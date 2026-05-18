NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Aaron Rai delivered one of the most composed final-round performances in recent major championship history Sunday, firing a 5-under-par 65 to capture the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club and become the first Englishman to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy in 107 years.

The 31-year-old from Wolverhampton, England, posted rounds of 70-69-67-65 for a 9-under 271 total, pulling three shots clear of runners-up Jon Rahm of Spain and Alex Smalley, both at 6 under. Rai's closing 65 featured an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys on the demanding 7,394-yard, par-70 layout west of Philadelphia, showcasing pinpoint iron play and clutch putting under intense pressure from a stacked leaderboard.

Rai entered the final round two shots behind third-round leader Smalley but seized control with a blistering back nine. After an early eagle on the par-5 ninth that ignited his round, he navigated Aronimink's tree-lined fairways and challenging greens with remarkable precision. A 68-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th effectively sealed the victory, drawing roars from the gallery and sending Rai into a moment of pure disbelief.

"I can't really put it into words right now," Rai said afterward, fighting back tears during the trophy presentation. "This is what every kid dreams of — winning a major. To do it here, with my family watching, it's special."

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The win marks only Rai's second PGA Tour victory, following his 2024 Wyndham Championship triumph. It also ends a streak of 10 consecutive American winners at the PGA Championship and highlights the resurgence of international talent in golf's biggest events. Rai, of Indian heritage through his family, becomes the first player of Indian descent to win a men's major championship.

Aronimink Golf Club, hosting its second PGA Championship after 1962, presented a stern test with firm, fast conditions and strategic demands that rewarded accuracy over power. The course, redesigned over the decades but retaining its classic Donald Ross influences, saw 21 players within four shots of the lead heading into Sunday — one of the most bunched final rounds in recent memory.

Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, carded a solid 68 but couldn't match Rai's closing surge. The Spaniard mixed four birdies with two bogeys, finishing tied for second alongside Smalley, who posted a 70. Justin Thomas charged with a 65 to finish in a tie for fourth at 5 under, while Rory McIlroy ended at 4 under after a 69 that included a notable fan incident on the 16th.

Rai's round unfolded like a masterclass in momentum. He made bogeys on holes 6 and 8 but responded immediately. The eagle on nine got him to 5 under for the tournament. Birdies on 10, 12, 13, 15 and 16 followed, with the par-5 16th yielding a textbook two-putt birdie after a strong approach. His only late drama came on the 18th, but a confident two-putt par closed out the historic victory.

Born in England to Indian parents, Rai grew up honing his game on custom-length courses created by his father in the backyard. He turned professional in 2012 and steadily climbed the ranks on the European Tour before earning his PGA Tour card. Known for wearing two gloves — a habit from his junior days — and maintaining a low-key demeanor, Rai has earned respect for his work ethic, including rigorous gym sessions and range time praised by peers like Xander Schauffele.

"This guy outworks everyone," Schauffele said post-round. "He's been building toward this for years. No one deserves it more."

The victory catapults Rai into golf's elite. He earns $3.69 million, 750 FedEx Cup points and a five-year exemption into all future majors, including the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. His world ranking is expected to surge into the top 10.

For English golf, the win carries deep historical weight. Jim Barnes, an English-born player often associated with the early U.S. game, was the last Englishman to win the PGA Championship in 1919 (he also won in 1916). No native Englishman had claimed the title in the stroke-play era until Rai's breakthrough. British fans erupted on social media, hailing the moment as a landmark for the sport across the Atlantic.

Rai's path to victory wasn't without obstacles. He entered the week as a relative longshot at around 150-1 odds. Early in the tournament, he stayed under the radar while bigger names like Scottie Scheffler, defending champion, and McIlroy grabbed headlines. But consistent scoring and clutch moments — particularly his iron play, which ranked among the week's best — positioned him for the Sunday charge.

Aronimink's setup drew mixed reviews from players, with some praising the challenge and others noting it allowed for a congested leaderboard. The par-4 10th hole and reachable par-5s proved pivotal, rewarding bold yet calculated aggression. Rai navigated these holes flawlessly in the final round, avoiding the big mistakes that plagued several contenders.

Beyond the individual triumph, Rai's story resonates as one of perseverance. After more than a decade as a professional with modest wins, he broke through in dramatic fashion on American soil. His celebration — embracing caddie and family on the 18th green — captured the emotion of a long-awaited breakthrough.

As the golf world shifts focus to the U.S. Open next month at Oakmont, Rai's win injects fresh excitement into the major season. It also underscores the global nature of modern professional golf, where players from diverse backgrounds can rise to the top through dedication and skill.

For now, Aaron Rai stands atop the game as the 2026 PGA Champion. The Wanamaker Trophy, gleaming under the Pennsylvania sun, belongs to England once more after more than a century. In a sport often defined by superstars, a quiet, determined Englishman reminded everyone that majors can still produce unforgettable underdog tales.