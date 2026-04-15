RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo has calmed fears over his fitness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recovering from a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks with Al Nassr, returning to action in early April and quickly reminding fans why he remains Portugal's talisman at age 41.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered the muscle injury on Feb. 28 during Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha, forcing him off late in a 3-1 victory. Initial reports suggested a minor setback, but coach Jorge Jesus later described it as "more serious than we first thought," prompting Ronaldo to travel to Madrid for specialized treatment before continuing rehabilitation in Riyadh.

The absence sparked widespread concern about his readiness for what could be his sixth and final World Cup. Ronaldo missed Portugal's March friendlies against Mexico and the United States, as well as several club fixtures. Yet national team coach Roberto Martinez repeatedly downplayed the issue, calling it a "minor muscle injury" and insisting Ronaldo faced "no danger" of missing the tournament in North America.

Martinez emphasized that Ronaldo's overall physical condition this season had been excellent and that the setback would not derail Portugal's plans. "He has a minor injury and will probably be back playing and training next week," the coach said in late March. "Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he's in great shape."

Ronaldo provided his own positive update via social media in late March, posting gym photos with the caption "Getting better every day." The images showed him performing leg exercises, signaling steady progress in his recovery. By early April, he had rejoined full training with Al Nassr and was cleared for a return to competitive action.

On April 3, Ronaldo marked his comeback in emphatic fashion, scoring twice — including a penalty and a clinical finish — in Al Nassr's 5-2 league win over Al Najma. The quick return to the scoresheet eased lingering doubts and boosted morale ahead of the club's title push and Portugal's World Cup preparations.

Fabrizio Romano reported April 2 that Ronaldo was "back available for Al Nassr and set to be called up" for Portugal duty as well. His place in the national squad was never seriously in question, despite the brief absence during the international window.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations. He remains Portugal's all-time leading scorer and captain, with his experience and goal threat still central to the team's hopes. Martinez has made clear that Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos will lead the line in Group K, alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and either DR Congo or Jamaica. Portugal opens its campaign June 17 in Houston.

The injury highlighted the physical demands on an aging superstar who maintains an intense training regimen. Ronaldo has long invested in recovery science, cryotherapy and personalized programs, often training in Madrid with specialists. His ability to bounce back quickly aligns with a career defined by resilience, from early setbacks at Sporting Lisbon to record-breaking spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Portugal qualified comfortably for the expanded 2026 tournament and enters as one of the favorites in a relatively favorable group. Yet questions persist about how to balance Ronaldo's legendary status with the rising talents around him, including Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Vitinha. Martinez has stressed that the highest standards apply to everyone, including the captain.

Ronaldo's club form with Al Nassr remains strong when fit. The Saudi Pro League leaders rely on his goals and leadership as they chase domestic silverware. His return coincided with teammate Sadio Mane also recovering from injury, giving the side a timely boost.

Broader discussions around Ronaldo's role at the World Cup have intensified. Some analysts suggest his presence could create selection headaches, while former teammate Ricardo Quaresma argued that Ronaldo's "last dance" will fuel Portugal's ambition and desire to win the title for him. "We have more will to win because Cristiano is there," Quaresma said.

Ronaldo has hinted at retirement after the tournament, making 2026 potentially his final major international stage. He has spoken of the special motivation to lift the trophy in what could be his swan song, adding emotional weight to Portugal's campaign.

Medical experts note that hamstring injuries in players over 40 can be tricky due to reduced muscle elasticity and recovery speed. However, Ronaldo's disciplined lifestyle — strict diet, sleep and training — has helped him manage such issues throughout his career. Daily evaluations during rehab ensured a cautious but effective return.

As April 2026 progresses, Ronaldo continues building match sharpness with Al Nassr. Portugal's final pre-tournament camp will offer the chance to integrate him fully with the squad. Training base plans include sessions in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, providing ideal conditions to fine-tune fitness before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fans have reacted with relief and excitement to Ronaldo's comeback. Social media filled with clips of his brace against Al Najma, while hashtags celebrating his recovery trended globally. Supporters view the injury as a minor bump rather than a serious threat to his World Cup participation.

For Portugal, the focus remains on peaking at the right moment. The team won the Nations League with Ronaldo and boasts a blend of experience and youth capable of challenging for the title. Yet success will depend on Ronaldo staying fit and delivering in key moments inside the box, where his finishing remains lethal.

Ronaldo's journey to 2026 has been one of relentless ambition. From breaking scoring records to adapting his game at Al Nassr, he continues to set standards few can match. The hamstring scare served as a reminder of his mortality on the pitch, but his rapid recovery reinforced his enduring elite status.

As the countdown to the World Cup intensifies, all eyes will remain on Ronaldo's fitness and form. Portugal travels with high expectations, fueled in part by the desire to send their greatest player out on a high note — or perhaps with the ultimate prize.

Whether Ronaldo lifts the trophy or simply bows out after one final memorable tournament, his presence ensures Portugal remains a team to watch. For now, the superstar is back scoring goals and easing concerns, ready to write another chapter in one of football's most remarkable careers.