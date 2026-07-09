Travis Kelce opened up about the moment he began planning his marriage proposal to Taylor Swift, revealing during the season finale of his "New Heights" podcast that he was already plotting the engagement while she made her first appearance on the show back in August 2025.

Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, released the season finale of "New Heights" on Wednesday, July 8, five days after Travis and Swift officially married in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York. The episode, which featured NFL legend Tom Brady as a guest, did not include any direct discussion of the wedding itself, since the episode was recorded ahead of the July 3 ceremony. Travis did, however, reflect on the origins of his engagement to Swift while looking back on the podcast's season.

Confirming long-rumored details about the timing of his proposal, Travis revealed that he began planning to ask Swift to marry him immediately after she appeared on the "New Heights" season premiere, which was originally published August 13, 2025. "Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I'm planning, like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after," Travis said. He went on to describe that episode as "one I'll remember forever."

Read more (VIDEO) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married at Madison Square Garden in Adam Sandler-Officiated Ceremony (VIDEO) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married at Madison Square Garden in Adam Sandler-Officiated Ceremony

Swift's appearance on that season-opening episode marked her first-ever appearance on "New Heights," during which she announced her twelfth studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," and shared the album's cover art with listeners. According to Jason Kelce, the episode became the most-watched in the podcast's history by a wide margin, drawing 25 million views on YouTube alone, far surpassing the show's previous high of roughly 9 million views for an episode featuring Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, in September 2023.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement publicly on August 26, 2025, shortly after her podcast appearance, with Kelce having proposed to her in his backyard, which had reportedly been transformed into a garden setting for the occasion. The couple's relationship first began in the summer of 2023, when Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City and Kelce attempted, unsuccessfully, to give her a friendship bracelet featuring his phone number after attending one of her shows.

Swift and Kelce were married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony attended by more than 1,000 guests, following a smaller rehearsal dinner held at the same venue the previous day. The ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler, who previously co-starred with Kelce in the film "Happy Gilmore 2." Rather than opting for traditional wedding parties, the couple chose to forgo bridesmaids and groomsmen altogether, with Jason Kelce serving as Travis' best man and Swift's brother, Austin Swift, serving as her "man of honor."

Both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by the fashion house's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, for the ceremony. According to a source who spoke to multiple outlets, the couple's vows lasted approximately 20 minutes each, and musician Paul McCartney performed the Beatles' classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" during the celebration. Guests reportedly described the wedding vows as an emotional moment for both Swift and Kelce, with one attendee telling NBC News that Kelce, rather than Swift, appeared to be the more visibly emotional of the two during the ceremony, particularly during a portion of his vows in which he promised to protect her.

The wedding reportedly incorporated design elements meant to reflect the couple's love story, including light peach drapes, floral arrangements, candles, and photographs documenting their relationship displayed throughout the venue. According to CNN, the ceremony was also organized in a way intended to encourage guests to remain present in the moment rather than documenting the event on their phones, an approach reinforced by the inclusion of arcade games and a raffle as part of the reception, alongside a strict no-phone policy inside the venue.

Ahead of the wedding, Swift and Kelce also made a joint charitable gesture, announcing a combined $26 million donation across 20 charities throughout the United States, including children's hospitals and food banks, according to reporting on the lead-up to the ceremony.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly released official footage or extensive personal commentary from the wedding day itself, consistent with the private nature enforced throughout the event. In the days following the ceremony, however, lighthearted moments involving the couple's extended family have continued to surface. Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, was photographed at an airport on Sunday, July 5, wearing a cap bearing the phrase "Eldest Daughter," a reference to a track from Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album, drawing attention as a playful nod to her son's recent marriage. Speaking to Macy's in a video posted to Instagram, Donna Kelce offered a brief reflection on the ceremony, saying, "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical."

Wednesday's podcast episode marked the season finale for "New Heights," with Travis set to depart for training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season following the episode's release. Jason Kelce described the season, which began with Swift's appearance and closed with Brady's, as "by far" the podcast's most-watched season to date, calling the run "pretty fun" during the episode.

With the wedding now behind them and the "New Heights" season concluded, Swift and Kelce appear to be taking a step back from the public spotlight in the immediate aftermath of their marriage, with neither having addressed the ceremony directly in their own words beyond Travis' brief reflection on the origins of his proposal during Wednesday's episode. Fans and followers of the couple are likely to continue watching for further public comments from either Swift or Kelce as they settle into married life following one of the most closely covered celebrity weddings of the year.