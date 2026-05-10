ROME — Jasmine Paolini's bid to defend her Italian Open title came to a disappointing end Saturday as the Italian favorite was knocked out in the third round by Belgium's Elise Mertens, while world No. 1 Jannik Sinner cruised into the fourth round and extended his remarkable Masters 1000 winning streak at the Foro Italico.

Paolini, the 2025 champion and a hometown hero, fell 6-4, 6-2 to the experienced Mertens in a match that highlighted the Belgian's tactical precision and Paolini's struggles to find rhythm on her favored clay surface. The loss marks an early exit for the 29-year-old Italian, who had hoped to use the home crowd energy to mount a deep run at this year's edition of the clay-court Grand Slam warm-up event.

Mertens, a veteran known for her consistency and strong baseline game, capitalized on Paolini's unforced errors and broke serve multiple times to secure a straightforward victory. The Belgian will now face a tough fourth-round opponent as the tournament continues to deliver high-quality matches under the Roman sun.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner continued his dominant form, dispatching his opponent in straight sets to advance deeper into the draw. The Italian superstar, fresh off impressive performances this season, remains unbeaten in Masters 1000 events stretching back several tournaments, a streak that has drawn comparisons to the sport's all-time greats. Sinner's powerful baseline game and improved movement on clay have made him the clear favorite to win his home Masters title this year.

Paolini's Early Exit Shocks Home Fans

The Foro Italico was buzzing with anticipation as Paolini took the court for her third-round match. The Italian No. 1 had enjoyed a strong start to the clay season and was expected to feed off the passionate home support. However, Mertens came prepared with a smart game plan, using heavy topspin and well-placed shots to disrupt Paolini's rhythm.

Paolini struggled with her serve and committed too many unforced errors, particularly on her backhand side. Mertens broke early and maintained control throughout, closing out the match in one hour and 38 minutes. After the loss, Paolini was gracious in defeat, thanking the crowd for their support and expressing disappointment at not delivering the performance she had hoped for on home soil.

The defeat ends Paolini's title defense but does not diminish her impressive 2025 campaign, where she captured her first major clay-court title and elevated her ranking significantly. She will now shift focus to the upcoming French Open, where she will look to build on her recent successes at Roland Garros.

Sinner Marches On Toward Glory

While Paolini's exit saddened Italian fans, Sinner provided plenty of reason for celebration. The 24-year-old world No. 1 looked sharp and composed, dispatching his third-round opponent with clinical efficiency. Sinner's powerful serve and precise groundstrokes were on full display, drawing loud cheers from the capacity crowd at the iconic Foro Italico.

His unbeaten run in Masters 1000 events this season has been remarkable, showcasing improved fitness and tactical maturity. If Sinner continues this form, he is widely tipped to lift the Italian Open trophy, which would mark a significant milestone in his young but already illustrious career.

Tournament Context and Key Matches

The 2026 Italian Open has already delivered several surprises and memorable moments. Top seeds have largely progressed as expected, but the draw remains highly competitive with several dangerous floaters still in contention. The women's side has seen strong performances from emerging talents, while the men's draw is headlined by Sinner's quest for dominance on home soil.

Weather conditions in Rome have been ideal for clay-court tennis — sunny with mild temperatures — allowing players to showcase their best games. The iconic red clay of the Foro Italico continues to provide dramatic rallies and tactical battles that define the clay season leading into the French Open.

Broader Implications for the Clay Season

Paolini's early exit and Sinner's strong showing highlight the unpredictable nature of the clay season. While grass and hard courts favor certain playing styles, clay rewards patience, consistency and exceptional movement — qualities Mertens displayed perfectly against Paolini.

For Sinner, a strong Italian Open performance would boost his confidence ahead of Roland Garros, where he aims to challenge for his first French Open title. The Italian Open serves as a critical barometer for players' clay-court form and mental preparation for the season's second Grand Slam.

Fan Reactions and Atmosphere at Foro Italico

The atmosphere at the Foro Italico remained electric despite Paolini's loss. Italian fans, known for their passionate support, quickly shifted focus to Sinner, who received rock-star treatment as he walked onto the court. Chants of "Forza Jannik" echoed throughout the grounds, creating an unforgettable environment for players and spectators alike.

Social media was flooded with reactions to both matches. Many fans expressed disappointment for Paolini while praising Mertens for a well-deserved victory. Sinner's performance drew widespread acclaim, with tennis enthusiasts hailing him as the future of the sport.

Looking Ahead in Rome

As the tournament progresses into the later rounds, all eyes will be on Sinner and the remaining top contenders. The women's draw remains wide open following several upsets, promising exciting quarterfinal matchups. Organizers expect record attendance as the event builds toward its climax next week.

For Paolini, the focus now shifts to recovery and preparation for the French Open, where she will hope to replicate or surpass her strong 2025 showing. For Sinner, the mission is clear: continue the winning streak and claim his first Italian Open title in front of his home fans.

The 2026 Italian Open has already delivered drama, upsets and moments of brilliance. With Sinner marching on and the draw opening up, the coming days promise more thrilling tennis under the Roman sky as players battle for valuable ranking points and momentum heading into Roland Garros.