Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal face off Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final at Puskás Aréna, capping a dramatic season with defending champions PSG seeking a repeat title and Arsenal chasing a historic double after their Premier League triumph.

The highly anticipated clash, pitting French flair against English resilience, kicks off at 18:00 local time (12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST). Fans worldwide are seeking clear options to watch the livestream as the match draws a global audience estimated in the hundreds of millions.

Match venue and buildup

Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, hosts its first Champions League final. The 67,000-capacity stadium, named after Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás, provides a neutral and electric setting for the showdown.

PSG, led by manager Luis Enrique, enters as defending champions after a strong campaign featuring key victories over top European sides. Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, topped the league phase undefeated and aims for its first Champions League title in club history while completing a domestic-European double.

Pre-match tension is high, with both squads boasting star power. Arsenal relies on attackers like Bukayo Saka, while PSG features dynamic talents including Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Fitness updates and tactical battles, particularly on the flanks, will shape the contest.

Where to watch in the United States

In the U.S., CBS holds primary broadcast rights for English-language coverage. The network airs the match live starting with pre-game shows around 11 a.m. ET. Paramount+ provides the official livestream, offering multiple camera angles, expert analysis and on-demand replays.

Additional streaming services carrying CBS or Paramount+ include YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. For Spanish-language viewers, Univision, TUDN and ViX deliver coverage.

Paramount+ subscribers can access the game on supported devices including smart TVs, mobile apps and web browsers. A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan may be required in some cases for full sports access. Free trials are sometimes available but vary by provider.

United Kingdom and Europe viewing options

UK fans turn to TNT Sports 1 for live coverage, with programming beginning around 3 p.m. BST ahead of the 5 p.m. kickoff. TNT Sports Ultimate offers enhanced feeds. HBO Max serves as the primary streaming platform for subscribers.

This marks the first Champions League final not freely available on terrestrial UK television since the competition's rebranding, sparking debate among supporters. TNT Sports provides access via various TV packages and its app.

Across Europe, free-to-air options exist in select countries. Ireland viewers can stream on RTÉ Player. Germany's ZDF, Belgium's RTL Play and Turkey's TRT1 or tabii also offer free access in their respective markets.

Global streaming and international rights

Broadcasters vary by region. In many territories, DAZN holds streaming rights. Australian fans access the match via Stan Sport. South American and Asian markets feature local partners including beIN Sports and others.

UEFA's official platforms and apps may provide highlights and condensed coverage, though full live matches require licensed broadcasters. VPN services are sometimes used to access geo-restricted free streams, though users should verify legality in their location.

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Technical requirements and tips for viewers

Stable high-speed internet (minimum 5-10 Mbps recommended) ensures smooth HD or 4K streaming. Viewers should update apps and clear cache before kickoff. Paramount+ and TNT Sports apps support multi-device viewing, including tablets and smartphones.

Alternate broadcasts, such as a celebrity-hosted show featuring David Beckham on Paramount+, offer lighter viewing options alongside the main feed.

For those unable to watch live, most services provide full-match replays shortly after the final whistle. Social media platforms like X and YouTube will carry official highlights and fan reactions.

Match significance and historical context

The final represents a clash of styles and ambitions. Arsenal seeks to end a long wait for European glory, while PSG aims to cement its status as a continental powerhouse under Qatari ownership. A PSG victory would make it only the second side in the modern era to defend the title successfully in consecutive seasons.

Ticket allocation has drawn attention, with each club receiving around 17,200 seats. Thousands of fans have traveled to Budapest, filling the city with supporters in red and blue.

Security and logistics remain priorities for Hungarian authorities and UEFA. The earlier kickoff time, moved from traditional evening slots, aims to improve fan experience and travel arrangements.

Preview and potential storylines

Key battles include Arsenal's midfield control against PSG's attacking transitions. Set-piece execution and goalkeeper performance could prove decisive in what many predict as a tight, tactical encounter.

Injuries and squad depth will factor heavily. Arsenal welcomes back key defenders, while PSG manages absences in defense. Managers Arteta and Enrique have emphasized preparation and mental resilience in final press conferences.

Regardless of the outcome, the match crowns the 2025-26 European season. The winner earns automatic qualification for next season's competition and a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Additional viewing resources

Fans should consult official broadcaster websites for last-minute changes. UEFA.com provides match center updates, statistics and team news. Local listings ensure accurate channel information by country.

Communities on Reddit, X and club-specific forums share streaming experiences and troubleshooting tips. Radio options like BBC Radio 5 Live offer audio commentary for UK listeners.

As anticipation builds in Budapest, global audiences prepare for what promises to be a memorable night of football. Whether through premium subscriptions or regional free streams, millions will tune in to witness history unfold at Puskás Aréna.