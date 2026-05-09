MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards remains questionable for Friday night's Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs due to a lingering left knee bone bruise, leaving his status uncertain as the Western Conference semifinals shift to Target Center with the series tied 1-1. Edwards, who has been limited since aggravating the injury in the first round, participated in Thursday's practice but showed clear restrictions during on-court work, according to multiple reports.

Coach Chris Finch confirmed Edwards went through portions of practice but did not engage in full-contact 5-on-5 drills. "Ant is pushing hard," Finch said. "We're going to see how he responds overnight and make the final call tomorrow. He wants to play, but we have to be smart." The Timberwolves are expected to provide an official update during Friday morning's shootaround.

Edwards suffered the hyperextension and bone bruise in Game 4 of the first-round series against Denver. He made a surprisingly quick return, playing limited minutes off the bench in Game 1 against San Antonio and contributing 18 points in a Wolves victory. However, he appeared limited in Game 2 as the Spurs evened the series, raising concerns about his explosiveness and lateral movement.

The 24-year-old All-Star has described himself as "not limited at all" in recent comments, but observers noted he was favoring the knee at times during Game 2. Medical experts have warned that bone bruises can be unpredictable, often causing lingering soreness and swelling that requires careful load management to avoid long-term issues.

Timberwolves Relying on Depth and Home Energy

Without a fully healthy Edwards, Minnesota has leaned heavily on Julius Randle, who has delivered strong double-doubles, and a deep supporting cast featuring Anthony Edwards' teammates like Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. The Wolves' defensive identity and home-court advantage at a raucous Target Center could prove decisive in Game 3.

San Antonio, led by phenom Victor Wembanyama, has made the series competitive with elite rim protection and young talent. Wembanyama's record-setting blocks and length have given the Spurs an edge in certain matchups, but Minnesota's experience and home energy are expected to play a major role Friday night.

A Timberwolves victory in Game 3 would give them a 2-1 series lead and shift momentum back in their favor. A loss would put the Spurs in the driver's seat heading into Game 4, potentially forcing Minnesota to play without Edwards for an extended stretch.

Medical and Recovery Details

The left knee injury involved a hyperextension and bone bruise but no structural ligament damage, according to MRI results. Bone bruises can cause unpredictable pain and swelling, often requiring weeks of careful management. Edwards has focused on anti-inflammatory measures, strength exercises and mobility work while avoiding high-impact movements that could aggravate the bruise.

Sports medicine specialists note that players with Edwards' explosive style must balance aggressive rehab with risk mitigation. Returning too soon could lead to compensatory injuries, while sitting too long risks losing rhythm. The Timberwolves' medical staff has earned praise for navigating this balance effectively throughout the postseason.

Edwards has expressed strong desire to play, telling reporters he feels "ready when the team needs me." His presence, even limited, elevates Minnesota's ceiling significantly due to his scoring punch, athleticism and leadership.

Broader Playoff Implications

A Timberwolves victory in Game 3 would give them a 2-1 series lead and home-court advantage in a best-of-seven format that favors the more experienced squad. Minnesota's defensive identity, anchored by McDaniels and Gobert when healthy, pairs well with Edwards' offensive firepower.

For the Spurs, maintaining pressure on Edwards' knee through physical play remains a strategic focus. Wembanyama's defensive presence has been a major factor, but Minnesota's depth has proven resilient.

NBA analysts view this series as a pivotal test for both franchises. The Timberwolves aim to build on their recent playoff momentum, while the young Spurs seek to establish themselves as legitimate contenders. Edwards' health could ultimately decide the outcome and shape Minnesota's postseason trajectory.

Fan and Team Reactions

Target Center is expected to be electric for Game 3, with fans eager to welcome Edwards back at closer to full strength. Social media has been flooded with support for the star, who has become a beloved figure in Minnesota for his charisma and on-court dominance.

Teammates have rallied around him throughout the recovery process. Randle and others have shouldered extra minutes, demonstrating the team's collective resilience. Finch has stressed a "next man up" mentality while protecting Edwards' long-term availability.

What to Watch in Game 3

If Edwards starts or plays extended minutes, expect increased pace and scoring opportunities for the Timberwolves. His ability to attack the rim and stretch the floor with threes forces defenses to adjust, potentially opening lanes for teammates. Monitoring his movement and explosiveness in warmups will provide the clearest pre-game indicator.

Regardless of his final status, the Timberwolves emphasize preparation and execution. The series remains highly competitive, with both teams capable of winning on any given night. Edwards' presence, even limited, elevates Minnesota's ceiling significantly.

As Game 3 approaches, all eyes remain on the Timberwolves' injury report and Edwards' determined push to contribute at the highest level. His resilience has already inspired fans and teammates alike, adding another compelling chapter to Minnesota's playoff journey.