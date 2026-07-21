Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, best known as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, has married model Chris Dingwall, wearing dresses designed by her longtime friend and former bandmate Victoria Beckham across two separate wedding ceremonies held on opposite sides of the world.

The couple first married in a legal ceremony in Australia, Dingwall's home country, before holding a second ceremony at a friend's lakeside property in Cumbria, England, on July 18. Both wedding looks were designed by Beckham, whose involvement came together through a chance dinner conversation just days before Chisholm departed for the Australian leg of the celebrations.

A last-minute favor between old friends

Beckham described how the dress arrangement came about in an interview with British Vogue published July 19. "I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to," Beckham said. "She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married!"

According to Beckham, Chisholm had already ordered one of her designs for the occasion but ran into a last-minute problem. "When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn't quite fit, and she didn't have time to get it altered before leaving," Beckham said. "I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her."

From a borrowed dress to a custom design

The dress that traveled to Australia with the couple was an ivory slip dress, which Chisholm wore for the Australian ceremony. When the time came for the second ceremony in Cumbria, Beckham took the opportunity to go further, transforming the simpler design into something more elaborate for what Chisholm described as a low-key, relaxed, romantic and chic lakeside celebration.

Reflecting on having Beckham's design as part of her wedding, Chisholm offered a nod to a familiar wedding tradition. "Victoria's dress was my something borrowed," Chisholm said. "It was very special, having her there."

How the couple met

Chisholm, 52, and Dingwall first connected on the dating app Raya roughly three years ago before meeting in person for their first date in Australia. Chisholm described an immediate connection between them. "The spark was immediate," she said. "I was 49 when I met Chris and I was in a really good place. We had a date in Australia, and it's been difficult to separate us ever since."

Chisholm is also mother to a 17-year-old daughter, Scarlett Starr, from a previous relationship with ex-partner Thomas Starr.

A surprise proposal in Mallorca

Dingwall proposed to Chisholm while the couple was vacationing in Mallorca last July, a moment Chisholm said caught her completely off guard despite how naturally their relationship had developed. "It was beautiful, just the two of us," she recalled. "He couldn't believe I was surprised but I was floored."

Even though she hadn't anticipated the proposal in the moment, Chisholm said her decision to accept came easily. "I just knew immediately it was the right thing to do," she said, reflecting on a broader sense of self-assurance she has found later in life. "I've had this awakening in my 50s—I'm very comfortable in my skin. I thought, you know what, this is a part of my story. When you're my age you're like... I actually want to experience all of the things."

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Part of a broader wave of 2026 celebrity weddings

Chisholm and Dingwall's wedding joins a lengthy list of celebrity marriages that have taken place throughout 2026. Among the most high-profile was the wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who married in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with roughly 1,000 guests in attendance, including officiant Adam Sandler, and custom Dior looks designed by Jonathan Anderson.

Other notable 2026 celebrity weddings included supermodel Paulina Porizkova's marriage to television writer Jeff Greenstein in Italy, held in front of 100 close friends and family members three years after the couple matched on a dating app. The pair described their celebration in a statement to Vogue, saying they were warmed by feeling they had gotten exactly the wedding they wanted, and exactly the partner they had always dreamed of.

Additional celebrity unions this year included "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley's marriage to Natalie Kuckenberg, country singer Lainey Wilson's wedding to former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges in Tennessee, and "The Boys" co-stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, who married in Australia and confirmed the news during a June appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

A relationship marked by longevity within the Spice Girls circle

Chisholm's wedding also underscores the enduring friendship between the members of the Spice Girls, one of the best-selling girl groups in music history, more than two decades after the group first rose to global fame in the late 1990s. Beckham, who performed in the group as Posh Spice, has continued to build a prominent career as a fashion designer since the band's height, making her direct involvement in Chisholm's wedding wardrobe a meaningful full-circle moment linking the group's pop culture legacy to Beckham's ongoing work in the fashion industry.

With both ceremonies now complete, Chisholm and Dingwall's wedding closes out a significant personal chapter for the Spice Girls star, whose international two-part celebration, spanning Australia and England, reflects both the couple's transcontinental relationship and Chisholm's continued close bond with her former bandmate more than 25 years after the group first became a global phenomenon.