Read more Spain Defeats Ten-Man Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time to Win World Cup, Becomes First Ever Double Champion Spain Defeats Ten-Man Argentina 1-0 in Extra Time to Win World Cup, Becomes First Ever Double Champion

Spain claimed a clean sweep of the World Cup's major individual honors Sunday after defeating Argentina 1-0 to secure the country's second men's championship at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with midfielder Rodri capturing the tournament's most prestigious individual award over Argentina great Lionel Messi.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, while goalkeeper Unai Simon took home the Golden Glove for the top performance between the posts, and 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi was named the tournament's Best Young Player, edging out fellow teenage teammate Lamine Yamal for that honor.

Messi denied a record third Golden Ball

Messi had entered the final hoping to become the first player to win a record-extending third Golden Ball, an award he already holds the record for winning multiple times since it was first introduced in 1978. At 39 years old, Messi had led Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, a run many observers felt strengthened his case for another individual honor to accompany the team achievement.

Instead, voters awarded the Golden Ball to Rodri for captaining Spain's run to its second World Cup title. Messi finished as runner-up, receiving the tournament's Silver Ball, while France's Kylian Mbappe took home the Bronze Ball.

Rodri reflects on a remarkable comeback

Speaking after receiving the award, Rodri described the moment as almost impossible to have predicted given his personal journey over the past two years. "It feels like the perfect script. I certainly didn't expect this," he said. "This group is incredible. We are two-time world champions. It's a tough feat, the hardest one to achieve. And we won it against a team like Argentina."

The Golden Ball marks another milestone in Rodri's return to the top of world soccer following a serious right ACL injury suffered nearly two years ago, an injury that had sidelined him for an extended stretch and raised questions about his path back to elite form. Having already won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Rodri's Golden Ball performance further cements his standing among the sport's most decorated current players.

Rodri spoke about the broader significance of his recovery for other athletes facing similar setbacks. "I'm proud and I would love for new generations to see that it is possible," he said. "That a player who touches the sky and then plummets to hell is also capable of rising again. It is an example of overcoming adversity, and you have to believe. Honestly, it's incredible."

Although Rodri did not score a goal during the tournament, his passing and ability to control possession remained central to how Spain approached its matches throughout the competition. With Sunday's award, Rodri became just the 11th player in history to win the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or, joining an exclusive group of the sport's most accomplished figures.

Simon sets a shutout record

Simon's Golden Glove came after he set a new tournament record with seven clean sheets across Spain's campaign, allowing just a single goal across the team's eight matches en route to the title.

Reflecting on that defensive record, Simon credited the collective effort of the entire Spanish squad rather than framing it as an individual accomplishment. "The stats highlight the defensive work of the entire team," Simon said. "If you want to win a World Cup, you have to be consistent. We achieved this together."

Simon also pointed to the caliber of opposition Spain faced throughout the tournament as a testament to the team's composure under pressure. "We played against Cristiano's Portugal, Mbappe's France, and now Messi's Argentina, facing players who can wreak havoc at any moment," he said. "We managed to keep our cool and control our emotions, and that was crucial."

Mbappe claims the Golden Boot

Beyond the Golden Ball race, Mbappe secured the tournament's Golden Boot as its leading scorer, finishing with 10 goals and four assists for a France team that ultimately placed fourth after losing its semifinal and third-place matches. Messi, for his part, finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, though Sunday's final marked the first time in his last 12 World Cup appearances that he failed to record either a goal or an assist.

A tournament of individual brilliance overshadowed by team success

Sunday's awards ceremony underscored just how thoroughly Spain's collective approach defined this year's tournament, with the team's success translating directly into a sweep of the competition's top individual honors. For Rodri specifically, the Golden Ball represents both a personal triumph following a difficult rehabilitation process and a fitting individual complement to Spain's broader achievement of becoming, following the men's team's title, the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's World Cup championships.

With the tournament's major individual awards now decided, attention across the sport is expected to shift toward broader debates about the year's top overall performer heading into the Ballon d'Or race later this year, a conversation in which Rodri, Messi, Mbappe and several other standout performers from this year's World Cup are all likely to feature prominently following their performances across the tournament's more than five weeks of competition.