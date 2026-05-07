MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has made a stunningly fast return from a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs just nine days after the injury, though he remains on a minutes restriction and is not yet considered 100% fully recovered as the team manages his workload carefully.

Edwards suffered the injury in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2026. Initial projections suggested he would miss multiple weeks, potentially the entire second-round series. However, aggressive rehabilitation—including hyperbaric chamber sessions, pool running and around-the-clock treatment—allowed him to make "unforeseen progress," according to league insiders.

The Timberwolves officially cleared Edwards for on-court activities on May 4 and listed him as questionable for Game 1. He was upgraded to available shortly before tip-off on May 5 and came off the bench for 25 minutes in Minnesota's 104-102 road victory. Coach Chris Finch confirmed a minutes restriction, though the exact limit was not publicly detailed.

Edwards' Own Assessment

In a post-game interview, Edwards said he felt "great" and was "not limited at all." He emphasized focusing on preventing stiffness, a common issue after hyperextensions. "I'm just trying to keep it from being stiff because that's the usual outcome," he told ESPN. Teammates and coaches have praised his work ethic and determination to return for the team's playoff push.

Despite the positive comments, medical experts note that bone bruises can linger and require careful management to avoid setbacks. Edwards is listed as questionable for Game 2 on May 7, with the team expected to continue monitoring his knee closely.

Timeline of the Injury and Recovery

April 25 : Edwards exits Game 4 vs. Nuggets with left knee injury.

: Edwards exits Game 4 vs. Nuggets with left knee injury. April 26-27 : Testing rules out ligament damage; initial timeline estimated at 1-4 weeks.

: Testing rules out ligament damage; initial timeline estimated at 1-4 weeks. May 3-4 : Edwards begins light on-court work and travels with the team.

: Edwards begins light on-court work and travels with the team. May 5 : Cleared and plays 25 minutes in Game 1 vs. Spurs.

: Cleared and plays 25 minutes in Game 1 vs. Spurs. May 6-7: Listed questionable for Game 2 while continuing recovery.

The nine-day turnaround has drawn widespread praise as "miraculous," though the Timberwolves are taking a conservative approach given Edwards' importance to their championship aspirations.

Impact on the Timberwolves

Minnesota advanced past Denver without Edwards in the final two games, relying on strong team defense and contributions from Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and others. His return in Game 1 provided an immediate boost, though he started on the bench to ease him back into action. The Wolves stole home-court advantage in San Antonio, highlighting the value Edwards brings even at less than full strength.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points per game during the regular season and remains the clear offensive engine for Minnesota. His presence changes defensive schemes and spacing, making the Timberwolves a more dangerous playoff contender.

Medical Perspective on Knee Injuries

Knee hyperextensions combined with bone bruises typically require 2-4 weeks for full recovery. Edwards' rapid return is attributed to his youth (24 years old), elite conditioning, and intensive treatment protocols. However, rushing back carries risks of re-injury or compensatory issues in the opposite knee, where he has previously dealt with runner's knee.

Timberwolves vice president of medical performance David Hines noted in a team video that Edwards hit key metrics for pain management, mobility and strength ahead of schedule. Long-term, the organization will prioritize protecting Edwards through the remainder of the postseason.

What's Next for Edwards and the Timberwolves

The team will provide daily updates as the series progresses. Edwards is expected to play in Game 2, likely still on restricted minutes, with gradual increases possible if he responds well. Full recovery—meaning no limitations, full explosiveness and zero soreness—may take additional weeks, potentially aligning closer to the original 2-4 week timeline for complete healing.

For fans and fantasy managers, Edwards' availability is a major positive, but expectations should be tempered. His explosiveness and lateral quickness may not be at peak levels immediately. The Timberwolves' depth has proven capable of supporting him during the ramp-up period.

As the Western Conference Semifinals unfold, Anthony Edwards' resilience has become a storyline in itself. While he is back on the court and contributing, he is not yet 100% fully recovered. The coming games will test both his knee and the Timberwolves' ability to balance his health with their championship goals.

Minnesota's medical staff, coaching decisions and Edwards' own feedback will dictate his usage moving forward. For now, the star guard's presence alone elevates the Wolves' ceiling in a highly competitive Western Conference.