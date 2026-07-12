Just one week after their own star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as a married couple Friday at the wedding of New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, continuing a whirlwind stretch of celebrations following their July 3 nuptials in New York City.

The couple attended Smith-Schuster's wedding to fitness coach Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on Friday, July 10, according to multiple outlets including People and Page Six. Swift, 36, wore a strapless pink floral brocade gown from designer Markarian, paired with sunglasses and her signature red lip, while Kelce, also 36, wore a black suit for the occasion. Photos obtained by TMZ and Page Six showed the couple walking hand in hand into the venue and later mingling with the bride and groom throughout the evening.

The pair was also photographed spending time with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, with Swift seated next to Brittany Mahomes during the reception, according to Giants Wire. Smith-Schuster, 29, signed with the Giants in early June to bolster the team's receiving corps, and had previously attended Swift and Kelce's own wedding as one of roughly 1,000 guests present at Madison Square Garden. Smith-Schuster and Kelce were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, a stretch that included a Super Bowl LVII victory together in February 2023, a shared history that made his inclusion on the couple's own guest list, and their reciprocal attendance at his wedding, unsurprising to those close to the group.

Smith-Schuster and Kruk became engaged in September 2024 aboard a boat off the coast of Nantucket Island, according to prior reporting on the couple. At Swift and Kelce's own wedding earlier this month, Kruk had worn a Sau Lee gown featuring a corseted bodice and a draped maroon skirt, a look that notably matched an outfit worn separately by Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson Berard, an overlap widely described in coverage as a lighthearted coincidence given the scale of the guest list at the July 3 event.

Friday's outing marked the newlyweds' first public appearance together since their own ceremony, which took place before roughly 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden. According to a representative for the couple, Swift and Kelce forwent a traditional wedding party of bridesmaids and groomsmen at their own wedding, instead having Swift's brother, Austin Swift, serve as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother, retired NFL center Jason Kelce, served as his best man. The ceremony was officiated by comedian and longtime family friend Adam Sandler.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who attended the July 3 ceremony, spoke publicly about Sandler's role as officiant and the marriage advice Sandler offered the couple during an event in Salt Lake City on July 5. "He told them, 'Keep kissing,'" Reid said, according to the Deseret News. "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing. It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss."

Other attendees at the July 3 wedding also shared reflections on the celebration in the days that followed. Former NFL quarterback and Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, who attended the wedding with his wife, Liza, described the moment Sandler appeared as officiant as a highlight of the evening. "When Adam Sandler walked out — it had everybody floored, that was really cool," Fitzpatrick told People. "The ceremony was beautiful." Fitzpatrick also described the reception's extensive dancing, which he said continued for hours. "There was a LOT of dancing, hours and hours, we're still kind of recovering from being out on that dance floor for six-plus hours," he said, adding, "My favorite moment was just I got to spend the night with my wife just on the dance floor, being around and being in it, so that was pretty magical for us."

Broadcaster Rich Eisen separately confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the flower girls at the ceremony were the four daughters of Jason Kelce: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. Eisen said the girls were "sprinkling flower petals all over the place" throughout the ceremony.

Before traveling to California for Smith-Schuster's wedding, Swift and Kelce reportedly spent time in Montana with Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, according to a source cited by People, with the Daily Mail additionally reporting that the newlyweds visited the members-only Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, following their own wedding. The couple then traveled to California on Thursday, July 9, ahead of Friday's celebration for Smith-Schuster and Kruk.

The couple's public appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding came amid separate news regarding the costs associated with their own Madison Square Garden ceremony. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed earlier this month that Swift had paid more than $160,000 to cover the permit and police security costs tied to closing streets around Madison Square Garden for the wedding, addressing public criticism that had emerged over the use of city resources for the high-profile event.

Friday's gathering offered fans a rare glimpse into Swift and Kelce's post-wedding activities amid an otherwise ongoing NFL offseason, with Smith-Schuster continuing preparations for his first season with the Giants after signing with the team in June. The high-profile appearance also underscored the close personal ties between Smith-Schuster and the newly married couple, a friendship rooted in Smith-Schuster and Kelce's shared history as Kansas City Chiefs teammates and reinforced by their mutual attendance at each other's weddings within the span of a single week.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce had not issued additional public comment specifically addressing Friday's appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding as of this weekend, though the couple's continued high-profile presence at events tied to their close circle of friends and former teammates has kept both figures firmly in the spotlight in the days following their own widely covered ceremony.