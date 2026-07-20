MADRID — A million jubilant Spain supporters were expected to greet their World Cup-winning heroes in Madrid on Monday, as the newly crowned champions returned home following Sunday's 1-0 victory over Argentina in New Jersey, a result that has sparked an outpouring of national pride across the football-mad country.

Spain's win, secured by a Ferran Torres strike in extra time, marked only the country's second World Cup triumph, following its first title in 2010. Coach Luis de la Fuente and his squad were scheduled to land in Madrid at 12:50 p.m. local time with the trophy in hand, following what Spanish daily Marca described as a dominant performance built on total control against a helpless Argentine side.

A night of celebration across the capital

Many of the country's younger supporters were not yet alive when Andres Iniesta's extra-time goal against the Netherlands secured Spain's first World Cup title in South Africa 16 years ago, making Sunday's win a formative moment for an entirely new generation of fans. By Monday morning, the aftermath of that celebration was visible along Madrid's central Castellana avenue, where the pavement was strewn with rubbish, beer cans and broken glass following a night of citywide revelry.

Some of the last remaining revelers were still sleeping on benches and sidewalks with smiles on their faces well into the morning, while others staggered home as cleanup crews began working from the early hours to prepare the parade route for another night of celebration.

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida described the emotional toll of the night's events in comments to Spanish public broadcaster RNE, saying he had not slept much given both the celebration itself and the tension of watching the match. He added that falling asleep afterward had proven difficult for many across the city.

A royal welcome and open-top parade

After landing, Spain's players were scheduled to be received by King Felipe VI at Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid, according to the mayor. It remained unclear at the time of publication whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would join the reception at the government's headquarters, La Moncloa, given a previously scheduled visit to Algeria.

Spain's champions were set to enjoy an open-top bus parade beginning at Moncloa and continuing to Cibeles Square, according to Francisco Martin, the central government's representative in Madrid. Cibeles Square has long served as the traditional gathering point for celebrations involving the Spanish national team and its supporters, and a formal ceremony involving the players was planned to take place there following the parade.

Roughly one million people were expected to line the parade route, prompting authorities to put additional security and transportation measures in place to manage the crowds. According to Martin, a total of 2,050 police officers and 400 Civil Guard personnel were being deployed to help oversee the celebrations.

A rare title fans say was worth the wait

Among those planning to celebrate again despite an already short night's sleep was Bruno Gonzalez del Yerro, a 32-year-old financier. "We'll have to celebrate it one way or another, given that it only happens every four years and that Spain hadn't won it for about 16 years now," he said. "It definitely deserves a party."

Sunday's win also carried broader symbolic weight for Spanish soccer. With the men's team's victory, Spain became the first nation in history to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles, following the women's team's championship win in 2023. Spain is also set to defend its men's title on home soil in 2030, when the country will co-host the tournament alongside Portugal and Morocco.

Spanish media hails a golden generation

Spanish newspapers struggled to find sufficiently celebratory language to describe the team's achievement, following a run that saw Spain overcome tournament favorite France in the semifinals before defeating Argentina in the final. Marca's coverage hailed the team as "the kings of all-time," describing the win as adding a second star to the Spanish jersey following what the paper called another masterclass in collective play.

A tragic note amid the celebrations

The night's festivities were not without tragedy. A 13-year-old boy was killed around midnight in the western town of Ciudad Rodrigo after a fountain collapsed under the weight of celebrating supporters who had climbed onto it, a somber note amid otherwise widespread national celebration.

A quieter, tearful reception in Buenos Aires

The mood in Argentina's capital stood in sharp contrast to the celebrations underway in Madrid. Initial silence following the defeat in Buenos Aires gave way to tears as the reality of the loss set in, with the team's hopes of a fourth World Cup title now dashed. Despite the disappointment, hundreds of thousands of Argentine fans were still expected to greet their team upon its return at 5 p.m. local time.

After more than five weeks of competition featuring the tournament's newly expanded 48-team format, only Spain and Argentina remained standing by the 104th and final match. Argentina, the 2022 champions, struggled to generate clear scoring chances against Spain's well-organized defense despite the continued presence of Lionel Messi. Argentina's Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card during the match, leaving his team to play a man down as Spain ultimately broke through in extra time.

Reflecting on the significance of his winning goal, Torres said afterward, "It's not my goal, it's the goal of 47 million people." Messi, who delivered a standout individual tournament despite Argentina's ultimate defeat, appeared to fade during the final itself and was seen shedding tears as the match concluded. As tears flowed in Buenos Aires on Monday evening in disappointment, tears of a different kind were expected to flow freely across Madrid as the Spanish capital welcomed home its newly crowned world champions.