adds additional intrigue. Brazil have played 88 different nations in their football history and beaten 87 of them. Norway is the only exception, with Brazil having never defeated them across four meetings, winning zero, drawing twice and losing twice, including a famous 2-1 defeat at the 1998 World Cup in France that remains one of the more celebrated upsets in the tournament's modern era.

Ancelotti's Brazil are the clear betting favorites given squad depth and pedigree, but the Norwegian history, Haaland's scoring form and Brazil's own failure to look convincing against Japan in the prior round mean this is far from a straightforward elimination fixture. The quarterfinal place that awaits the winner, a clash with either England or Mexico in Miami, provides additional motivation for a Brazil side chasing the country's first World Cup title since 2002.