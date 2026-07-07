SANTIAGO, Chile — Hundreds of BTS fans took to the streets of the Chilean capital Sunday to protest a government decision blocking the K-pop group's three sold-out concerts scheduled for October at Santiago's Estadio Nacional, a dispute that has drawn political criticism and prompted authorities to reopen discussions over the venue.

Chile's National Sports Institute, known by its Spanish acronym IND and responsible for approving use of the national stadium, rejected the group's request to hold its "Arirang" world tour concerts at the venue on October 14, 16 and 17. Officials cited technical concerns, saying the tour's elaborate 360-degree stage setup would place a load of roughly 600 tons on the stadium's playing field, potentially damaging the surface and disrupting other sporting events scheduled at the venue afterward. The institute also raised concerns about the mitigation plan submitted by concert promoter DG Medios, saying it failed to meet the technical standards required to protect the stadium's field and infrastructure.

Sports Minister Natalia Duco, a former Olympian, addressed the decision in an interview with Chilean broadcaster 24 Horas, explaining that the promoter's proposal did not adequately safeguard the country's main sports venue. Duco also said the decision does not represent a permanent cancellation of the concerts, proposing alternative locations including the esplanade at National Stadium Park and Cerrillos Park. However, neither of those alternative sites is capable of accommodating the more than 48,000 attendees expected at each show, a fact that effectively left fans with no clear indication of when or where the concerts might actually take place.

All three shows had already sold out, with an additional October 14 date added after tickets for the original October 16 and 17 performances sold out quickly in April. That sellout status, combined with the abrupt nature of the rejection, fueled significant frustration among fans who had already made travel and financial plans around the concerts.

On Sunday, hundreds of members of BTS' fandom, known as Army, marched through Santiago toward La Moneda, Chile's presidential palace, wearing purple outfits and carrying purple balloons while singing the group's songs. Protesters held signs reading messages such as "BTS to the National Stadium," and demonstrations were reported to have taken place simultaneously in 11 cities across the country, according to reporting from StarNews.

Fan Juan Bugueño, speaking to reporters at the protest, expressed frustration with the government's handling of the situation, saying, "We want answers from the government and the Minister of Sports." Another protester, identified only as Francisca, described the emotional weight of the situation, saying the concert represented years of saved money and a long-awaited dream now at risk of being taken away.

The controversy has also drawn political attention beyond the fan community itself. Alejandro Bernales, a member of Chile's Freedom Party, criticized the decision publicly, arguing that blocking the BTS concerts carries negative consequences for Chile's economy and international image. Opposition politicians and some fans have accused the government of using the technical explanation to divert public attention from unrelated domestic political issues, though officials have maintained the decision was based solely on protecting the stadium's infrastructure rather than any political consideration.

Following the weekend demonstrations, the Chilean government appeared to soften its position. Officials indicated they were now reviewing the matter based on what they described as new technical information, suggesting the door remains open for the concerts to eventually proceed at the National Stadium if a workable solution can be reached between the government and concert organizers. Some reports have also noted that the National Sports Institute has separately requested an additional payment of roughly 1.9 billion won, or approximately $1.4 million, beyond the standard stadium rental fee, intended to support national sports programs, a detail that has added further complexity to the ongoing negotiations.

Fans and some commentators have suggested potential compromises that could address the stadium's concerns while still allowing the concerts to proceed, including having the concert organizer fully restore the stadium's grass field following the performances. Whether such a proposal would satisfy the National Sports Institute's technical requirements remains unclear, and no final resolution had been announced as of the latest reporting.

The dispute comes as BTS continues an extensive global stadium tour featuring the same 360-degree stage configuration at the center of the Chilean controversy. The tour spans 34 cities worldwide and is scheduled to continue through Europe before moving to North America in August. At the time the Chilean dispute unfolded, the group was performing back-to-back shows in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, continuing a run of major stadium performances that have accompanied the release of the group's "Arirang" album and associated world tour.

Neither HYBE nor BigHit Music, the entertainment companies that oversee BTS' activities, had issued a formal public statement addressing the Chilean venue dispute as of the most recent reporting, according to Manila Bulletin, which noted it had reached out to both companies for comment without receiving a response.

The episode has also generated significant attention within South Korea itself, with fans and social media users there expressing solidarity with Chilean supporters of the group, many of whom had already purchased tickets, booked travel and made other arrangements months in advance of the scheduled shows. Some Korean fans have questioned how officials could revoke stadium approval after all three performances had already sold out, given that ticket sales had proceeded for months without any prior indication that the venue's approval remained unresolved.

With Chilean authorities now indicating a willingness to revisit the decision based on new technical information, the ultimate outcome of the dispute remains uncertain. Fans in Santiago and around the world continue to await further updates on whether the October concerts will proceed as originally planned at the National Stadium, be relocated to an alternative venue, or face further delays as officials and concert organizers work to resolve the underlying technical and logistical concerns that triggered the initial rejection.