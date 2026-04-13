AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golf fans seeking to watch the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 12, have multiple viewing options ranging from free official streams to traditional television broadcasts and premium streaming services, with comprehensive digital coverage available directly from Augusta National Golf Club.

The 90th Masters reaches its climax today with leaders teeing off in the final groups around 2 p.m. ET. CBS will air the primary broadcast from 2-7 p.m. ET, simulcast on Paramount+ for streaming viewers. Early final-round coverage begins at noon on Paramount+ and Masters.com/Masters App, providing extensive supplemental streams that have become a hallmark of the tournament.

The official Masters.com website and Masters App offer the most extensive free access for U.S. viewers. Full live coverage runs from noon-7 p.m. ET on Sunday, including simulcasts of the main broadcast, featured groups, Amen Corner, Holes 4-5-6, Holes 15-16, and "On the Range" segments. This free digital platform delivers more cameras and angles than traditional TV, allowing fans to customize their viewing experience by following specific players or iconic holes.

For those without cable, Paramount+ serves as the go-to streaming service for the CBS portion of the weekend rounds. Subscribers can access the main broadcast from 2-7 p.m. ET, with early coverage starting at noon. Paramount+ also carries additional Masters Live channels, making it a strong all-in-one option for comprehensive viewing.

Amazon Prime Video handled early-round coverage earlier in the week (1-3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday), while ESPN broadcast the bulk of the first two rounds (3-7:30 p.m. ET) and provided app-based access. On Sunday, ESPN's role is limited to Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes from 5-7 p.m. ET.

Live From the Masters pre- and post-round shows air on Golf Channel throughout the day, offering analysis and behind-the-scenes insights. SiriusXM provides radio coverage from 2-8 p.m. ET for audio-only fans.

International viewers should check the official Masters "Where to Watch" page, which lists local broadcast partners by country. Rights vary widely — Sky Sports in the UK, Fox Sports in Australia, and various providers across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Many international streams are available through local apps or websites, often with their own supplemental coverage.

Cord-cutters have several live TV streaming options that carry the necessary channels. Services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream typically include CBS, ESPN and Golf Channel, allowing full access to the broadcast schedule. Many offer free trials, though availability depends on location and current promotions.

The Masters has expanded its digital footprint significantly in recent years. In addition to the main site and app, fans can access featured group streams, hole-specific cameras and player tracking tools. This multi-platform approach gives viewers more control than almost any other major sporting event, letting them switch between Amen Corner drama and individual player pursuits.

Weather and course conditions at Augusta National often add drama to the final round, with fast greens and tricky pin placements testing even the best players. Live streams on Masters.com allow real-time shot tracking and statistics that enhance the viewing experience beyond what linear TV provides.

For mobile users, the Masters App (available on iOS and Android) delivers optimized streams, notifications for key moments and the ability to build custom viewing playlists. CBS Sports Digital platforms, including the CBS Sports app, also carry supplemental coverage.

Blackout restrictions are minimal for the official Masters streams, though some supplemental content may vary by platform. International users outside their home broadcast territories may need a VPN to access geo-restricted free streams on Masters.com, though this depends on local rights agreements.

The tournament's unique no-commercials-during-play policy on its digital platforms creates a cleaner viewing experience compared to many other sports broadcasts. This commercial-free approach, combined with high production values, has made the Masters one of the most viewer-friendly major championships.

As the final round progresses, expect leaderboards to update in real time across all platforms. Contenders will battle Augusta National's demanding layout, where past champions and rising stars alike have produced memorable moments under pressure.

Fans planning to watch should ensure their devices and internet connections are ready for high-definition streaming, particularly if following multiple camera feeds simultaneously. Official apps often perform better than browser-based viewing for multi-stream experiences.

The 2026 Masters has drawn strong viewership throughout the week, building anticipation for a dramatic conclusion. Whether tuning in for free on Masters.com, subscribing to Paramount+ for the CBS broadcast, or using a live TV streamer, viewers have more ways than ever to experience golf's first major of the year.

For the most complete coverage, starting with the official Masters website or app remains the recommended first step. There, fans can explore all available streams and build their ideal viewing setup as the final groups navigate the back nine in pursuit of the green jacket.

Additional resources, including tee times, player pairings and scoring, are also available on Masters.com and major sports sites throughout the day.