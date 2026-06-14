EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carlo Ancelotti pointed to nerves as Brazil stumbled through a difficult start before settling for a 1-1 draw against a well-organized Morocco side in their 2026 World Cup Group C opener on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

Vinícius Júnior produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 32nd minute to cancel out Ismael Saibari's early opener, rescuing a point for the five-time champions who were outplayed for long stretches. The result leaves Brazil with work to do ahead of tougher tests in the group stage.

"I think it was a tough match, especially in the first half," Ancelotti said. "Maybe the team was a bit anxious, and the nerves were all over the place. The second half was better, but it was still tough, and I'm sure we'll get better."

The Italian coach, in his first World Cup in charge of Brazil, acknowledged the pressure of the occasion played a role in their shaky performance. Vinícius echoed his manager's sentiments after the match.

"We started on a really bad note," Vinícius, who scored his second-career World Cup goal, said through a translator. "For certain, we got to hold on to the ball. We have to move better."

Morocco, appearing in their first World Cup since a memorable run to the semifinals in 2022, took a deserved lead in the 21st minute through Saibari. The Atlas Lions dominated the opening half-hour with high pressing and organized play, exposing vulnerabilities in Brazil's setup.

Ancelotti's side struggled to maintain possession and looked unbalanced early on. Despite the talent on display, including stars like Vinícius and Bruno Guimarães, Brazil appeared tentative under the weight of expectations as they chased a sixth World Cup title, their first since 2002.

The equalizer came against the run of play. Vinícius collected a pass, cut inside from the left, and curled a superb strike into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with no chance. The goal sparked life into the Brazilian attack and shifted momentum heading into halftime.

In the second half, Brazil showed improvement but still faced stern resistance. Morocco remained compact and dangerous on the break, with key contributions from players like Achraf Hakimi. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was called upon late, making crucial saves to preserve the draw, including a notable double stop in stoppage time.

Ancelotti faced questions about his team selection and tactics in a tense post-match news conference but remained measured. "We have to reassess what we did," he said. "In the first half, we were very unbalanced. We did a bit better in the second half. The result isn't bad. You don't win the World Cup in your first match."

"I'm not disappointed, but I'm not satisfied, either. We need to work, but that's normal. Morocco played well. They're a solid team, very well organized. It was a difficult game," Ancelotti added.

The absence of Neymar loomed large. The Brazilian superstar missed the match due to a grade 2 calf injury sustained in May while playing for Santos. Ancelotti had confirmed before the game that Neymar would not feature, though he expressed hope for a return soon.

"For many different reasons, a debut in the World Cup might not end up as expected. The goal is to qualify, move on to the next round and improve over time," Ancelotti noted, emphasizing the long campaign ahead.

Analyzing Brazil's Struggles

The draw marks one of Brazil's more challenging World Cup openers in recent history. Coming close to a first opening-game defeat since 1934, the Selecao were forced to dig deep. Their possession was uncharacteristically low at times, and turnovers plagued their build-up play.

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui will take plenty of positives from the performance. His team pressed high, controlled midfield at stages, and created clear opportunities. Saibari's goal showcased their attacking threat, while the defensive structure frustrated Brazil's attempts to break through consistently.

Ancelotti indicated he would review the mental aspects of the performance ahead of the next match against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday. "I think that's something we'll have to look into," he said. "There's a lot of pressure, so it's natural. Little by little, we'll improve in that sense."

Brazil's squad depth was tested without Neymar, but emerging talents and established stars like Vinícius stepped up. The 25-year-old's goal was his 10th for the national team in his 50th appearance, highlighting his growing importance.

Group C Outlook

The result leaves Group C wide open. Brazil will aim to build on the point when they face Haiti, followed by Scotland. Morocco demonstrated they remain a competitive force capable of upsetting expectations.

Read more (VIDEO) Socceroos Stun Turkey 2-0 in World Cup Opener as Young Guns Shine Bright in Vancouver (VIDEO) Socceroos Stun Turkey 2-0 in World Cup Opener as Young Guns Shine Bright in Vancouver

Fans at MetLife Stadium, many decked in yellow, showed initial frustration during the slow start but roared in approval for Vinícius' strike. Back in Brazil, reactions were mixed, with calls for quicker improvement as the tournament progresses in the co-hosted North American event.

This encounter underscored the competitive balance in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Underdogs like Morocco are well-prepared to challenge traditional powers, forcing teams like Brazil to adapt rapidly.

Path Forward for the Selecao

Ancelotti's focus now turns to fine-tuning. Addressing the early nerves, improving ball retention, and restoring balance will be priorities. The coach stressed squad unity and gradual progress.

With Neymar's potential return adding another layer, Brazil have the resources to elevate their game. Medical updates suggest the forward is progressing, though his exact timeline remains under close monitoring.

For Morocco, the point represents a strong statement. Building on their organization and intensity will be key as they prepare for subsequent fixtures. Their high press and tactical discipline earned praise from observers.

As the group stage unfolds, both teams will analyze this result closely. Brazil's vast experience in major tournaments should serve them well, but Saturday's display highlighted areas needing immediate attention. The pressure remains, yet the point keeps their qualification hopes firmly on track.

The football world will watch closely as Ancelotti's Brazil seeks to find its rhythm. With Vinícius leading the charge and a deep squad at his disposal, improvement is expected. Morocco, meanwhile, have shown they belong among the elite, setting up intriguing battles ahead in Group C.