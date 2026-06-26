RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian Football Confederation has formally protested to FIFA regarding Video Assistant Referee decisions in their Group C match against Scotland, citing inconsistent application of rules and referencing a goal scored by Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Brazil secured first place in their group with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, advancing to the round of 32 where they will face Japan. Despite the positive result, the CBF expressed frustration with officiating decisions that they believe disrupted the flow of the game.

The protest centers on a goal by Vinicius Junior in the 22nd minute that was disallowed after VAR review for a foul on Scottish defender Jack Hendry. Brazilian officials argue this decision did not align with FIFA's stated philosophy of intervening only for "clear and obvious errors."

The CBF letter specifically compares the ruling to Messi's first goal for Argentina against Austria in Group J, which was allowed to stand. Brazilian officials question why VAR applied different standards in similar situations.

Match Context and Controversy

Brazil dominated the match against Scotland, with Vinicius scoring twice before halftime and Matheus Cunha adding a third goal in the second half. The team's performance demonstrated their status as one of the tournament favorites.

However, the disallowed goal created significant frustration on the field and among Brazilian supporters. The incident occurred during a sequence where Scotland appeared to have committed a foul, according to Brazilian analysis.

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The CBF's letter emphasized that the decision was unexpected and inconsistent with how similar situations have been handled throughout the tournament. Officials noted that even Scottish players seemed to acknowledge the foul at the time.

Referee César Arturo Ramos of Mexico faced additional criticism from the CBF. Brazil referenced his previous controversial decisions in a 2018 World Cup match against Switzerland, where they also filed an official complaint.

VAR System Under Scrutiny

The protest highlights ongoing debates about VAR implementation and consistency across matches. FIFA has emphasized that the system should support referees without replacing their judgment on the field.

Brazil argues that the intervention in their match exceeded the threshold for "clear and obvious errors" as defined by FIFA guidelines. The CBF's letter calls for greater transparency and consistency in VAR application.

Messi's goal against Austria, which was allowed despite potential questions, has been cited as evidence of inconsistent standards. The comparison underscores Brazilian frustration with perceived disparities in officiating.

FIFA has not yet responded publicly to the protest. The governing body typically reviews such complaints through its referees committee and may provide explanations or take internal actions.

Brazil's Tournament Performance

Despite the officiating controversy, Brazil has performed strongly in Group C. Their victory over Scotland completed an unbeaten group stage with seven points from three matches.

Vinicius has been a standout performer, contributing multiple goals and creating danger with his pace and skill. The team's attacking depth and defensive organization have impressed observers.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has successfully integrated new and experienced players into a cohesive unit. Brazil's balance between flair and tactical discipline positions them as strong contenders for the title.

The team will now prepare for a round of 32 matchup against Japan. Their performance against Scotland provides positive momentum heading into the knockout stages.

Messi Reference and Broader Implications

The mention of Messi's goal in the protest letter adds an unusual element to the complaint. Brazilian officials appear to be using the Argentina forward's situation to highlight perceived inconsistencies.

Messi has been a central figure in Argentina's campaign, scoring multiple goals and leading his team's attack. His performance at age 39 continues to draw attention and admiration.

The comparison between the two incidents raises questions about VAR's role in maintaining consistency across matches and competitions. Officials must balance game flow with accurate decision-making.

The protest could prompt FIFA to review VAR protocols and referee assignments for remaining matches. Consistency in application remains crucial for maintaining credibility of the tournament's officiating.

Tournament Context

The 2026 World Cup has featured several controversial officiating decisions as teams adapt to the expanded format and high stakes. VAR continues playing a significant role in match outcomes.

Brazil's strong group stage performance positions them favorably for the knockout rounds. Their attacking talent and defensive solidity make them dangerous opponents.

The protest reflects the high expectations and competitive intensity surrounding Brazilian football. The national team's passionate fan base and footballing tradition create pressure for success.

As the tournament progresses, focus will shift to knockout stage matchups and potential rematches. Brazil's preparation and mindset will be tested against increasingly strong opposition.

The CBF's action demonstrates willingness to advocate for perceived fairness in officiating. Such engagement with FIFA reflects the organization's commitment to protecting Brazilian interests in international competition.

The incident adds another layer to the tournament's narrative as teams navigate both on-field challenges and administrative processes. Consistency in rules application remains essential for maintaining the competition's integrity.