Scottie Scheffler Blasts Masters Officials: 'They Did Some Stuff' That Cost Him Shot at Third Green Jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler came agonizingly close to winning a third Masters green jacket Sunday but finished one shot short of Rory McIlroy, then pointedly suggested that decisions by Augusta National officials on course setup played a role in denying him the title.

Scheffler, who entered the final round trailing by five shots after a career-best 7-under 65 on Saturday, carded a 4-under 68 on Sunday to finish at 11-under par for the tournament. McIlroy, seeking to become the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods in 2002, held on for a one-stroke victory at 12-under.⁠Usatoday

In post-round comments, the two-time Masters winner did not hide his frustration with how the course was prepared, particularly on Friday. Scheffler teed off early that day and posted a 2-over 74 — his first over-par round at Augusta National since 2023 — while later groups benefited from softer conditions that produced a "barrage of birdies."

"I'm not in charge of course setup," Scheffler told reporters. "I would've liked it to have been a little bit more equal in terms of the firmness on Thursday and Friday. I was a bit surprised at how soft things were on Friday afternoon, especially as it got late in the day. ... Going out on Friday, whatever they did to the greens to soften them up, they did some stuff, and I just wasn't able to take advantage of that going out early on Friday."⁠Nypost

The comments, first reported by the New York Post and echoed across golf media, quickly sparked debate about whether Augusta National's legendary attention to detail sometimes creates uneven playing conditions based on tee times and weather shifts. Scheffler opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday afternoon in what he described as some of the week's toughest conditions, with wind and firmer surfaces limiting scoring.

"Thursday afternoon were some of the most challenging conditions we had all week. I didn't see many birdies out there Thursday afternoon," he added. "Overall, on Friday, going out early and not being able to shoot an under-par round definitely hurt my chances. I'd say Friday probably hurt the most in terms of my chances of winning."⁠Themirror

Scheffler's second-round stumble included bogeys on the par-5 13th and 15th holes after finding water with approach shots. He had been on an remarkable streak of 11 consecutive rounds at par or better at the Masters before that 74. Despite the setback, he mounted a furious charge on moving day, firing a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle and moved him back into serious contention.

The 28-year-old Texan has now finished no worse than tied for 10th in his last several Masters appearances, with victories in 2022 and 2024. He has never finished outside the top 20 in seven starts at Augusta National, underscoring his remarkable consistency on one of golf's most demanding stages.⁠Masters

McIlroy, who won his first Masters in 2025 to complete the career Grand Slam, praised Scheffler's performance while acknowledging the razor-thin margin.

"Scottie is the best player in the world for a reason," McIlroy said after his victory. "He played fantastic golf this week, especially coming back the way he did on Saturday and Sunday. One shot is golf — it's what makes this game so brutal and so beautiful."

Augusta National officials have long maintained tight control over course conditioning, famously adjusting pin placements, rough height and green speeds hour by hour based on weather forecasts. The club rarely comments publicly on setup decisions, and tradition discourages players from criticizing the course openly. Scheffler's pointed remarks — delivered calmly but directly — stood out because of his typically measured demeanor.

Golf analysts were split on the fairness of the conditions. Some pointed out that variable weather is an inherent part of major championship golf, and that later tee times often benefit from knowledge of how the course is playing. Others noted that softening the greens significantly between Thursday and Friday could indeed create an advantage for afternoon waves, especially if wind died down or irrigation was increased.

Scheffler himself acknowledged the unpredictability of the elements.

"So who knows, it's just that's part of the game," he said. "But it definitely hurt my chances."⁠Sports.yahoo

The world No. 1 also drew attention earlier in the week for a testy exchange with a reporter after his third-round 65. When asked if the round could have been even better, Scheffler responded sharply: "That was a terrible question. Next question." He later clarified that he felt he left a few shots on the course but was pleased with the execution needed to climb back into contention.⁠Sports.yahoo

Scheffler's near-miss caps a strong start to 2026, during which he has already secured a victory and multiple top-four finishes. His ball-striking remains elite, and his short game recovery on the weekend demonstrated why many consider him the most complete player in the game.

For McIlroy, the repeat victory cements his place among the greats and provides redemption after years of near-misses at Augusta before his 2025 breakthrough. The Northern Irishman closed with steady play Sunday while Scheffler made birdies early before settling into a string of pars, then birdying the 15th and 16th too late to catch up.

The final-round drama played out under ideal spring conditions at Augusta National, with azaleas in bloom and massive galleries lining the fairways. Scheffler's supporters cheered loudly on the back nine as he tried to mount a charge, but McIlroy's experience and clutch putting held firm.

In the broader context of the 2026 Masters, the tournament once again delivered compelling storylines. McIlroy's win marked the first successful defense since Woods two decades earlier. Scheffler's comments, meanwhile, have ignited fresh discussion about equity in course setup — a topic that surfaces periodically when tee-time luck and weather interact with meticulous preparations.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley and the competition committees are known for their philosophy that the course should "defend itself" while rewarding precise shot-making. Whether Friday's softening crossed into unfair territory remains subjective, but Scheffler's status as the game's dominant player gives his perspective significant weight.

Scheffler has historically avoided controversy, focusing instead on process and preparation. His willingness to speak candidly Sunday suggests the sting of finishing runner-up by the slimmest of margins after a week of uneven scoring opportunities.

Looking ahead, Scheffler is expected to remain the favorite in upcoming PGA Tour events as he pursues a third major title of his young career. His record at Augusta — two wins and consistent contention — ensures he will be among the top betting choices when the 2027 Masters rolls around.

For now, the golf world digests a thrilling 2026 edition that ended with McIlroy hoisting the green jacket once more while the game's best player expressed genuine disappointment over decisions beyond his control.

"They did some stuff," Scheffler said simply, capturing the essence of what he believes tipped the scales just enough to cost him another trip to Butler Cabin.

Whether those remarks spark any official response from Augusta National remains to be seen. In a tournament steeped in tradition and decorum, Scheffler's blunt assessment has already become one of the most talked-about moments off the course.

As the players disperse and attention turns to the next major, one thing is clear: at the highest level of golf, even the smallest differences in conditions can separate champions from runners-up — and even the world No. 1 is not immune to feeling the impact.