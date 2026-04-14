AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy etched his name deeper into golf immortality Sunday, firing a clutch 1-under 71 to win the 2026 Masters Tournament at 12-under par and become just the fourth player in the event's 92-year history to claim back-to-back green jackets.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman held off a determined charge from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and a pack of contenders to secure his second straight Masters title and sixth major championship overall. McIlroy joined Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to successfully defend the green jacket at Augusta National.

McIlroy finished at 276 (67-65-73-71), two shots ahead of Scheffler, who closed with a 68 to finish at 11-under. Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley and Cameron Young tied for third at 10-under, each earning $1.08 million.

The victory capped a dramatic week in which McIlroy led after every round — the first wire-to-wire winner at the Masters since Dustin Johnson in 2020. He built a record six-shot lead after 36 holes with opening rounds of 67 and 65, the lowest 36-hole total in tournament history at that point. A shaky third-round 73 allowed challengers to close the gap, setting up a tense final day.

"I don't make it easy on myself, do I?" McIlroy said afterward with a grin, echoing his post-round comments. "But good things come to those who wait. I waited 17 years for the first one, and now I've got two in a row. This one feels just as sweet."

Sunday's final round began with McIlroy in a share of the lead after overnight drama. He stumbled early, dropping shots on the front nine, but responded with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to regain momentum. A pivotal stretch on the back nine, including a crucial par save on 15 and a birdie on 16, allowed him to pull clear as Scheffler mounted a late charge.

Scheffler, seeking his third green jacket, made several birdies on the inward nine but could not overcome the deficit. Rose, the 2025 runner-up, stayed in contention until late bogeys ended his bid for a first major since 2013.

McIlroy's path to back-to-back glory began in 2025 when he ended an 11-year major drought by winning in a playoff over Rose. That breakthrough completed his career Grand Slam, making him only the sixth player to achieve the feat alongside legends Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.

This year's defense proved equally memorable. McIlroy entered as the betting favorite despite a mixed start to the 2026 season. His ball-striking remained elite, and Augusta National's forgiving setup for long hitters played to his strengths.

The week featured classic Masters theater. Friday's low scoring saw McIlroy separate from the field. Saturday's "moving day" brought the pack back into view, with Scheffler posting a 65 to climb the leaderboard. Sunday delivered shifting winds, tricky pin placements and the pressure that defines Augusta.

McIlroy's final-round scorecard included four birdies and three bogeys. He navigated Amen Corner without major damage and capitalized on the par-5 13th and 15th. On the 18th, with a two-shot cushion, he found the fairway, laid up conservatively and two-putted for par to trigger celebrations.

In the Butler Cabin, McIlroy slipped on his second green jacket, presented by 2025 runner-up Rose. "Rory, you've done something very few have ever done," Rose said. "Congratulations on joining that very special group."

The win moves McIlroy into a tie with Lee Trevino, Faldo and Phil Mickelson for 12th on the all-time majors list with six. Only Nicklaus (18), Woods (15), Walter Hagen (11), Ben Hogan and Gary Player (nine each) stand ahead in the modern era conversation.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley praised the champion during the green jacket ceremony. "Rory, your perseverance, your talent and your heart have earned you a permanent place in Masters history," he said.

The victory carried significant financial reward. McIlroy collected $4.5 million, pushing his career earnings past $100 million on the PGA Tour alone. More importantly, it bolstered his standing as the game's preeminent international star and a favorite heading into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, who has been with him since 2018, called the repeat "the stuff of dreams." The pair embraced on the 18th green as patrons roared their approval.

For Scheffler, the runner-up finish extended his streak of strong major performances. The Texan has now finished in the top five at multiple recent majors but remains without a green jacket since 2024.

Rose's tie for third marked another near-miss at Augusta, where he has finished second or tied for second multiple times without a victory.

The 2026 Masters drew record viewership projections, fueled by McIlroy's quest for history and the star power of Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and others in the field. Weather cooperated for most of the week, with only minor delays.

McIlroy's triumph comes amid a strong year for European golf. Hatton's tie for third continued solid play from the DP World Tour contingent.

Looking ahead, McIlroy will aim to become the first player since Woods in 2001-02 to win three straight Masters. He also eyes a seventh major to break into the top 10 all-time.

For now, the focus remains on celebration. McIlroy planned a quiet evening with family and team before the traditional champions dinner he will host Tuesday as defending champion.

The 2026 edition will be remembered as the year McIlroy silenced remaining doubters about his ability to win at Augusta consistently. After years of close calls and heartbreaks — including multiple final-round collapses in the 2010s — the Ulsterman has transformed into a Masters specialist.

Golf analysts hailed the achievement as one of the sport's great redemption arcs. "From the tears of 2011 to back-to-back green jackets — Rory has written one of the finest chapters in modern golf," said NBC's Paul Azinger during the broadcast.

Patrons at Augusta National gave McIlroy a standing ovation as he walked to the scoring tent. Social media erupted with congratulations from fellow players, celebrities and fans worldwide.

The win also boosted McIlroy's world ranking position, keeping him firmly in the top five.

As the sun set over the Georgia pines Sunday evening, McIlroy posed for photos in his green jacket, the azaleas in full bloom behind him. It was a picture of poise under pressure — the same qualities that carried him through a final round filled with twists.

McIlroy's message to aspiring golfers was simple: "Keep believing. The game can be cruel, but it can also reward patience and hard work."

With his name now permanently alongside Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods on the back-to-back winners list, McIlroy has cemented a legacy that seemed distant just two years ago.

The 2027 Masters will open with McIlroy as the two-time defending champion — a status few have ever enjoyed.

For one magical week in April, Rory McIlroy once again proved he belongs among golf's all-time greats at the game's most iconic venue.