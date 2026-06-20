PHILADELPHIA — Brazil eliminated Haiti from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win Friday, a victory that could have been even more lopsided had Carlo Ancelotti's side shown greater urgency in the second half after building a commanding lead before the break.

Matheus Cunha, recalled into the starting lineup, scored twice in the first half to set the tone, before Vinicius Junior added a third with a clinical finish in stoppage time to cap an impressive opening 45 minutes for the Seleção.

A Response to a Disappointing Opener

Brazil needed a response after drawing with Morocco in their opening match, and manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to drop Brentford striker Igor Thiago in favor of Manchester United forward Cunha paid off decisively in Philadelphia.

How the Goals Unfolded

Cunha got things going as he replaced Igor Thiago in the starting lineup and prodded Brazil ahead with a scrappy opener. Cunha forced in a deserved opener in the 23rd minute, turning home a rebound from Vinicius Junior's saved effort, although the forward was fortunate the goal stood after accidentally kicking defender Hannes Delcroix as he deflected the ball over the line.

There could be no doubts over Cunha's second strike, however, which he superbly smashed in high at the near post with his left foot as he fell away off balance, doubling Brazil's lead and his own personal tally for the match. A stunning finish made it two for him and Brazil minutes later.

Vinicius Junior then rolled in a third during stoppage time to cap Brazil's impressive first-half performance, finishing one-on-one with the keeper in clinical fashion to send Brazil into the break with a commanding three-goal cushion.

A Costly Injury Concern

The only negative for Brazil on an otherwise dominant evening came in the form of an injury to one of the team's key attacking players. Winger Raphinha was forced off in the 40th minute with an apparent hamstring injury. The Barcelona forward later had an ice pack strapped to the back of his right leg as he was assessed on the sideline, raising concerns about his availability for Brazil's upcoming fixtures.

Bournemouth's Rayan replaced Raphinha following the injury, with Neymar still yet to return from a calf problem of his own — leaving Ancelotti's squad notably thinner at the wide attacking positions heading into the remainder of the tournament.

A World Cup Debut for Endrick

Amid the comfortable scoreline, Brazil also handed a significant milestone to one of its most promising young talents. Teenager Endrick made his World Cup debut in the second half, having a goal ruled out for offside as Brazil eased off the gas during the closing stages of the match.

A Second Half Lacking Urgency

After racing into a three-goal lead by halftime, Brazil's intensity dropped off considerably in the second half, a shift compounded by tactical adjustments on Haiti's side. The second half saw Haiti revert to a 4-4-2 formation from their initial 5-4-1 setup, and that change, combined with Brazil taking its collective foot off the pedal, meant the score remained unchanged through the duration of the second 45 minutes.

Where This Leaves Group C

The result carries significant weight for the group standings heading into the tournament's final round of fixtures. Following Morocco's narrow 1-0 win over Scotland, Brazil moved top of Group C on goal difference, setting up a decisive final matchday showdown.

Brazil's victory puts them top of Group C on goal difference, although top spot remains wide open heading into the final round of fixtures, when Brazil will face Scotland — who were beaten by Morocco — in a match that could determine the group's ultimate winner.

With Haiti now eliminated from contention following the result, Brazil's focus turns fully to its decisive final group match against Scotland, a fixture that will likely decide which nation finishes atop Group C heading into the knockout rounds. Ancelotti's side will also need to monitor the recovery of Raphinha, whose hamstring concern adds an element of uncertainty to the squad's depth at a pivotal stage of the tournament, even as Friday's commanding victory eased some of the pressure that had built following the team's underwhelming draw with Morocco in the tournament opener.