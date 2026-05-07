LOS ANGELES — One of the most anticipated combat sports events of 2026 pits two pioneering women's MMA legends against each other when Ronda Rousey faces Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome, headlining Most Valuable Promotions' debut MMA card and Netflix's first-ever live mixed martial arts broadcast.

Here are 10 essential things to know about this historic showdown as fight week approaches.

1. Historic Netflix Debut The bout marks Netflix's groundbreaking entry into live combat sports. The streaming giant will air the full card globally, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. This represents a major shift for the platform, which previously focused on scripted content and documentaries, and could open doors for future live sports deals.

2. Dream Match a Decade in the Making Rousey (12-2) and Carano (7-1) were trailblazers in women's MMA. Carano helped popularize the sport on Strikeforce before transitioning to acting ("The Mandalorian," "Haywire"). Rousey became UFC's first women's champion and a mainstream superstar. Fans have clamored for this matchup since the mid-2010s.

3. Featherweight Five-Rounder The fight is contested at 145 pounds over five five-minute rounds using standard four-ounce gloves. Both women have competed primarily at bantamweight in the past, making this a strategic shift. Rousey last fought in 2016; Carano's most recent MMA bout was in 2009.

4. Rousey's Final Fight (With a Caveat) Rousey has stated this will be her last professional bout unless the matchup produces a compelling case for a rematch. The former UFC Hall of Famer, now 39, views the contest as a celebratory return rather than the start of a new run.

5. Jake Paul's MVP Promotion Most Valuable Promotions, co-founded by YouTube star Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, is making its MMA debut. The card also features Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, creating a star-studded triple main event.

6. Strong Betting Favorite Rousey enters as a significant favorite due to her recent activity, superior grappling pedigree and Olympic judo background. Carano, 44, has been retired from MMA for over 15 years but maintains strong striking credentials. Upset predictions exist, notably from UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

7. Massive Global Reach Netflix's reach could make this one of the most viewed combat sports events ever. Early trailer views and social media buzz suggest enormous interest from both longtime MMA fans and casual viewers drawn by the star power and novelty.

8. Emotional and Personal Stakes Both women have spoken about legacy, respect and closure. Rousey has emphasized fair compensation and opportunity for female athletes. Carano sees it as a chance to return to her roots after years in Hollywood. The buildup has been respectful yet intense.

9. Venue and Production Scale The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, provides a state-of-the-art setting with cutting-edge production. Expect elaborate entrances, immersive visuals and high production values befitting a Netflix event. Prelims begin earlier in the evening.

10. Potential Industry Impact A successful event could validate Netflix's live sports ambitions and boost women's MMA visibility. It may influence future crossovers between combat sports, entertainment and streaming, while testing whether nostalgia-driven mega-fights can thrive in the current landscape.

The fight caps a remarkable comeback narrative for both pioneers. Rousey aims to prove she still belongs among the elite, while Carano seeks to show time away has not diminished her skills. With massive stakes, global exposure and decades of history on the line, Rousey vs. Carano promises fireworks on May 16.

As the combat sports world turns its attention to Los Angeles, this matchup transcends typical fight hype. It represents closure for two icons who helped build the foundation for today's women's divisions while opening new chapters in how combat sports reach audiences. Whether it ends in a quick finish or goes the distance, the event is already assured a place in MMA lore.