Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly weighing a return to permanent life in the United Kingdom, nearly seven years after the couple's dramatic departure from royal duties, following a private family visit to Britain and a closely guarded meeting with King Charles III, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The couple traveled to Britain last week with their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, marking the family's first visit to the country together in several years. During the trip, Harry and Meghan met privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla, in a meeting that was reportedly held under strict conditions of confidentiality. According to the report, the palace made the visit contingent on no details being leaked to the press, and the couple honored that agreement, with no photographs or other documentation of the meeting released publicly.

A visit described as emotional for the family

A source close to the couple described the trip as significant for both Harry and his children, saying the children were excited about the visit and that Harry would not have wanted to disappoint them. The same source indicated that King Charles maintains regular contact with his grandchildren through video calls, but that the recent trip marked their first opportunity to see him in person in some time.

According to the report, the visit reportedly went well enough that it prompted more serious discussions between Harry and Meghan about the possibility of relocating back to the United Kingdom on a more permanent basis. Two factors were cited as driving those considerations: King Charles' ongoing cancer diagnosis, which would allow Harry and his family to remain physically closer to him, and the couple's reported struggle to fully settle into life in Los Angeles.

Signs of strain in the couple's American chapter

A source close to Harry suggested the prince has begun to feel increasingly out of place in the United States, describing a sense that the American chapter of his life has not lived up to its earlier promise. The source indicated that Meghan shares similar feelings and is described as fully supportive of efforts to rebuild ties with Harry's family in Britain.

Additional commentary attributed to sources close to the couple painted a picture of a couple reassessing the trade-offs of their 2020 departure from royal life. One source noted that the couple achieved significant professional success in the U.S., pointing to their widely reported $100 million deal with Netflix, but suggested that the broader promise of their American venture has since cooled, with Meghan reportedly feeling isolated despite ongoing efforts to launch new projects.

A separate source offered a more pointed take on the situation, suggesting that Harry's original decision to leave Britain may have been driven more by his relationship with Meghan at the time than by a genuine desire to be cut off from his family, and that his perspective may be shifting as time has passed.

Uncertainty over how the palace would respond

Despite the apparent thaw reflected in the recent visit, questions remain over how receptive the royal family, and King Charles in particular, would be to a more permanent return. One source close to the situation suggested the king would welcome the opportunity to spend more time with Harry and his grandchildren regardless of past tensions, framing family ties as taking precedence over previous conflicts.

Prince William's position is described as considerably more complicated. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said William has no current plans to rebuild his relationship with his brother, adding that while William understands his father's health situation and desire to see his grandchildren, he does not believe Harry has yet earned his way back into the family. Schofield's comments align with broader reporting in recent months suggesting that tensions between the two brothers remain largely unresolved, even as Harry has continued to express a desire for eventual reconciliation.

A possible stop in Portugal along the way

Should the couple move forward with plans to relocate closer to Britain, reports suggest they could use a home they reportedly own in Portugal as an interim base before settling more permanently in the U.K. One source described the Portugal property as offering the couple a foothold on what was characterized as the correct side of the Atlantic, given its proximity to London compared with their current base in Southern California.

A relationship still defined by uncertainty

The renewed reporting comes amid a broader period of scrutiny surrounding the relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family, following years of public tension that intensified after the couple's high-profile departure from official duties in 2020, their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the 2023 release of Harry's memoir, "Spare." While last week's visit and reported discussions about a potential return suggest some degree of softening in at least some corners of the relationship, particularly between Harry and his father, the situation between Harry and his brother appears to remain considerably more strained.

For now, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have issued public comment confirming the specifics of the couple's private meeting with King Charles or any formal plans regarding a potential relocation, leaving the full picture of the family's next steps based largely on the accounts of unnamed sources cited in the initial report.