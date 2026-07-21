Topps announced Monday that it will release a one-of-one trading card featuring the widely circulated photograph of Argentina's Lionel Messi holding a young Lamine Yamal, an image that became a viral sensation throughout this year's World Cup as the two players' paths eventually crossed on soccer's biggest stage.

The card, which the company confirmed via a post on X, will be inserted into boxes of Topps Stadium Club UCC later this year. "The iconic Messi & Yamal photoshoot is going on a 1-of-1 trading card," Topps wrote in its announcement, sharing an image of the card alongside the post.

The iconic Messi & Yamal photoshoot is going on a 1-of-1 trading card 🥹



Arriving in Topps Stadium Club UCC later this year. pic.twitter.com/gDWljwXLJ7 — Topps (@Topps) July 20, 2026

A photo that predates Yamal's rise to stardom

The photograph at the center of the card dates back to a period when Yamal, now a 19-year-old rising star at FC Barcelona, was still an infant, and Messi was already established as one of the sport's most decorated players during his own time with the Catalan club, where he became a global star and won numerous trophies. The original photo session came about through a fundraising initiative for UNICEF, during which Messi took part in the campaign and ended up holding the child who would, nearly two decades later, become one of the faces of the sport's next generation.

A meeting nearly two decades in the making

The renewed attention around the photograph stems directly from Sunday's World Cup final, in which Yamal and Spain defeated Messi and Argentina 1-0 in extra time, marking the first time the two players faced each other at the international level. The moment carried added symbolic weight given the earlier photograph, transforming what had once been a charity photo op into what many viewed as a full-circle moment linking one generation of soccer's biggest stars to the next.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final, Messi reflected on the unlikely nature of the connection between the old photograph and the current tournament. "That photo is incredible," Messi said Friday. "I took a picture with him when he was a baby. The fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."

A potential changing of the guard

Sunday's final carried broader significance beyond the individual result, with many observers describing the match as a symbolic passing of the torch within international soccer. At 39, Messi is widely believed to have played in his final World Cup, while the 19-year-old Yamal, appearing in his first, is increasingly viewed as a central figure in the sport's next era.

Both players logged heavy workloads throughout the tournament, each appearing in eight matches across the six-week competition. Following the World Cup's conclusion, both are expected to take time off before returning to their respective club and league commitments. Yamal is set to resume training ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season with Barcelona, while Messi will rejoin Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF as the team resumes its league schedule following the break for the FIFA tournament.

Part of a broader wave of World Cup memorabilia interest

Topps' announcement of the Messi and Yamal card arrives amid a broader surge of interest in collectibles and memorabilia tied to this year's tournament, one of the most closely watched and heavily attended World Cups in the competition's history. The specific choice to commemorate the Messi-Yamal photograph as a one-of-one card, the rarest possible designation in trading card production, reflects the significance collectors and the broader soccer community have placed on the image following its resurfacing throughout the tournament's buildup and eventual final.

A tournament full of storylines beyond the pitch

The Messi-Yamal card announcement adds to a wide range of storylines that emerged from Sunday's final and its aftermath. Spain's players returned home to a jubilant welcome in Madrid, where hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the team's second World Cup title with an open-top bus parade through the city. Messi, meanwhile, was reported to be taking a brief hiatus from his club duties with Inter Miami following the emotional conclusion to his World Cup campaign, reflecting the toll of an extended and demanding tournament run for the Argentine captain.

FIFA has also confirmed it will investigate a clash between players that occurred following the conclusion of Sunday's final, adding another layer of post-match scrutiny to a tournament that organizers have already described as one of the most significant in the competition's history, both on and off the field.

With the Topps card set for release later this year as part of the Stadium Club UCC product line, collectors and fans are expected to closely watch for further details regarding the card's exact release timing and any accompanying promotional rollout. In the meantime, the renewed attention surrounding the Messi-Yamal photograph is likely to remain one of the more enduring storylines from this year's tournament, encapsulating both the emotional weight of Messi's likely final World Cup appearance and the growing anticipation surrounding Yamal's emergence as one of the sport's next great stars.