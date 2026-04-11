ADELAIDE, Australia — Football fans around the world can tune into a unique AFL 2026 Gather Round matchup Saturday as the North Melbourne Kangaroos host the Brisbane Lions at Barossa Park in Lyndoch, South Australia, with kickoff scheduled for 12:35 p.m. local time (AEST).

The game, part of the league's innovative regional Gather Round, marks a special occasion as the Kangaroos take their home advantage to the scenic Barossa Valley wine region instead of their usual Marvel Stadium base in Melbourne. Brisbane, one of the stronger sides in recent seasons, will look to maintain momentum against a rebuilding North Melbourne outfit eager to capitalize on the neutral but festive venue.

Broadcast and streaming options vary by location, offering multiple ways for supporters to catch every tackle, mark and goal live. In Australia, free-to-air coverage is available through the Seven Network and its streaming platform 7plus, which provides live streams and replays for selected games each round at no cost. Many matches, including this one, also appear on Fox Footy via Foxtel or the dedicated Kayo Sports app, giving subscribers access to every game of the round with multi-view options and expert commentary.

Kayo Sports remains one of the most popular choices for AFL fans domestically, with plans starting around AU$30 per month and features such as no ads during play, key moment replays and the ability to stream on multiple devices. Viewers can sign up directly through the Kayo app or website for full access to all nine matches per round plus extensive on-demand content.

For those overseas, the official international streaming service WatchAFL delivers live coverage of every Toyota AFL Premiership match, including this North Melbourne-Brisbane encounter. Available via watchafl.com.au, the platform offers weekly, monthly or annual subscriptions with flexible pricing — often around US$20 per week or US$39 per month — and includes the 24/7 Fox Footy channel for analysis and additional programming. The service works on smartphones, tablets, computers and compatible smart TVs, with on-demand replays available shortly after full-time.

In the United States, options include Fubo (which carries Fox Soccer Plus for select AFL games), DirecTV Stream and other sports packages that occasionally feature AFL Premiership Football. Some matches air on FS2 or related Fox channels, though availability can vary by week. American viewers seeking the most reliable full coverage often turn to WatchAFL with a VPN if needed, or check local cable and streaming guides for Fox Sports inclusions.

New Zealand fans can access the game through Sky Sport Now or the WatchAFL service, while viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland typically rely on TNT Sports or the international WatchAFL pass. Canadian audiences may find coverage on TSN+ or related channels for certain games.

To watch for free in Australia, simply head to 7plus.com.au and create a free account if required. The platform streams selected live games without subscription fees, though advertisements appear during breaks. For the complete round, including every minute of North Melbourne versus Brisbane, a Kayo subscription provides the most comprehensive experience.

International fans wanting to access Australian free streams like 7plus can use a reputable VPN to connect to an Australian server, bypassing geo-restrictions. Services such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN are commonly recommended for reliable, high-speed connections that support live sports streaming without buffering.

Pre-game coverage for Saturday's clash begins around 12:00 p.m. AEST on 7plus and Kayo, with expert panels previewing team lineups, injury updates and tactical keys. North Melbourne will be without several key players due to ongoing injury concerns, while Brisbane enters with a relatively healthy squad and strong recent form.

The venue itself adds intrigue. Barossa Park in Lyndoch offers a more intimate setting than major stadiums, with capacity limited and a family-friendly atmosphere enhanced by the region's famous vineyards and local produce. Organizers expect strong crowds despite the regional location, with special events, live music and fan activations planned throughout the day.

AFL officials designed the Gather Round concept to bring the league to different parts of Australia, boosting tourism and community engagement. Previous iterations proved highly successful, drawing record attendances and positive reviews from players and fans alike. This weekend's slate spreads games across South Australia, creating a festival-like vibe for the code.

For those unable to watch live, both 7plus and WatchAFL provide full-match replays, highlights packages and condensed versions shortly after the final siren. Social media channels, including the official AFL app and club accounts, will deliver real-time updates, score alerts and video clips.

Tips for the best viewing experience include ensuring a stable high-speed internet connection, especially for HD or 4K streams on Kayo Premium. Mobile users should download the dedicated apps for Kayo, 7plus or WatchAFL ahead of time to avoid last-minute issues. International subscribers should verify time zone conversions: the 12:35 p.m. AEST start translates to approximately 10:35 p.m. EDT Friday night or early Saturday morning depending on location.

Injuries and team news will be finalized closer to bounce-down, but early indications suggest a competitive contest. North Melbourne's young talent will test themselves against Brisbane's experienced midfield and forward line, making it a potential highlight of the round for neutrals.

As the 2026 season progresses through its early rounds, interest in the competition remains high following a dramatic 2025 campaign. The league continues expanding its global footprint, with growing audiences in North America, Europe and Asia tuning in via streaming services.

Whether watching from a lounge room in Melbourne, a pub in Brisbane, or an early-morning setup in Los Angeles or London, fans have more options than ever to follow the action. For the North Melbourne Kangaroos versus Brisbane Lions Gather Round clash on April 11, 2026, the combination of free Australian streams via 7plus and comprehensive paid coverage through Kayo or WatchAFL ensures almost everyone can join the spectacle.

Tune in, settle in and enjoy what promises to be an entertaining afternoon of Australian rules football in a picturesque setting. The roar of the crowd at Barossa Park may be smaller than at the MCG, but the passion and skill on display will be pure AFL.