Lionel Messi presented his Argentina teammates with personalized parting gifts following their 2026 World Cup campaign, a gesture publicly revealed on social media by the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi in a video that quickly circulated among fans.

Messi gifted the entire Argentina squad with personalized mate sets following the conclusion of the World Cup, with the gesture coming to light after Kelci-Rose Bowers, Senesi's girlfriend, shared a video online displaying the items her partner brought home from the national team camp.

What Was Inside the Gift

Bowers walked her followers through the contents of the customized package in the video, holding a brown bag adorned with the Argentine Football Association logo, the World Cup trophy emblem, and Senesi's name. "I have to show you guys something really cool," Bowers said in the clip. "You will be very happy to see this. Marcos brought this bag from the camp. It also has his name written on it. This is his mate set. Messi gave this gift to all the players."

Inside the customized bag, Senesi received a golden Stanley thermos featuring Messi's personal brand logo, alongside a mate cup, a packet of yerba, and a metal straw complete with a spoon. Other outlets reporting on the gift described a similarly extensive set, including a gold-colored Stanley flask bearing Messi's logo, a generous supply of loose yerba leaves, a customized spoon, metal straws and the golden carrying bag itself.

A Tradition Rooted in Argentine Culture

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The choice of gift carries deep cultural significance for the Argentine squad, tying the gesture to one of South America's most cherished daily rituals. Mate is a highly popular, caffeine-rich herbal drink in South America, traditionally prepared by soaking dried yerba mate leaves in hot water, and is widely considered Argentina's national beverage, a favorite among the national team's players throughout the tournament.

A Gesture Following Heartbreak

The gift arrives in the aftermath of a painful conclusion to Argentina's title defense, adding emotional weight to Messi's gesture toward his teammates. This unified gesture from Messi comes in the aftermath of a deeply frustrating tournament conclusion, where Argentina were unable to secure back-to-back global titles. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

Despite the disappointing result, Messi's decision to thank his teammates individually reflects a pattern established after his previous major international triumph. Following Argentina's victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final, Messi similarly thanked his teammates with a memorable gift, reportedly giving 35 players and staff members gold-plated iPhones, each customized with the Argentina national team logo and the date of that title win engraved on the back.

Who Is Kelci-Rose Bowers

The video's origin also drew attention to Bowers herself, who has her own background in professional football beyond her relationship with Senesi. She spent time developing in the Chelsea and Southampton youth systems before playing collegiate football in the United States at Louisiana State University. Bowers subsequently returned to the United Kingdom and joined Bournemouth, which is where she met Senesi during his spell as a center-half for the club.

Bowers, herself a professional soccer player, was also a visible presence throughout Argentina's World Cup campaign, having attended each of the team's matches during the tournament.

Senesi's Career Update

The video's revelation also came alongside news of a career transition for Senesi himself, whose bag was the centerpiece of the viral clip. Senesi recently departed Bournemouth before completing a free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. The north London club has signed Senesi on a four-year contract, adding him to the squad managed by Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, after the 29-year-old defender spent the last four seasons at Bournemouth following his move from Feyenoord in 2022.

Senesi's presence in Argentina's World Cup squad itself came somewhat unexpectedly, according to reporting on the tournament. He featured twice at the 2026 World Cup, a squad he only made after a late injury to Leonardo Balerdi opened up a roster spot.

What Comes Next for Messi and Argentina

Messi's gesture toward his teammates comes amid growing speculation about his own international future following the tournament's conclusion. There has been much debate about the international future of Messi since the end of the World Cup, with speculation continuing to mount regarding whether Messi will finally retire from Argentina duty, having contributed eight goals and four assists to the team's campaign in North America at age 39.

For now, Messi has returned his attention to club football, with Inter Miami CF continuing its Major League Soccer campaign, including an upcoming match against Columbus Crew scheduled for Aug. 2. Whether Messi ultimately decides to continue playing for the Argentine national team remains one of the more closely watched storylines in the sport heading into the next international cycle, though Tuesday's viral gift video offered fans a warmer glimpse of the captain's relationship with his teammates even in the wake of a difficult final defeat.