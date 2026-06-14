Brazilian superstar Neymar watched from the sidelines as his team opened the 2026 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday at MetLife Stadium, missing the match due to a grade 2 calf injury that has kept him out of full training.

The 34-year-old, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, was not available for the Group C clash despite being included in coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad. His absence added to pre-match concerns for the five-time champions, who relied on a youthful attack led by Vinicius Junior.

Neymar sustained the injury in mid-May while playing for Santos and was diagnosed with a grade 2 right calf strain upon joining the national team camp. Medical estimates suggested a recovery timeline of two to three weeks, making him unavailable for Brazil's tournament opener.

Ancelotti confirmed the decision on the eve of the match, expressing optimism for Neymar's gradual return. "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week," the coach said.

The Italian tactician also highlighted Neymar's value beyond the pitch. "When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group."

Brazil's campaign began without their talisman, as well as other injured players, forcing Ancelotti to lean on emerging talents. Vinicius Junior equalized in the 32nd minute with a dazzling solo effort after Ismael Saibari had given Morocco a 21st-minute lead. The match ended in a hard-fought draw, with Alisson producing key saves late to secure a point.

The result leaves Brazil needing stronger performances in upcoming group games against Haiti and Scotland to advance from Group C. Morocco, impressive in their high press and organization, showed they remain a formidable side following their 2022 quarterfinal run.

Injury History and Squad Decision

Neymar's latest setback continues a pattern of fitness issues that have limited his appearances for Brazil in recent years. He has not featured for the Selecao since 2023, adding intrigue to his inclusion in the 2026 squad.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) initially described the May injury as minor edema, allowing his call-up. Further tests revealed the grade 2 strain, but the federation opted not to replace him, betting on his experience and potential recovery during the group stage.

This approach drew scrutiny, especially with the tight timeline. Ancelotti's decision to keep Neymar in the 26-man squad underscored the player's leadership role, even if sidelined initially. Brazil's depth was tested, with players like Endrick and others shouldering more responsibility.

Medical staff continue to monitor progress closely. Neymar has been undergoing targeted rehabilitation, showing "good evolution" in recent assessments, according to updates from the camp. However, he has yet to participate in full team sessions.

Impact on Brazil's Campaign

Without Neymar's creativity and finishing, Brazil's attack lacked its usual flair in stretches against Morocco's disciplined defense. Vinicius Junior's goal provided a spark, but the team struggled at times to break down the Atlas Lions' setup.

Analysts noted the absence contributed to a more cautious approach, though Brazil still dominated periods of possession. Morocco's goal came from a well-worked move, exposing slight vulnerabilities in transition that a fit Neymar might have exploited on the counter.

Ancelotti rotated the squad effectively, giving minutes to younger players while preserving energy. The draw keeps Brazil in contention but highlights the need for quicker integration of returning stars.

Fans in Brazil and at MetLife Stadium expressed disappointment over Neymar's no-show but rallied behind the team. Social media buzzed with support for the squad and well-wishes for the veteran's recovery, reflecting his enduring popularity.

Path to Recovery and Next Steps

The timeline points to Neymar potentially rejoining full training in the coming days, with a possible return for the second group match against Haiti on June 20. His availability for that game remains uncertain, pending further assessments.

Brazil's medical team is taking a cautious approach to avoid re-injury, given Neymar's history of significant layoffs. Full participation in training next week would mark a positive step toward contributing later in the tournament.

For the Selecao, the focus shifts to building momentum without their leader. Ancelotti has emphasized squad unity and the opportunity for younger talents to step up. "We have a strong group capable of achieving great things," he noted in post-match comments, avoiding specifics on individual recoveries.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui praised his team's performance, noting the draw as a strong result against the favorites. The Atlas Lions will look to capitalize on their solid defensive showing in subsequent matches.

Broader Context in World Cup 2026

The co-hosted tournament in North America has already delivered surprises, with underdogs challenging traditional powers. Brazil's draw mirrors some of the competitive balance seen in early games, underscoring the depth across groups.

Neymar's situation draws parallels to past World Cup injury dramas, where star players' fitness often defines a nation's fortunes. His experience from previous campaigns, including the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, remains a valuable asset in the dressing room.

As the group stage progresses, all eyes will remain on Brazil's evolving lineup. A fully fit Neymar could transform their attacking options, adding flair to Vinicius, Rodrygo and others. Until then, the team must navigate without him.

Supporters back home followed the match closely, with watch parties in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo showing mixed emotions — pride in the fight for a point, tempered by the missing icon. The result keeps qualification hopes alive, but improvement will be required.

Brazil's next outing against Haiti offers a chance to secure three points and build confidence. Neymar's potential involvement, even from the bench, could provide a massive boost if his recovery aligns with expectations.

The football world awaits updates from the Brazilian camp. For now, the focus remains on collective effort as the Selecao aims to reclaim its status among the elite in 2026.