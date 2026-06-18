HOUSTON — Portugal opened its 2026 World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo DR on Wednesday, managing just one goal despite heavy favoritism and highlighting ongoing questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's effectiveness at age 41 in major tournaments. João Neves gave Portugal an early lead, but Yoane Wissa equalized for Congo DR late in the first half as the underdogs held firm to earn a valuable point in Group stage play.

The result marks the fourth time in five World Cups that Portugal failed to win its opening match, extending a pattern of slow starts under pressure. Coach Roberto Martinez's side dominated possession early but faded after taking the lead, managing only six shot attempts following Neves' header. Congo DR finished with more shots, more shots on target and a slight edge in expected goals.

Ronaldo, appearing in his sixth World Cup, played all 90 minutes but offered limited impact with three shot attempts, no chances created and minimal progressive contributions. His performance reignited debate about his role as Portugal's central striker, particularly as the team struggled to create clear scoring opportunities against a well-organized defense.

Early Promise Fades Quickly

Portugal began brightly, completing 84 passes to Congo DR's 12 in the opening six minutes. Neves capitalized with a header to give his side the lead, raising hopes of a comfortable victory. Yet Congo DR gradually grew into the contest, equalizing on a corner kick goal from Wissa to send the teams into halftime level.

The second half saw Portugal push for a winner but fail to break down Congo DR's defensive setup. Even after substitutions that brought on fresh attacking options, the European side could not find a decisive breakthrough. Congo DR coach Sébastien Desabre praised his players' mental resilience, noting their ability to recover from difficult starts as demonstrated in previous qualifiers.

Martinez expressed disappointment with his team's decision-making after the opening goal. "It became a different game after we scored the first goal," he said. "Until then, our attacking patterns were getting us into the final third. We had very good connections between our inside play and our play out wide. But once Congo equalized, it became a different match."

Ronaldo's Diminishing Returns

Ronaldo's display added to concerns about his form in major competitions. Since scoring a penalty against Ghana in 2022, he has gone 10 straight matches in World Cups and European Championships without a goal. His last open-play goal in these tournaments came nearly five years ago.

In Portugal's recent major tournament matches, Ronaldo has logged heavy minutes while the team has struggled to score consistently. Statistics show Portugal averaging fewer goals per game when he starts compared to when he does not, though sample sizes vary. Despite his legendary status and past heroics, including Nations League success last summer, his contributions have slowed.

Martinez defended keeping Ronaldo on the field, citing his goal-scoring pedigree. "I think obviously in a game like today, where we were finding it difficult to get into the box — Congo had a back five that at times was even a back six — I think you can use the quality of Ronaldo," he said. "It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals."

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Yet critics point to Ronaldo's inability to create physical advantages against defenders, often forcing him wide where his shots lacked precision. Substitutions that removed creative midfielders rather than the striker raised questions about tactical flexibility and Plan B options. Gonçalo Ramos entered late but for a midfielder, not Ronaldo.

Congo DR's Resilient Display

Congo DR's performance exceeded expectations against a favored European opponent. Wissa's goal from a set piece rewarded their growing confidence, while the defense limited Portugal's chances effectively. The result mirrors their gritty qualifying campaign, including a penalty shootout victory over Nigeria.

Desabre highlighted his team's mental strength. "Mentally we have the ability to cope with difficult starts to matches, as happened today," he said. "I know my players are capable of resetting themselves mentally and reacting in the right way to put the team back on the right track after a difficult beginning."

The draw provides Congo DR with a valuable point and momentum heading into subsequent group matches. It also serves as a reminder of the competitive balance in modern international football, where underdogs can frustrate star-studded lineups through organization and determination.

Portugal's Path Forward

The draw leaves Portugal needing strong results in remaining group fixtures to secure advancement. Martinez emphasized reflection and adjustments. "What's important is to reflect, evaluate, and make adjustments for the next match so we can return to the level we've shown over the past few months," he said.

Key creative players like Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto and Vitinha were substituted, suggesting fatigue or tactical shifts. The team will need better final-third execution and improved service to its forwards if it hopes to progress deep into the tournament. Defensive improvements also remain a priority to avoid similar frustrations.

Ronaldo's future role will likely remain a topic of discussion. While his experience and leadership provide value, questions persist about maximizing his impact alongside younger talents. Martinez's ability to balance these elements could define Portugal's World Cup journey.

Broader Tournament Context

The match occurred on a day featuring strong performances from other stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Portugal's struggles contrast with those convincing wins, adding pressure on Martinez and his squad. The 2026 World Cup, with its expanded format, offers opportunities but demands consistency across multiple matches.

Fan expectations in Portugal remain high following recent successes, including the Nations League title. A slow group stage start echoes past World Cup disappointments, making subsequent results critical for maintaining confidence.

As the tournament progresses, Portugal must address its Ronaldo dilemma while unlocking better collective performance. The draw against Congo DR serves as an early warning that talent alone may not suffice against disciplined opponents.

The result underscores the challenges of transitioning star power into consistent team success at the highest level. Portugal possesses quality throughout its squad, but execution and tactical adaptability will determine its fate in 2026.