Is Neymar Starting for Brazil Today Against Japan at the World Cup? Here Is Coach Ancelotti's Final Call

HOUSTON — Neymar will not start for Brazil in Monday's Round of 32 match against Japan at the 2026 World Cup, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti once again opting to bring the 34-year-old forward off the bench as he continues working his way back from a serious muscle injury.

Brazil faces Japan at Houston Stadium in a win-or-go-home knockout clash, with kickoff set for early afternoon Eastern time. The Selecao enter the match having topped Group C with seven points, following a 1-1 draw against Morocco, a 3-0 win over Haiti and a 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final group game. Japan, by contrast, finished second in Group F and remains unbeaten through the group stage.

Neymar's path back to the field has been a closely watched storyline throughout the tournament. The Santos forward suffered what was initially described as a minor issue, with his club downplaying the injury as oedema that would not threaten his place at the World Cup. However, when Neymar reported to the Brazilian national team camp on May 27, scans ordered by the Brazilian Football Confederation revealed a more serious muscle injury than first believed, sidelining him for Brazil's opening two group matches against Morocco and Haiti.

He finally made his tournament debut against Scotland on June 24, entering as a substitute for the match's final stretch and ending what had been a 980-day absence from the national team dating back to October 2023. In that limited cameo, lasting roughly 14 to 15 minutes, Neymar still managed to record a shot on target, two touches inside the opposition box and several created chances, a productive showing that fueled speculation he might be ready for a larger role against Japan.

Ahead of Monday's match, Ancelotti addressed Neymar's fitness directly at his pre-match press conference, striking a cautiously optimistic tone about his recovery without committing to a starting role.

"Neymar is progressing very well. Over the last week he has improved a lot," Ancelotti said.

That measured assessment ultimately translated into Brazil's confirmed approach for the Japan match: Neymar will once again begin the game on the bench, with Ancelotti planning to introduce him later if the flow of the match calls for his particular brand of creativity and experience in the attacking third. According to reporting around the squad, medical staff have indicated that while Neymar has recovered well, he is not yet considered fit enough to handle a full 90 minutes, reinforcing the coaching staff's cautious, step-by-step approach to reintegrating him.

Brazil's projected and largely confirmed starting lineup for the match features a 4-3-3 formation: Alisson in goal; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Douglas Santos across the back line; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá in midfield; and Rayan, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior leading the attack. Neymar's potential entry off the bench would most likely come at the expense of Cunha, with reports suggesting Ancelotti has used Neymar in a more central, advanced role resembling a false nine when he has come on previously, rather than deploying him in his more traditional wide or playmaking positions.

The decision to ease Neymar back into action gradually reflects broader caution from Ancelotti's coaching staff, given the stakes of the tournament and the risk of a setback. Rushing a player who has already missed extensive time back into a 90-minute knockout match, particularly one as physically demanding as a World Cup last-32 fixture, carries real risk of triggering a fresh injury that could end his tournament for good. With Vinícius Júnior having scored in each of Brazil's matches so far and Cunha delivering three goals across his last two appearances after being surprisingly left out of the opening match, Ancelotti has not felt pressure to rush Neymar into the starting XI given the form of the players currently ahead of him.

Beyond the Neymar storyline, Ancelotti has also pushed back against suggestions that Brazil should be considered the outright favorite heading into the knockout stage, a stance he reiterated in comments to reporters covering the buildup to the Japan match.

"I don't agree with the talk of favorites," Ancelotti said.

That caution may be warranted given Japan's form so far. The Samurai Blue have scored seven goals already this tournament and remain unbeaten, presenting a side capable of testing Brazil defensively, particularly through left wing-back Keito Nakamura, who has been instrumental in Japan's attacking thrust, and striker Ayase Ueda, the 2025-26 Eredivisie's top scorer for Feyenoord, who has already scored twice for Japan in the tournament.

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The two nations have met only once before at a World Cup, in the 2006 group stage in Dortmund, when Brazil defeated a Japan side managed by Brazilian football legend Zico by a score of 4-1. That match remains the lone prior meeting between the countries on football's biggest stage, adding a layer of historical symmetry to Monday's much higher-stakes knockout encounter.

For Brazil, advancing past Japan would keep alive the team's pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title and set up a Round of 16 matchup against the winner of the bracket's other side. For Neymar personally, continued limited minutes off the bench against Japan would represent another step in what increasingly looks like a carefully managed, gradual return to full match fitness, one that Ancelotti and his medical staff appear determined not to rush, even with the most important knockout stretch of the tournament now underway.