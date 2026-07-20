EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spain won the World Cup for the second time Sunday, defeating a 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium in a tense, foul-heavy final that became the first men's World Cup decided under the shadow of a lengthy halftime show and a late red card.

Substitute Ferran Torres broke a scoreless deadlock in the 106th minute, converting a header from fellow substitute Nico Williams to give Spain the lead it would not relinquish. The victory made Spain the first nation in history to hold the men's and women's World Cup titles simultaneously, having already won the Women's World Cup previously.

The match, played before 80,663 fans, never reached the heights many expected from two of the tournament's most talented squads. Argentina, the defending champions, leaned heavily on defensive discipline and disruption rather than sustained attacking football, while Spain created the better chances throughout without finding a breakthrough until deep into the additional 30 minutes.

The contest turned decisively in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi, having already been cautioned earlier in the match. Fernandez's dismissal left Argentina to play the entirety of extra time a man down, a disadvantage that ultimately proved decisive against a Spain side that controlled possession for long stretches.

A tense, stop-start final

Referee Slavko Vincic's officiating became a recurring point of frustration for Spain throughout the match, with the team repeatedly appealing for cards it felt were not given, including a late challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Dani Olmo. The first caution of the match did not arrive until the 40th minute, when Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was booked for fouling Mikel Oyarzabal, shortly before Martinez was forced off with an injury.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was his team's standout performer for much of the match, denying Spain a series of clear chances. In the closing seconds of regulation time, Martinez produced a crucial save to deny a Lamine Yamal free-kick, keeping the score level and forcing the match into extra time. He was called into action again in the additional period, making another important stop on a Williams header shortly before Spain finally broke through.

Spain also had what looked to be a second goal ruled out during extra time, after Williams put the ball in the net following a foul committed by substitute Mikel Merino on Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Off-field spectacle overshadows the football

Sunday's final carried significance well beyond the result, unfolding as one of the most heavily produced World Cup finals in the tournament's history. U.S. President Donald Trump attended the match, arriving at the stadium as part of a fleet of helicopters ahead of kickoff. The halftime interval stretched to 27 minutes to accommodate performances from Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber, marking the first World Cup halftime show of its kind.

Despite the spectacle surrounding it, the match itself was widely regarded as one of the more disappointing finals in recent tournament history, marked by frequent stoppages, tactical caution and a lack of the free-flowing football that had characterized both nations' paths to the final.

Spain's steady rise to the title

Spain's triumph capped a tournament arc that began modestly, with the team opening group play in a goalless draw against Cape Verde before steadily building momentum through the knockout rounds. Their run included a commanding win over tournament favorites France in the semifinals, a result that underlined the squad's growth under coach Luis de la Fuente.

De la Fuente, known for his measured and understated approach on the touchline, has now delivered back-to-back major international successes for Spain, having previously led the team to victory over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. His side's composure in the face of Argentina's physical and disruptive approach on Sunday was seen as a key factor in securing the title.

Nineteen-year-old winger Lamine Yamal was named player of the match, finishing with the tournament's highest average fan rating of any player in the final at 7.94. Rodri, Nico Williams and Torres also received high marks for their performances in a match where Spain's squad depth ultimately proved decisive.

A bittersweet ending for Messi

For Argentina, the defeat marked a painful end to their bid to defend the title they won in 2022, and potentially closed the book on Lionel Messi's World Cup career. At 39, Messi remained Argentina's talisman throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals overall and playing a central role in the team's dramatic semifinal win over England, where he set up both of Argentina's goals in a 2-1 victory.

Sunday's final offered a far quieter conclusion for the veteran forward. Closely marshaled by Spain's defense throughout the match, Messi managed just one shot, which did not test Unai Simon in the Spain goal, and was largely kept away from dangerous areas for the majority of the contest.

Argentina had shown resilience earlier in the knockout stage, coming from behind to beat both Egypt and England en route to the final. But they could not replicate that fighting spirit against a Spain team playing with a numerical advantage for the final stretch of the match, and left New Jersey with the runner-up medal instead of the trophy they had hoped would cement a second consecutive title.